Nintendo: Life Beyond Switch

I have been a shareholder of Nintendo (NTDOY) since January 2018. While I was a little late to the party, as I’ve acquired the company’s shares nearly a year after the release of Switch when the momentum faded, I still believe that Nintendo is undervalued, especially at the current market price. From business and economic perspectives, I consider Nintendo to be a growth company, as it has been increasing its revenue on an annual basis for the last ten quarters in a row, and its aggressive mobile expansion only shows management’s eagerness to create shareholder value by utilizing the company’s popular portfolio of IPs. Because of that, I continue to hold my Nintendo shares and have no plans to sell them in the foreseeable future.

It's been a little more than a year since Shuntaro Furukawa took over the reins of the company and became Nintendo’s CEO in June 2018. Like his predecessor Tatsumi Kimishima, Mr. Furukawa plans to continue expanding the company’s mobile presence, which was a taboo during the Satoru Iwata years. At the moment, Nintendo has a number of best-selling gaming franchises in the world in its portfolio, as titles from the Mario and Pokémon series alone were sold more than 590 million and 340 million times, respectively. Such strong sales figures clearly show that Nintendo has a loyal and diversified fan base around the globe, which could be easily persuaded to buy new products from the company as long as those products include their favorite characters.

Recent earnings results for Q1 2020 showed that despite the fact that Switch was released a long time ago and flagship games hit the shelves in Q3 2019, Nintendo nevertheless increased its revenues by 2.4% Y/Y to $1.58 billion. However, operating profits were down by ~10% to $253 million Y/Y, although I believe that this is something that shareholders of the company should’ve expected, as Nintendo manufactures lots of Switch details in China and the ongoing trade war played a big part in such a decrease of profits.

When it comes to sales data, Switch continues to impress, as its figures are constantly going up, even though the console was released at the beginning of 2017. In Q1, Nintendo managed to sell 2.13 million new consoles, which translates to ~37 million overall Switch consoles sold since the initial release. In order to outperform those numbers, Nintendo has released an upgraded version of its console called Switch V2 in mid-August, which has a longer battery life and a more efficient processor, and plans to additionally release Switch Lite in September, which is a budgeted version of the original console at a cheaper price point. I believe that this is a smart move, considering that Microsoft (MSFT) and Sony (SNE) have done the same to their respective consoles, and as a result, saw their sales numbers go up.

As for Nintendo’s valuation, I would say that the stock has not reached its prime yet, and there is a chance that it will keep its current momentum and could reach its 5-year high by the end of the holiday season. I believe that there are few reasons to be optimistic about the stock. First of all, Nintendo’s forward P/E ratio is 19x and the business carries no debt. In addition, all of its IPs are flexible enough that they be adopted on any device, including mobile. The upcoming releases of Pokémon Sword and Shield and The Legend of Zelda: Link's Awakening later this year alone will improve the company’s software sales in the next two quarters. Also, Nintendo’s operating and net margins of 20.47% and 14.94%, respectively, are quite high in comparison to Sony’s margins of 9.91% and 9.75%, respectively. And as we approach Tokyo’s 2020 Summer Olympics, the company plans to greet new tourists from around the globe by launching its own Super Nintendo World theme park right before the official opening ceremony.

All of those things make me optimistic about the future of the company. However, there are a number of risks that are associated with owning Nintendo stock, just like with any other stock on the market. First of all, as I’ve already mentioned, some parts of Nintendo Switch are being manufactured by Chinese giant Foxconn (OTC:FXCOF). Obviously, the ongoing trade war and a possible currency war between US and China is already hurting the company - we’ve seen the plunging Q1 profits - and unfortunately, this is something that investors will need to deal with, since this situation is outside Nintendo’s control.

In addition, while I believe that the release of new Switch consoles during the current quarter will improve the company’s financials in Q2 and Q3, due to a good pricing strategy and the fact that we are nearing the holiday season, it’s very possible that the lifecycle of those consoles will end in the next three years. As the industry slowly but surely switches to cloud gaming, Nintendo will need to adapt its hardware strategy to a new digital reality and decide whether to release new consoles after Switch or whether it should rather focus on the software side of the business and continue to utilize its strong and diverse portfolio of IPs. There are a couple of years to figure this out, and I think that we will see Shuntaro Furukawa’s new hardware plan in the next 2-3 years, as Switch will start to lose momentum.

Considering all of this, I would say that Nintendo is still an undervalued company with a lot of potential to create shareholder value in the long run. The stock has been climbing up since January, slowly building momentum, and as we near the holiday season, it has all the chances to reach its 52-week high. Nintendo has been operational since 1889, and I’m sure that despite its rich history, the company still has a lot to offer to its shareholders. Because of that, I continue to hold my long position in the company and have no reason to close it in the foreseeable future.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NTDOY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.