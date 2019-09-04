Host Hotels & Resorts: Don't Throw The Baby Out With The Bathwater

If Host suffered a 25% decline in EBITDre, it would still be able to maintain its current dividends.

Host Hotels & Resorts has been priced wrongly by the market, which has neglected its pro-defensive characteristics that differ considerably from the sector peers.

The Thesis

Cooling economy, downgraded growth outlook and increased market volatility are the key factors for reducing exposure to cyclicals and shifting the allocation towards more defensive investments. As a result, the whole lodging REIT sector has suffered a dramatic fall during the past year - Dow Jones US Hotel & Lodging REITs Index (DJUSHL) is down 23%. However, as it usually is the case, the market has thrown the baby out with the bathwater. And the baby here is Host Hotels & Resorts (HST), which has a bulletproof balance sheet and a decent dividend yield of 5% backed by a very conservative payout ratio – must-have characteristics going into recession.

Company overview

Host Hotels & Resorts is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. Its strategy is to own a diversified portfolio of high-quality in major urban and resort destinations primarily focused in the U.S.

Source

3 key recent developments

#1. 1-year stock performance

Source

HST`s share price has fallen in tandem with the broader DJUSHL index losing ~1/4 of its market cap. In the same time, Vanguard Real Estate index (VNQ) has gone up 10%. Generally speaking, there are two reasons why VNQ has advanced and one of them is applicable for HST as well.

VNQ`s portfolio consists of 12 different sectors of which Hotel & Resort REITs account for 4.3% of the total portfolio. Namely, the market has appreciated other, more defensive sectors such as healthcare and residential REITs. As mentioned earlier, “flight-to-safety” has sucked out the demand from cyclicals and inflated more conservative assets. Decreased interest rates should stimulate price increase for HST, but apparently, the market has priced in the 1st point to such an extent that the macro outlook has completely overwhelmed the positives coming from dovish FED.

#2. The big names reducing their 2019 estimates

Clearly, the argument is absolutely valid that as the uncertainties in the overall economy increase people cut their spendings and boost savings. Dining out and expensive travel are one of the first things that get cut, leaving a considerable impact on the lodging REIT top-line.

Several companies, including Marriott International Inc. (MAR) and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (HLT), reduced their full-year 2019 guidance for revenue per available room

Marriott CEO Arne Sorenson, Aug. 6 earnings call said:

The Q2 numbers … came in a bit light compared to what we anticipated certainly for a midpoint a quarter ago, but I would attribute 100% of that or very, very, very heavy majority of that to economic conditions, demand conditions.

#3. HST Q2, 2019

Financials - Despite the pessimistic market sentiment, the Company managed to improve its comparable hotel total RevPAR by 0.1% for the quarter and 0.2% year-to-date. The year-to-date AFFO has increased by 4.1%, which is significantly above the growth in total RevPAR. This clearly shows that HST has been managing well its operations and found ways to optimize costs (the proof: operating profit margin increased 1.6% for the quarter and 2.1% year-to-date due)

Buybacks - The Company repurchased 10.9 million shares of stock totaling $200 million during the quarter. In addition, it authorized an increase in share repurchase program from $500 million to $1 billion, which, after taking into account the second quarter repurchases, leaves $800 million available for repurchases. A perfect spot to be in, when the stock is beaten and misunderstood by the market.

Cost of debt – HST has taken advantage of current market conditions and further strengthened its balance sheet by increasing the capacity of its revolving credit and term loan facility from $2 billion to $2.5 billion. The Company extended the maturity for both the revolver and the term loans to 2025. This allowed HST to obtain a lower interest rate by 10 basis points. Also a good sign for profit protection during a (looming) recessionary environment.

A well-capitalized balance sheet with a diverse portfolio

HST is the only investment-grade lodging REIT (this fact itself speaks volumes). There are many reasons why this is the case, but below are some of the key drivers:

Diversified portfolio. The Company's size allows it to maintain a geographically diverse portfolio while keeping the margins intact. HST operates more than 52,000 rooms across 28 metropolitan statistical areas. As a result, no individual market represents more than 11% of total revenues. Source

The Company's size allows it to maintain a geographically diverse portfolio while keeping the margins intact. HST operates more than 52,000 rooms across 28 metropolitan statistical areas. As a result, no individual market represents more than 11% of total revenues. Source Investment-grade balance sheet. HST has a powerful balance sheet and ample debt capacity, which provides flexibility to be opportunistic throughout the cycle. The Company's net debt to EBITDA stands at 1.6x, which is more than 3 times lower than that of other Blue chip REITs (and yes, other Blue chip REITs). The debt to equity ratio is extremely low as well – 0.39. It has ~ $1.5 billion in cash with ~$0.9 billion revolver capacity.

HST balance sheet just shows, that (1) in case of a recession, the Company will have established a very safe balance sheet experiencing no problems in servicing debt (2) HST is much safer than its peers and thus it deserves different pricing from the market.

5% yield and low valuations backed by strong cash flows

HST has tremendous cash flows and the ability to keep buying and even increasing its dividends is very strong. What happens if a crisis comes and the conditions become so bad that the Company will get its EBITDAre cut by 25%? It will be still able to service its debt, maintain quality of the properties and cover the current level of dividends.

Source

Considering the Company`s full-year guidance of $1.775 FFO for 2019 (average of lower and higher bound) and estimated dividend distributions, the pro-forma payout ratio lands at 45%. This is a really conservative level, which allows the investors to count on the expected quarterly cash distributions.

Given the guidance above, the P/FFO is 9.1x. In comparison, the broader REIT market trades at ~18x FFO and the lodging REIT peer group at ~12x FFO.

Return expectation

Taking into account that HST has a stellar balance sheet and cash flows that can easily serve the already low-interest and future dividends payments, it is clear that (1) the market is wrong in punishing the Company's stock in the magnitude as it has done for its peers (2) the Company should trade at premium to its sector peers and not the other way around.

Approaching this conservatively, an expectation of HST valuation convergence to its peers is justified. In such a case, the implied stock price appreciation would result in a ~30% return + a safe 5% dividend, while waiting for the thesis to play out.

The Bottom line

The overall hotel and restaurant sector is very cyclical, so due to the increased macro uncertainties, HST and its peers have suffered a loss in their market cap accordingly. However, in giving HST a significantly lower multiple than the average of sector peers, the market has made a mistake. It has neglected HST`s ultra-strong balance sheet and the robustness of the underlying cash flows. Investors buying into this sector should be aware that the head-winds are still there, but on a relative basis, HST is set to outperform its peers.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.