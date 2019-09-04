Church & Dwight: Caution Is Warranted At These Levels

Image source

Church & Dwight (CHD) might be small compared to other consumer staples giants, but that doesn't mean the company shouldn't be considered by investors. The business has been around since 1846 starting with just the baking soda business that eventually transformed into the Arm & Hammer Brand that is now known so well. Church & Dwight now has brands such as Orajel, OxiClean, Nair, Water Pik, Trojan and others under their control.

My wife recently purchased a Water Pik water flosser and I'd venture to guess that we have at least 5 other products from Church & Dwight in our house. The consumable nature of its products as well as its commitment to quality keeps consumers coming back to continue purchasing its products.

As a dividend growth investor I want the companies that I own to satisfy two main requirements: (1) the company meets my own quality standards and, (2) the company pays and grows its dividend payment each year.

According to the CCC list, Church & Dwight is a Dividend Contender with 23 consecutive years of dividend growth. By my count that's every year since 1997 and includes two recessions. An interactive version of this chart is available here.

I also want to make sure that the potential investment is growing the dividend payment at a rate sufficiently above the rate of inflation. This ensures that, at least historically, the business has increased the purchasing power of its dividend payments over time. The 1-, 3-, 5- and 10-year rolling dividend growth rates can be found in the following table. An interactive version of this data is available here.

Year Annual Dividend 1 Year 3 year 5 Year 10 Year 1987 $0.0179 1988 $0.0192 6.98% 1989 $0.0217 13.04% 1990 $0.0250 15.39% 11.75% 1991 $0.0283 13.34% 13.92% 1992 $0.0317 11.76% 13.48% 12.07% 1993 $0.0350 10.53% 11.87% 12.80% 1994 $0.0368 5.14% 9.11% 11.18% 1995 $0.0368 0.00% 5.14% 8.04% 1996 $0.0368 0.00% 1.69% 5.37% 1997 $0.0384 4.35% 1.43% 3.93% 7.92% 1998 $0.0400 4.17% 2.82% 2.71% 7.63% 1999 $0.0433 8.33% 5.60% 3.32% 7.18% 2000 $0.0467 7.69% 6.72% 4.87% 6.44% 2001 $0.0483 3.57% 6.51% 5.60% 5.49% 2002 $0.0500 3.45% 4.89% 5.42% 4.67% 2003 $0.0516 3.20% 3.41% 5.22% 3.96% 2004 $0.0566 9.69% 5.40% 5.49% 4.40% 2005 $0.0600 6.01% 6.27% 5.15% 5.01% 2006 $0.0650 8.33% 8.00% 6.10% 5.85% 2007 $0.0750 15.38% 9.84% 8.45% 6.92% 2008 $0.0850 13.33% 12.31% 10.50% 7.83% 2009 $0.1150 35.29% 20.95% 15.23% 10.25% 2010 $0.1550 34.78% 27.38% 20.90% 12.75% 2011 $0.3400 119.35% 58.74% 39.22% 21.54% 2012 $0.4800 41.18% 61.01% 44.96% 25.38% 2013 $0.5600 16.67% 53.44% 45.80% 26.93% 2014 $0.6200 10.71% 22.17% 40.07% 27.04% 2015 $0.6700 8.06% 11.76% 34.01% 27.29% 2016 $0.7100 5.97% 8.23% 15.87% 27.01% 2017 $0.7600 7.04% 7.02% 9.63% 26.06% 2018 $0.8700 14.47% 9.10% 9.21% 26.19% 2019 $0.9100 4.60% 8.62% 7.98% 22.98%

Church & Dwight's dividend growth has been fantastic even accounting for the two years, 1995 and 1996, that saw no raises. Of the 23 rolling 10-year periods starting in 1987, Church & Dwight's annualized dividend growth has ranged from 4.0% per year to 27.3% per year. The average annualized dividend growth rate over the 23 10-year rolling periods is 14.2% with a median of 7.9%.

Image by author; data source: Church & Dwight SEC filings

Between 2011 and 2018, as well as the TTM period, Church & Dwight's payout ratio has been remarkably steady. The payout ratio based on net income has averaged 36.9% and currently sits at 36.3% for the TTM period. Likewise the free cash flow payout ratio has averaged 31.4% and is at 30.1% for the TTM period.

Church & Dwight's dividend is currently well covered by both earnings and free cash flow. At this time there's no risk to Church & Dwight's dividend, barring some unforeseen change to the business.

