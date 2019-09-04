S-Oil: Stronger Fundamentals And IMO 2020

Investment highlights

Falling oil prices will likely send S-Oil’s (OTCPK:SOOCY) 3Q19 earnings slightly below consensus, but company fundamentals are strengthening. In 4Q19, kerosene and diesel spreads should widen further on the IMO 2020 effect and favorable seasonality; the gasoline spread is likely to remain firm at the current level, all of which bode well for the company’s profitability. The profitability of the RUC/ODC (Residue Upgrading Complex/ Olefin Downstream Complex) project should continue to improve sharply on the back of falling BC prices, solid gasoline margins and PO/PP (propylene oxide/ polypropylene) spreads.

The ongoing US-Sino trade war may exacerbate oil price fluctuations, but we need to look at the company’s strengthening fundamentals and the favorable regulatory environment (i.e., IMO 2020). We continue to present S-Oil as our refinery sector top pick and Conviction Call.

Major issues and earnings outlook

We expect 3Q19 results to come in slightly below consensus, with sales of KRW5.8 trillion (-7.5% QoQ, -20% YoY) and operating profit of KRW204.4 billion (turn to profit QoQ, -35% YoY). Oil price weakness compel us to revise our earnings forecast downwards, but we note that company fundamentals are improving, driven by strong gasoline, kerosene and diesel spreads. The market is worried about the potential weakness of the gasoline spread despite the IMO effect from 4Q19. We believe the gasoline spread will remain stable around USD10/bbl even after seasonality effects fade.

WTI crude has lost its price competitiveness, driving gasoline margins higher. Dubai crude’s premium has fallen to USD4/bbl. US refineries’ utilizations, although improving, remain lower than a year ago. US refineries’ refining volume was 18.7 million bpd in 2018, according to BP, and a 1%p decrease in utilization has the effect of reducing the volume by 187K bpd. The shutdown of the US PES refinery has worked to lower the volume by 335K bpd. Furthermore, US gasoline imports hit a record high recently due to rising Midland crude oil prices. Despite the sharp increase in China’s gasoline exports in July, gasoline margins have widened considerably, a testament to the growing influence of the US petroleum product market. The utilization ratios of Chinese teapot and state-run refineries have come down. A further decline of the BC price may force the teapot refineries to shut down. The recently added refining capacity is unlikely to lead to an oversupply of petroleum products. Hengli Petchem’s gasoline production is less than 100K bpd, and diesel represents only 6.5% of its capacity. US refineries’ gasoline production volume is expected to fall due to lower FCC (fluid catalytic cracking) utilizations. A 1%p drop in the percentage of gasoline production by US refineries has the effect of reducing global gasoline production by 187K bpd. Accordingly, it is important to consider not only capacity growth but utilization as well.

S-Oil is the biggest beneficiary of the IMO 2020 regulation. We expect the stock to enjoy significant momentum when the market sees the immense profitability of the RUC/ODC.

Additional disclosure: Hyundai Motor Company is a passive shareholder in our bank.