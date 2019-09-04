ADMA: Ready To Capitalize On The IVIG Shortage

Finally, I reveal my plans to manage my ADMA position for the rest of 2019 and into 2020.

The company recently reported their Q2 earnings, with an impressive beat on both EPS and revenue. In addition, they publicized a strong cash position of $73.6M.

Over the past few months, ADMA Biologics (ADMA) has been able to record several key accomplishments and milestones. During the second quarter, the company received FDA approval for both BIVIGAM and ASCENIV. In addition, the company now has product licenses for Nabi-HB and BIVIGAM. What is more, ADMA has executed an equity financing of about $52M which will support the launches of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV. The company also reported encouraging Q2 earnings with big beats on EPS and revenue. Recently, ADMA announced the relaunch of BIVIGAM after a long and arduous PAS review by the FDA. Considering the points above, one would expect ADMA to be trading near an all-time high, yet the stock is still trading in the $4.00 area. Is the market not aware of ADMA's opportunity?

The U.S. is currently experiencing an IVIG shortage, which has provided me some confidence about the launch of BIVIGAM and ASCENIV. In addition, I intend to review the recent Q2 earnings and financials. I discuss my primary reason for an ADMA buy and my leading downside risk. Finally, I reveal my plans to manage my ADMA position for the rest of 2019 and into 2020.

BIVIGAM Launch

On August 22, the company announced “the commercial relaunch and its first commercial sales of BIVIGAM,” which had their PAS approved by the FDA back in May. Now, ADMA is permitted to recommence marketing BIVIGAM in the US for primary humoral immunodeficiency “PI” and various other immune-compromised conditions (Figure 1).

Figure 1: PI Opportunities (Source ADMA)

ADMA is reintroducing BIVIGAM to market at an opportune time. What is more, the company expects to launch ASCENIV in the second half of this year. So, ADMA will have two IG product launching during a national IVIG shortage. According to the FDA, IG supply is going up but the increase in demand is outpacing the production. With two products hitting the market at the right time, ADMA could be reporting impressive quarterly earnings for Q4 and Q1 of 2020.

Image Source

Can ADMA Capitalize?

One of the main issues with IG and other biologics is that their manufacturing process is often complex and time-consuming compared to pharmaceutical products. Any delay from a donor plasma shortage or manufacturing site issue can really impede progress. Luckily, ADMA has been preparing for both BIVIGAM and ASCENIV launches by attempting to “ramp up production to a steady state.” In addition, ADMA has their own plasma centers, so they can be their own suppliers of human plasma. Furthermore, the company plans to expand in their Boca Raton facility in order to increase their commercial capacity.

In addition to expanding their capacity, ADMA has the chance to expand their IVIG usage. The company expects ASCENIV (Formerly RI-002) to "target the most at-risk and severely immune-compromised population of PIDD patients." Figure 1 lists some of these at-risk populations that could benefit from ASCENIV and will allow ADMA to access the bulk of the severe immune-compromised population.

ASCENIV still has room to grow into a specialized IVIG product. The company has already implied that they intend to go after RSV due to ASCENIV‘s Phase II study data that publicized a statistically significant improvement in RSV titers in the ASCENIV groups matched with placebo. The high-dosage group had a "four-fold" upsurge in RSV titer matched to placebo. Furthermore, data harvested from ASCENIV animal models supports the examination of ASCENIV in RSV and displays prospects in other "respiratory pathogens."

On top of RSV, the company previously revealed additional prospective indications for ASCENIV. Looking at Figure 2, we can see that ASCENIV has a wide range of uses; these include patients who have received transplants and patients who are receiving chemotherapy.

Figure 2: ASCENIV Follow-On Indications (Source ADMA Old Investor Presentation)

Recently, the company has secured a patent for an s. pneumonia immune globin product, which the company has now listed as a pre-clinical program in its pipeline (Figure 3).

Figure 3: ADMA Pipeline (Source ADMA)

Considering the national IG shortage, the company has increased manufacturing and commercial capacity, the potential expanded use of their current products, the pending expansion in their clinical pipeline. I would say the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the IG opportunity.

What’s The Market Opportunity?

ADMA estimates that there are roughly 250K patients with PIDD in the U.S., with approximately half of them requiring frequent IVIG treatments. Looking at figure 4, we can see a list of approved uses and reimbursed uses.

Figure 4: IVIG Uses (Source ADMA)

This population subsidizes the U.S. IG market which was estimated to be about $6.2B in 2017 with around $300M in the hyperimmune globulin (Figure 3).

Figure 5: IG Market (Source ADMA)

Generally, IVIG products have an assembly of applications and can be used in serious life-threatening situations. BIVIGAM and ASCENIV open the door for ADMA into this massive arena of opportunity that is currently in a shortage. Therefore, I expect ADMA to capitalize on the opportunity and will help supply the ~125K PI patients who frequently require IG.

Q2 Results

ADMA was able to pull off a strong Q2 despite BIVIGAM and ASCENIV still on the sidelines. The company reported $6.6M in net revenues, which was up from $4.7M in Q2 of last year. This 41% increase was primarily a result of the $2.4M from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation. In addition, the company recorded a net loss of $13.2M, which is down from the $14.7M in Q2 of last year. The company revealed that the decrease in net loss was due to an increase in revenue combined with a reduction in OpEx from closing two plasma centers.