I believe that identifying high-quality companies is one of the keys to successful investing and that strong businesses will show their strength through their financials - whether that's growing revenues, higher margins, strong cash flow generation and of course through rising dividends.

Church & Dwight has grown revenues from $2,521 M in FY 2009 to $4,146 M in FY 2018. That's good for 64% total growth or ~5.7% annualized. The TTM period is showing further growth with revenues climbing to $4,236 M.

Operating cash flow has grown from $401 M to $764 M over the same period, respectively, which is 90% total growth or ~7.4% annualized growth. Additionally, the TTM period is showing further growth at $792 M.

Free cash flow improved from $266 M in FY 2009 to $703 M in FY 2018. That represents 165% total growth or ~11.4% annualized. Similarly, the TTM period is continuing the trend and sits at $728 M.

Since growth in operating and free cash flow have both outpaced growth in revenues, it should come as no surprise that Church & Dwight has seen a substantial improvement in its cash flow margins. My preference is to see free cash flow margins >10% which Church & Dwight has handily beat. Over the last decade, Church & Dwight's free cash flow margin has ranged from 10.5% to 17.3% and for the TTM period it sits at 17.2%. The average free cash flow margin that Church & Dwight has obtained over that time has come to 14.8%.

Alternatively, I like to use the free cash flow return on invested capital, "FCF ROIC," to examine the profitability of the business. The FCF ROIC is the amount of cash that the business is generating based on the capital that has been invested into the business. It also represents the annual percentage return of the cash that could be pulled out of the business if you owned the entire business at the current capital structure. Additionally, I calculate the FCF ROIC "Net" which nets out the cash held on the balance sheet from both equity and debt. I want to see an FCF ROIC of at least 10%.

Church & Dwight's FCF ROIC has easily met the 10% threshold every year for the last decade and has ranged from 11.9% to 19.6%. Accordingly, the FCF ROIC Net has been above that threshold every year as well with a range of 15.8% to 22.6%.

If I owned a business that generated cash, my capital allocation plan would be as follows:

Re-invest in the business Pay and grow the dividend Use remaining cash to buffer the balance sheet, repurchase shares if I believe they are undervalued, or seek out acquisitions to further expand the company

To understand how Church & Dwight uses its free cash flow, I calculate three variations of the metric, defined below:

Free Cash Flow "FCF": Operating cash flow less capital expenditures Free Cash Flow after Dividend "FCFaD": FCF less total cash dividend payments Free Cash Flow after Dividend and Buybacks "FCFaDB": FCFaD less cash spent on share repurchases

I believe that one of the keys to good investment results is finding management teams that align their capital allocation with my own. As such I expect to see a positive FCFaDB more often than not. I'm not concerned about a dip into the red since opportunities are sometimes very fleeting; rather, it's the trend over the longer term that I focus on. A negative FCFaDB is not sustainable over time without weakening the balance sheet.

As we saw earlier, Church & Dwight has managed positive FCF every year for the last 10 years which is a good start. In total, Church & Dwight has generated $4,832 M in FCF which has allowed management to move towards dividends as a means to reward owners.

Over the last 10 years, Church & Dwight has paid out a total of $1,393 M in dividends to shareholders which puts the 10-year FCFaD at $3,439 M. Church & Dwight has also managed positive FCFaD every year as well.

Until FY 2014, Church & Dwight did not regularly spend to repurchase shares. Over the last 10 years, Church & Dwight has spent a total of $2,223 M to repurchase shares. That puts the cumulative FCFaDB at $1,216 M. Church & Dwight has also maintained a positive FCFaDB for every year except FY 2014. The $2,223 M spent on buybacks has reduced the share count by ~12.3% or ~1.5% per year.

As I mentioned earlier, my preference is to see management teams first re-invest in their business, then move to paying and growing the dividend payments and only if there's extra cash flow available move to repurchase shares if the valuation makes sense. The following chart shows the free cash supported dividends and share repurchases from Church & Dwight over the last 10 years as well as the extra buybacks that have been funded from asset sales, cash on the balance sheet or increased debt.

The reason I like to examine the cash returned to shareholders in this manner is that it lets me know what is sustainable without increasing debt levels. From the above chart we can see that management at Church & Dwight has been very prudent with its cash flow opting to pursue higher dividends and acquisitions rather than debt-funded share repurchases.

Church & Dwight's balance sheet has worsened over the last decade although much of that was due to the Waterpik acquisition in 2017. The debt to capitalization ratio increased from 28% in 2009 up to 46% in 2018.

