KalVista Pharmaceuticals: Our Verdict

That should change with three data readouts anticipated over the next few months for its portfolio of plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Today, we look at a small developmental concern that has not has a lot of news flow in recent months and whose stock is down some 40% from recent highs. However, several key readouts through year end could change sentiment on the shares. Our in-depth look at this name follows below.

Company Overview

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (KALV) is a Cambridge, Massachusetts-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with significant unmet need. The company has two mid-stage candidates, both oral plasma kallikrein (PKal) inhibitors that are being investigated in a pair of Phase 2 trials. KalVista essentially went public when it completed a share purchase transaction with failed osteoarthritis company Carbylan Therapeutics Inc. in 2016. Its first public stock offering occurred in September 2018, when it raised net proceeds of $73.3 million at $17.00 a share. The company employs ~45 and commands a market cap just under $300 million.

PKal is a serine protease enzyme that is a key early mediator of inflammation and edema. The inflammatory effects of PKal are regulated by an inhibitor protein called C1-esterase inhibitor (C1-INH). Most patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE) have genetic mutations that lead to a C1-INH deficiency, allowing PKal to proliferate. In patients with diabetic macular edema (DME), increased levels of PKal are found in the vitreous fluid of the eye. HAE and DME are the first indications targeted by KalVista with its PKal inhibitor candidates.

Pipeline

KVD900. KalVista’s asset for the treatment of HAE is KVD900, which entered a Phase 2 study in 2018 that is expected to readout in late 2019.

Source: Company Presentation

HAE is a rare and potentially life-threatening condition that affects between 1 in 10,000 and 1 in 50,000 people. HAE attacks occur when excessive levels of PKal are not adequately controlled by C1-INH. They are characterized by episodes of intense swelling in the skin, GI tract, or airways and physically manifested by temporary disfiguration of various body parts. This condition can be accompanied by severe abdominal pain, nausea and vomiting. Swelling of the airway can lead to death by asphyxiation. The number of attacks vary by individual, but typically average one per month. Generally speaking, the quicker therapy is administered, the shorter the duration of the attack. However, ~61% of patients wait more than an hour to dispense treatment - more on that dynamic shortly.

Source: Company Presentation

The two most common types of HAE are Type 1, which is a function of low levels of circulating C1-INH, and Type 2, which results in the production of a low-functioning C1-INH protein.

There are several approved acute and prophylactic therapies for HAE, many of which are marketed by Takeda Pharmaceutical (TAK), including PKal inhibitors Takhzyro for prophylaxis and Kalbitor for acute attacks. C1-esterase inhibitors and bradykinin b2 receptor antagonists also comprise a large share of the $2.3 billion HAE therapeutics market. These and other approved therapies are injectable, and Kalbitor has a black box warning limiting its administration to healthcare professionals because of its association with anaphylaxis. It is the inconvenience and pain of injection (along with the hope that the bout won’t be severe) that keeps attack sufferers from quickly administering a remedy. Given the lifelong nature of HAE, a safe, rapidly absorbable oral therapy could transform the HAE market.

In an earlier Phase 1 dosing trial that studied 84 healthy male volunteers, high-dose (600mg) KVD900 tablets were rapidly absorbed into the bloodstream with complete inhibition of PKal observed within 30 minutes. Lower-dose (100mg) tablets and capsules delivered 95% inhibition in 30 minutes on both empty and full stomachs. KVD900 was well-tolerated with no severe adverse events.

A two-part Phase 2 trial is underway, comprising ~50 HAE patients who have suffered at least three attacks in the previous 90 days. In Part 1, all patients receive a single dose (600mg) of KVD900 in the clinic. In Part 2, patients will be randomized to treat the first attack (within an hour) with either KVD900 or placebo and then treat a second attack with the alternative treatment. Patients will have access to their normal, standard-of-care acute treatment as required. The primary endpoint of the study is use of standard-of-care treatment with results anticipated in late 2019.

It should be noted that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) recently had an oral PKal inhibitor (BCX7353) underwhelm in a Phase 3 trial for HAE - its treatment benefit appears inferior to Takhzyro - although early clinical data suggests that KVD900 has a superior pharmacokinetic profile versus BCX7353.