Figure 6: ADMA Financials (Source ADMA)

ADMA has a healthy cash position leaving Q2 with cash and cash equivalents of $73.6M and accounts receivable of $5.1M (Figure 6). Of that $73.6M, $48.4M is a result of a recent public offering of 11,250,000 shares at $4.00 per share.

I do expect that cash position to thin out as the company continues to increase their commercial efforts and capacity.

Downside Risks

My primary downside risk comes from the strength of the competition. ADMA’s market is filled with powerhouse corporations, such as Shire PLC (SHPG), who merged with Baxalta in 2016 and formed an IVIG juggernaut. Shire now has leading IVIG products such as CUVITRU, GAMMAGARD S/D & Liquid, and HYQVIA in their portfolio. Other noteworthy names in the IG market include:

Grifols (GRFS)

CSL Behring, a division of CSL (CSL)

Octapharma

ADMA is a smaller company which could be an obstacle on the commercial front when going against the engrained competition. I have confidence in ADMA’s abilities; however, the competition won’t step aside just because you have a better product.

Is ADMA a Buy?

In addition to the company’s products and market opportunity, I find ADMA to be an intriguing investment that is currently undervalued. On top of ADMA’s pipeline products, the company has a plasma collection segment and contract manufacturing & testing segment (Figure 7). Together, these components brand ADMA as a vertically integrated company, which allows the company to be in charge of their own product from start to finish, plus, contract those services out.

Figure 7: ADMA Business Structure (Source ADMA)

So far, ADMA has essentially been limited to using their Plasma Collection and Contract Manufacturing & Testing segments, which were able to record that $6.6M revenue during Q2. Now with BIVIGAM launched, the company is able to tap into their commercial segment which will only add to their revenues.

Altogether, these segments will generate strong revenue growth in the coming quarters and years. Looking at figure 8, we can see how some Street analysts anticipate inconsistent revenue over the next few quarters, which I have to attribute to product launches; however, these revenues will still be year-over-year growth. Figure 8: ADMA Quarterly Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

The company hasn't recorded steady quarter-over-quarter growth in several years, so I am not too concerned with seeing undulating quarterly revenue numbers. Therefore, I will primarily focus on annual revenue and if it is higher than last year's revenue.

Looking at figure 9, we can see Street analysts believe ADMA will show sequential annual revenue growth over the next decade. In fact, analysts believe the company will pull in about $251M in 2023, which is just about equal to ADMA’s current market cap.

Figure 9: ADMA Annual Revenue Estimates (Source Seeking Alpha)

What should the share price be at that time? Using the sector’s average price-to-sales of 5x would give us about $21.50. In view of that price target, I would say ADMA is definitely worth a speculative buy.

Why The Deep Discount?

ADMA has had several major setbacks over the past year, including a CRL BIVIGAM and prolonged wait for the approval. However, I believe the recent sell-off is primarily due to issues unrelated to ADMA's commercial prospects. Back in August of 2018, Grifols (GRFS) acquired Biotest US, a division of Biotest AG (OTC:BTTAY) for $286M. In return, Grifols acquires Biotest's plasma collection centers and office. Unfortunately, ADMA made a deal with Biotest back in 2017 for Nabi-HB, BIVIGAM, two plasma centers, plus equity financing. According to the press release:

As a result of this transaction, ADMA has acquired two U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) licensed products, Nabi-HB™ (Hepatitis B Immune Globulin, Human) and BIVIGAM™ (Immune Globulin Intravenous, Human), manufacturing and testing operations consisting of two facilities totaling approximately 126,000 square feet on approximately 15 acres of land located in Boca Raton, Florida and has received $27.5 million in cash ($15.0 million of which is in the form of a subordinated loan from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation), with an additional $12.5 million commitment from Biotest Pharmaceuticals Corporation to invest in future ADMA equity financings.

As a result, Biotest became ADMA's biggest shareholder with approximately 41% of the stock. So, Grifols owned Biotest's plasma centers and 41% of the voting rights for ADMA. Grifols is one of ADMA's competitors, so the FTC has filed charges against Grifols for essentially monopolizing the IVIG market.

Figure 10: FTC Complaints Against Grifols (Source FTC.gov)

Admittedly, I am not a lawyer or an expert on this subject, but it appears the Biotest Divestiture Fund had to unload their ADMA position to avoid further litigation by the FTC. Obviously, unloading millions of shares will have a negative impact on the share price.

Conclusion

The enduring IVIG shortage is providing a wide-open door for the company to re-launch and launch their products in an underserved patient population. The company will be able to utilize their vertically integrated structure to collect donor plasma and create their own branded products. This should help the company grow revenues and establish a strong market share. As the company begins to show sequential growth in EPS and revenue, I expect the market to finally start recognizing ADMA as an attractive long-term investment.

What’s My Plan? I decided to add after the share price bounced off the March low around $3.00 per share (Figure 11). Now, I am waiting to see if the stock is able to hold above the 200-day moving average, which is currently around $4.00 per share.

Figure 11: ADMA Daily (Source Trendspider)

If the share price remains above the 200-day for the next week, I will consider adding to my position once it crosses above $4.41 per share. If it fails to hold above the 200-day, I will wait for the Q3 earnings report to make my next decision on whether to add or hold.

Overall, I plan to add to my ADMA position several times between now and the end of 2020 in anticipation the company starts to gain traction in the IVIG market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.