While debt levels have risen, the debt is not a concern at this time. Based on 2018's financials, Church & Dwight has a free cash flow interest coverage ratio of 8.9x. Church & Dwight could also retire all of its debt with 3.0 years of 2018's free cash flow and 4.3 year of 2018's FCFaD.

One method that I like to use to value a business is the minimum acceptable rate of return, "MARR," analysis. A MARR analysis requires you to estimate future earnings and dividends that a company will produce as well as a reasonable multiple that market participants will value the earnings stream at. If the expected return is higher than your hurdle rate then you invest; if not, then you look for other opportunities or wait until the expected return rises.

Analysts expect Church & Dwight to have earnings per share of $2.49 for FY 2019 and $2.70 for FY 2020. They also expect annual earnings growth over the next 5 years of 8.2%. I've assumed that Church & Dwight can manage 6.0% annual earnings growth over the following 5 years. Dividends are estimated using ~37.5% payout ratio each year.

When it comes to a reasonable valuation I let historical valuations be a starting point. Over the last 10 years market participants have typically valued Church & Dwight's earnings between 15x and 30x TTM EPS. According to Morningstar, the 5-year average P/E ratio is 25.7x. For the MARR analysis I'll examine P/E ratios ranging from 15x-30x.

The following table shows the internal rates of return that an investment in Church & Dwight could potentially provide assuming a purchase price near $80. Return estimates are based off the assumptions laid out above and include dividends paid out in cash. Returns are calculated through the end of calendar year 2024, "5 Year," and calendar year 2029, "10 Year."

Additionally, I like to calculate what level I would need to purchase shares at to generate the returns that I desire from my investments. Typically, I want at least 10% annualized returns from my investments. I will also calculate the purchase price targets using an 11% target return which is generated from the 7.2% EPS growth assumption plus the starting dividend yield of 1.14% plus 2.25% for ~25% undervaluation realized over 10 years.

Dividend yield theory determines a fair value for established companies using the 5-year moving average dividend yield. Currently, Church & Dwight's 5-year moving average yield sits at 1.53% while shares currently yield 1.14%. Dividend yield theory suggests at fair price for Church & Dwight shares of $59.50 or ~25% lower than current prices.

An interactive version of this chart can be found here.

Church & Dwight the "business" is absolutely fantastic and I have no worries about the company. While some of the growth is built on acquisitions, the management team has proven to be very selective and prudent with its purchases. Couple that with free cash flow margins and returns on invested capital routinely in the high 10-20% range and you have a high quality business. Management has also shown its prudence by not joining in the debt binge over the last decade of historically low interest rates.

The problem that I have rests entirely on the stock price. Buyers at the current share price around $80 are banking on extended valuations continuing in the future or for growth to outpace the assumptions in the above MARR analysis. Both of those could come to pass, but I'd rather not rely on either to generate decent returns from my investment capital.

For the investor, a too-high purchase price for the stock of an excellent company can undo the effects of a subsequent decade of favorable business developments. -Warren Buffett

I think this is the exact scenario that we are in currently regarding Church & Dwight. It is indeed an excellent company in my book; however, there's a high likelihood of sub-par investment returns despite what should be strong growth from the underlying business. If earnings growth is close to the estimates used in the MARR analysis, the current price of $79.78 doesn't cross below 20x P/E until FY 2026's estimates of $4.15 in EPS. Even at a more optimistic scenario of a 25x P/E, investors are looking at foregoing the growth until FY 2023.

The problem with buying shares right now is that there's a very real possibility that 5 years from now Church & Dwight could be $3.70 per share, but valued in the market at much lower valuations. If growth comes in at the assumptions laid out in the MARR analysis and Church & Dwight is valued at a still relatively rich 20x TTM multiple, investors could see a 5-year investment including dividends return only 0.07% per year while the business continued to grow. That's not a scenario that I want to play out.

Prices are too high” is far from synonymous with “the next move will be downward.” Things can be overpriced and stay that way for a long time . . . or become far more so. - Howard Marks

I'd love for Church & Dwight's share price to come back to my fair value range; however, I also realize that things can remain overpriced for longer than I'd like.

Dividend yield theory suggests a fair value around $59.50. My fair value range based on the MARR analysis is ~$56-$62. I would consider a purchase price below $48 to be an extremely attractive investment opportunity.

Church & Dwight is another company that I'm adding to my buy list for when the markets see a significant pull-back.

