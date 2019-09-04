Big Lots: Big Yield At A Big Discount

Big Lots (BIG) recently reported 2nd-quarter earnings and soothed frayed investor nerves by doing so. Shares of BIG surged more than 10% on the news, largely due to massive short-covering, and that indicates a reversal of fortune for shareholders. At current prices, yield and valuation, this company is among the most attractive investment vehicles I can think of in today's marketplace.

Big Lots' 2nd-Quarter Earnings

The company reports revenue grew 2.5% as expected and EPS came in well above consensus. Revenue growth was driven by positive comps and strength in non-comp stores, and partially offset by a reduction in YOY store count. This news is good in that it shows Big Lots has been able to weather the trade war storm better than expected, but it is not what sent shares soaring more than 10%, at least not by all by itself.

CEO Bruce Thorn, from the press release:

We are pleased with our performance for the second quarter, which was in line with our sales guidance and ahead on earnings. Going forward, despite the current tariff headwinds, we are confident we will be able to navigate through this environment to deliver a good outcome for 2019. More significantly, I am highly encouraged by the progress we have made over the last 90 days on our strategic transformation. Our existing initiatives are working, and we have important new strategies in progress to drive profitable long-term growth and deliver value to our shareholders

Guidance for the rest of the year is good too. The company has reaffirmed full-year outlook for EPS in the range of $3.70-3.85. This is down slightly from the previous year, due to expected flat-to-slightly positive comp sales offset by reduced store count, narrower margins, and higher expenses. Despite this, free cash flow is expected to improve to $75 million, $10 million ahead of previous guidance, and will help fuel the substantial dividend yield.

Expense increases are largely related to Operation North Star, the company's effort to transition to a more profitable operation. The three prongs of attack are driving growth, funding, and enabling the transition to unfold. To date, Big Lots has remodeled more than 320 stores to its "Store of the Future" format, and is expecting to finish another 90+ before the holiday season. Management assigns a full 1% of this year's revenue growth to the remodeling, as those stores saw increased ticket averages and traffic volume.

Looking to next year, EPS and revenue are both projected to grow 2.5-3.05%.

Impact of Tariffs

Big Lots is not expecting a significant impact from tariffs as we move forward. What impact it has already felt is being mitigated, which will aid in profitability later this year. In some cases, the company will raise prices to offset tariffs, and in others, it will allow margins to shrink, at least until longer-lasting workarounds or an end to the trade war is reached.

COO Lisa Bachman, from the Big Lots earnings call:

Since the very first (tariff) announcement more than a year ago, the team has been carefully assessing the products on each of the four lists, and the potential impact on Big.



They have done a very good job managing through the impact with short-term measures, including working with manufacturers, both import and domestic to reduce overall cost, adjusting retail prices where appropriate, and evaluating the overall number of units purchased. Our exposure to tariffs this year has been predominantly, but not exclusively items on the list three and the overall impact has been managed very well.



List 4A and 4B will have minimal impact this year. In some cases, we are adjusting prices, but we are also expecting to absorb some margin impact until the situation stabilizes. The team has also spent a great deal of time developing longer-term solutions if the current tariff environment and the related unpredictability does not abate.

The Dividend Is A Nice One

Big Lot's dividend is substantial, largely due to the stock's recent tariff-driven downtrend. At today's share prices, even with the post-earnings surge in stock price, the yield is above 5.25%. At 5.25%, Big Lots yields about 2.5X the broad market and 3.5X the 10-year Treasury. Now, 5.25% isn't the highest you're going to find in the stock market today, but it is comparable with some of the best payers I've found in the REITs, Utilities, and Healthcare stocks I have been targeting over the summer.

In addition to the yield, Big Lots offers a low payout ratio - only 35% - and some history of dividend increases. The company failed to increase the distribution at the end of last year, which is a negative, but the five-year average growth rate is near 25%. If, and when, there is another increase, it will be a good one, likely more than 10% - and there is plenty of room in the balance sheet and cash flow statement for that to happen.

This Is The Lowest-Valued Stock I Think I Have Ever Seen

I've seen some lowly valued equities over the last decade or so, but none as low as this. At today's prices, Big Lots is trading at only 6X forward earnings, which I think makes it a steal. Other consumer names are trading at comparably low figures, but not quite so low as Big Lots.

McDonald's (MCD) and Texas Roadhouse (TXRH) are not in this category - they both trade more than 20X forward earnings (MCD more than 27X), but that is not the norm. Others in the group of dividend-growing consumer stocks like Bloomin' Brands (BLMN), Ruth's Chris (RUTH), Sonic Automotive (SAH), Penske Automotive Group (PAG), Polaris (PII), Harley-Davidson (HOG), and Movado Group (MOV) are all trading in the range of 7X-14X earnings.

The Bottom Line

Big Lots is not the biggest consumer stock, nor is it the most profitable. What it is, at least at this time, is the lowest valued-highest yielding consumer stock on my list of dividend-growing consumer stocks. That by itself is not a reason to buy, but coupled with a positive growth outlook, it is a reason to be interested. Big Lots is likely not out of the woods yet, the company still has a lot of work to do on its transformation, but it is on the upswing, and the stock is offering tremendous value for the safe dividend.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.