Market Volatility Bulletin: Plenty Of 'Known Unknowns' This Week May Put Markets On Edge

A speech from Powell as well as economic data flow could make edgy markets even edgier.

Bad economic data and the return of trade-related uncertainty has US stocks back on the mat.

Market Intro

The defensives (XLU, XLP) and rate-sensitive real estate (XLRE) sectors are the only ones on the rise as traders return from Labor Day weekend.

Spot volatility managed to crest above 20 in Tuesday morning trade, while the 10-year UST plunged (IEF, TLT, AGG) on poor economic data and, of course, returning nervousness over the US-China trade saga.

Thoughts on Volatility

U.S. factory activity unexpectedly contracted in August for the first time in three years as shrinking orders, production and hiring pushed a widely followed measure of manufacturing to its lowest level since January 2016.



- Bloomberg

In January 2016, global contraction was on everybody's mind. Metallic and energy commodities cratered, the Baltic Dry Index was hitting all-time lows, and junk bonds (JNK, HYG) were hemorrhaging.

Folks were worried about the USD-CNY pair and the prospect of an upset Brexit vote. So glad all that's behind us!

US data is coming in spotty. Many economists see us as late-cycle. It's important to remember that a decent chunk of the data is coming in pretty positively too. Just on Friday, I referred readers to New Deal Democrat's analysis of Q2 corporate profits; he concludes that a recession is not just around the corner.

It just so happened that these tweets came out back to back.

What a fortuitous pairing! OddStats reminds us that no one cluster of data points is going to tell us where the economy is headed, whether they happen to be positive or negative - the economy is just too big. Also, we tend to be working with fairly small sample sizes, whichever conclusions we wish to draw.

Beyond that, US investors tend to focus only on US economic and market data, effectively ignoring similar occurrences that have occurred in other countries.

We've got a decent amount of data on tap for this week, including a speech by Chair Powell. If the markets are inclined (and I think they very well may be), volatility can fire up with little warning here as investors decide which data they want to fixate on and what they determine should get low-lighted.

Whatever your beliefs about prospects for European companies (VGK, EFA) on a forward-looking basis, the outperformance of US stocks (SPY) has been pretty historic over the last decade.

In the "aughts" (2000-2010), it was very trendy to invest in emerging markets (EEM) and strategies like the "BRICs". Trends find a way of exhausting themselves as narratives run their course. Perhaps investors should revisit the "US capital markets to perpetually outperform" meme with more scrutiny.

Term Structure

While the stock market churns, the VX futures appear to be taking things one day at a time. The front-month is certainly trading higher (about one vol point) from where it did on Friday close, and there's no doubt the curve is on the rise.

But behind the M1 and M2 contracts, vol traders are muting the impact of today's downturn in the SPX. M3 clear on to the back basically edged up in parallel to the tune of about 30 basis points or so.

My observation is that the term structure is very much waiting on the SPX here, taking a wait-and-see approach and looking to whether the index is inclined to pause.

Implied correlations are down today significantly, even as the spot VIX is on the rise. This downturn in implied correlation has potentially taken a bit of the sting from the short-vol trade (SVXY, ZIV) in the early segment of Tuesday's trade.

These correlation indexes reset in late November (see here). They tend to begin their new annual cycle rather high and fairly sluggish, and then, as time progresses, they trend lower but also become more whippy.

We're seeing the volatility here in September, but the reading itself is on the high side. This insinuates that, compared to past years, implied correlation is elevated, which perhaps signals danger for the equity markets but also opens the door for these implied correlations to fall, and most likely the M1 and M2 contracts along with it. This is a potentially dangerous set-up for the long-vol trade (VXX, UVXY).

MarketChameleon.com - VXX Options Skew by Strike

For those who trade VXX upside for portfolio protection or just as a trading tool, near-dated skew is really steep here. Blue corresponds to September 20th.

If you think there's room for volatility to hold its own but ultimately not trade too far in either direction, buying upside call spreads for September-October might be worth your consideration.

Wrap Up

If you're a regular, I thank you for your ongoing contributions in the comments section.

We sure leapfrogged over resistance at the end of last week, only to dash back lower. As enigma22f points out, nothing has actually been resolved as of yet. It's worth remembering that the markets just need to crystalize behind an expectation of resolution in order to recover. Even so, some tokens thrown in there can go a long way.

Thank you for reading.