KalVista’s other mid-stage therapy is KVD001 for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME), which is retinal swelling due to leaky blood vessels in the macula resulting in a loss of visual acuity and possible blindness from complications of diabetes. DME affects 29% of Type 1 diabetics over their lifetime and ~900,000 patients overall in the U.S.

The standard of care for DME is monoclonal antibodies that target a hypoxia-induced protein that stimulates blood vessel growth in the retina called VEGF. Roche’s (OTCQX:RHHBY) Lucentis and Regeneron’s (REGN) Eylea are anti-VEGF therapies that are administered via intravitreal injection about once a month. However, over 40% do not respond to anti-VEGF treatment, as many DME patients don’t express high VEGF levels but rather high PKal levels, presenting an opportunity for KVD001 in the $1+ billion DME market.

After completing a 14-patient single ascending dose study that demonstrated visual acuity improvement in subjects who did not respond to anti-VEGF therapy, KalVista initiated a Phase 2 trial in 2018 that is evaluating ~123 patients who have discontinued anti-VEGF treatment and still present significant edema and reduced visual acuity. Patients are receiving four high- or low-dose intravitreal injections over a three-month period. Efficacy endpoints include best corrected visual acuity, central subfield thickness, and change in diabetic retinopathy severity scale. A data readout is expected in 2H19.

KVD824. Although KVD001, like other DME therapies, is administered via intravitreal injection, KalVista has developed an oral alternative: KVD824. A Phase 1 trial testing different single and multiple dosages was initiated in January 2019 with an update anticipated in mid-2019. It goes without saying that an effective oral remedy for DME would change the landscape of the DME market. It is anticipated that KVD824 will also be assessed as a treatment for HAE.

Merck Option Agreement

These approaches to DME treatment have attracted the attention of Merck, which entered into an option agreement with KalVista in 2017. Under its terms, Merck has the right to purchase KVD001 and/or oral DME assets after Phase 2 data for those assets are released. For these options, Merck paid KalVista $37 million and acquired a 9.9% ownership interest in the company, since diluted down to ~6%. If the DME assets are purchased by Merck, KalVista is eligible to receive up to $715 million of potential milestones, as well as royalties on global net sales.

Balance Sheet and Analyst Commentary

As of June 30th, 2019, KalVista held approximately $100 million in cash and marketable securities and no debt, giving it a cash runway into 2021.

Street analysts are unanimously bullish on the company’s prospects with six Buy ratings and a median twelve-month price target of just over $30 a share. Cantor Fitzgerald was the last analyst firm to "chime in" on KalVista two weeks ago when it reissued its Buy rating and $32 price target on KALV after meeting with management.

Cantor's analyst stated he came away from that meeting with "enhanced conviction for the company's broad plasma kallikrein inhibitor platform. In his view, PKal-inhibitor is a well-established MoA for acute treatment of HAE attacks and says data with KVD900 in the second half of the year could address investor concerns about the viability of an oral option, and risk- reduce KVD900 ushering-in a new treatment paradigm in acute HAE, currently dominated by IV/injectable biologics. The second half of the year could prove 'tranformational' for the PKal-inhibitor platform." Board member Albert Cha, representing the interests of Vivo Capital, is also upbeat on KalVista’s future based on his mid-July purchase of over 60,000 shares. This was only the second insider buy in nearly two years; the other one, a one million-plus share purchase, was also executed by Cha in September 2018.

Verdict

The risk: Both Phase 2 studies for KVD900 and KVD001 flop, and KVD824 shows no signs of efficacy in its Phase 1 trial. Given the outcomes from early-stage clinical trials for KVD900 and KVD001, the probability of finding eno efficacy appears low.

The upside: Data from both Phase 2 trials demonstrate statistical significance and Merck opts into both assets, triggering significant milestone payments; or Merck acquires KalVista outright, not a stretch considering the unfettered nature of its PKal portfolio.

With three catalysts, including a mid-year update on KVD824, the completion of the KVD001 Phase 2 trial, and KVD900 Phase 2 data by YE19, the upside would seem to currently outweigh the risk on this sub-$300 million developmental concern.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KALV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.