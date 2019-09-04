Hargreaves Lansdown: The One-Stop Investment Platform

Following the suspension of the Woodford Equity Income fund, the shares have de-rated, providing an opportunity to invest at an attractive valuation.

Once the critical mass has been established, it is difficult for a competitor to enter the market as it will have fewer potential customers visiting the site.

A First-mover and Leader in the UK's DTC Investment Market

Hargreaves Lansdown (OTCPK:HRGLF) employs a unique direct selling model which is cost-effective, scalable and affords a high profit margin. The Vantage platform has reshaped the retail investment management industry. Vantage’s success is attributable to innovative marketing with a focus on creating high levels of customer satisfaction and retention through dedication to first-class service and provision of extensive product-centric information.

Management is shareholder-friendly and has a disciplined approach to cost control and investing for the future through a number of new initiatives with the potential to drive future value. A key attraction is the capital-light business model, which as the largest UK retail wealth manager, drives a virtuous circle whereby size begets wholesale fee discounts, which in turn attract asset inflows. It is clear that the investment platform has truly incredible operating leverage. Whilst earnings are to an extent influenced by the health of financial markets, it is not correct to view HL as a mere cyclical. Unlike a conventional cyclical, very little of the earnings need to be reinvested in the business. The ratio of free cash flow to earnings is very high. Virtually all free cash flow less capital set aside to fund future investments is regularly returned to shareholders through dividends.

Hargreaves Lansdown is the UK’s leading direct-to-consumer investment platform with total assets under administration (AUA) of almost £98 billion and 1.2 million clients as of April 30, 2019. The company offers a range of investment products and services, including fund and share dealing, spread betting, cash saving products and multi-manager funds. As a single stop solution, Hargreaves allows customers to consolidate their investments under one umbrella and have them under custody and administered by a single provider.

Hargreaves pioneered the direct model in the 1980s and has consistently refined and upgraded its technology platform over the last three decades to remain responsive to customer needs and expectations. The site is extremely easy to navigate and contains a vast realm of investment data to support client decision-making.

The company benefits from high switching costs due to the investment in education and learning required to navigate the platform. These factors, along with general client inertia lead to extremely high retention rates among customers. Hargreaves’ market share stands at roughly 40% in terms of AUA and at around 32% in retail stockbroking.

The company has delivered annualised growth in AUA of over 20% over the last decade, a function of the strong performance in most asset classes, net new client wins, market share gains and generous investment savings tax allowances by the UK government.

Hargreaves Lansdown Assets under Administration (£bn)

Source: Company Reports

Whilst Hargreaves has slightly higher fees than other platforms, it provides a premium service. Clients pay around 45 basis points for a complete offering, which includes share dealing, discounted funds, state-of-the-art client reporting and robust customer support. The funds business generates a higher-than-average margin contribution within the group and benefits from scale and network effects. Fund managers are attracted by Hargreaves’ large captive audience whilst clients gain access to the broadest fund offering in the industry.

Recently, the company’s reputation has been impacted by the suspension of the Woodford Equity Income funds due to liquidity issues. Exposure to the fund represented approximately 2% of assets under administration. As such, the shares have de-rated by 20% and currently trade on 26.5x consensus earnings estimates for June 2021. This is attractive for a company which generated a net income margin of 52.8% in FY2018 and has consistently delivered returns on equity in excess of 65% from 2013-18.

One of the potential ironies is that the profit potential of Hargreaves Lansdown far exceeds the profit potential of its investors. Academic evidence shows professional money managers do not, in aggregate, outperform the market, and the ultimate return to Hargreaves’ clients is likely to be within a narrow band around the market return. On the other hand, Hargreaves Lansdown has consistently generated operating margins of 70%. Management has created a model whereby revenue will grow at a rate that far outpaces cost. The company is not putting any capital at risk, rather merely facilitates the growth of a market. Its capital-light business model, allied with diligent, focused management and commitment to cost control, bodes well for future profitability which should continue to be market-leading. Accordingly, the shares are recommended for purchase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in HRGLF over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.