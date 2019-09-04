Adamis Updates Investors On SYMJEPI Launch And ZIMHI PK Study, While The Stock Hits A New 52-Week Low

The market cap continues to melt, but the valuation metrics continue to point to a Buy. I revisit the current these metrics and why I still think Adamis is a Buy.

Sandoz has secured payer coverage for 90% of the insured lives in the U.S. and is making efforts to get the SYMJEPI name out there through various marketing channels.

Adamis recently updated investors on the progress made in the launch of SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. Unfortunately, the market wasn't impressed and the stock hit another 52-week low.

On August 28th, Adamis Pharmaceuticals (ADMP) updated investors on the U.S. launch of its SYMJEPI (0.3 mg) and SYMJEPI Jr. (0.15 mg) epinephrine injections. If you haven’t been following Adamis and the SYMJEPI saga, you should know that SYMJEPI 0.3 mg received FDA approval back in June 2017, closed a U.S. commercial partnership deal with Sandoz of Novartis (NVS) in July 2018, and finally had a full U.S. commercial launch in July of this year. So, here we are two years later, and the product that is supposed to compete against Mylan’s (MYL) notorious EpiPen is finally being unchained. On September 3rd, the company announced it had completed ZIMHI's PK study and is preparing the data to be submitted to the FDA by the end of the month. Unfortunately, the prolonged wait for SYMJEPI launch and several misadventures have decimated ADMP share price. The company is in a position to experience significant revenue growth, yet the stock is struggling to trade over $1.00 per share. Are investors fed up with Adamis? Is there still value in the company?

Image Source: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporate Presentation June 2019

I intend to review the recent SYMJEPI and ZIMHI updates and provide key pending catalysts for these products. In addition, I take a look at the current value of the company and I believe ADMP is still worth a buy. I lay out my views about the timing of press release and why investors need to remain cautious. Finally, I reveal my amended plans to manage my ADMP position for the remainder of 2019.

SYMJEPI Commercial Update

As I pointed out in my previous ADMP article, Sandoz is launching SYMJEPI at an opportune time... back-to-school season. What is more, the FDA still has epinephrine listed as “currently in shortage.”

Figure 1: FDA Drug Shortage List (Source: FDA)

Adamis and Sandoz expect SYMJEPI to be a fresh and affordable epinephrine device, which will improve the epinephrine supply during a shortage.

In terms of coverage, Adamis announced: “nearly 90% of commercially insured people in the U.S. now have access to SYMJEPI through National and Regional Payers.” So, it appears that Sandoz has made a lot of progress in the past few weeks, going from 60% to 90% in coverage. This means the majority of the U.S. population will have access to SYMJEPI at this critical time of the year.

In my opinion, the most notable update was that SYMJEPI is now on the Department of Defense’s Uniform Formulary for TRICARE. When performing a formulary search on Express Scripts, I discovered SYMJEPI and SYMJEPI Jr. were covered and were priced in line with other branded epinephrine products (Figures 2-5).

Figure 2: SYMJEPI TRICARE Formulary (Source: Express Scripts)

Figure 3: SYMJEPI Jr. TRICARE Formulary (Source: Express Scripts)

Figure 4: EpiPen TRICARE Formulary (Source Express Scripts)

Figure 5: Auvi-q TRICARE Formulary (Source: Express Scripts)

It is encouraging to see that a major payer is covering SYMJEPI, which will give it access to the DOD’s epinephrine budget, which was $57 million in 2016.

On the other hand, I did notice that generic epinephrine auto-injector came in at a cheaper price vs. SYMJEPI (Figure 6). SYMJEPI’s WAC price is $250 per two-pack, which is cheaper than Teva’s (TEVA) generic Epipen at $300 per two-pack. So, it looks as if SYMJEPI won’t receive any preferred treatment despite the cheaper WAC compared to some generics and branded products. Indeed, generics receive Tier 1 on formularies, so it looks as if Teva is better-positioned to capitalize on the epinephrine shortage.

Figure 6: Epinephrine Generic TRICARE Formulary (Source: Express Scripts)

Of course, this is only TRICARE’s formulary, so I can’t make a broad assessment of the entire payer landscape. Still, investors should be keeping an eye on formulary charts as we progress into 2020.

In terms of marketing, Sandoz was able to secure an online article in USA Today. In addition to that article, Sandoz has “Other marketing efforts underway include public relations programs, product donations to underserved US patients, patient advocacy efforts, personal selling, and raising awareness through scientific and consumer journal advertising.”

It is nice to see that the Sandoz is making an effort in terms of marketing; however, an online article for USA today has to be first of many steps in marketing. If SYMJEPI doesn’t win on the formulary chart, it will have to start gaining some brand recognition by patients, parents, and providers. Without the name recognition, it will be difficult to convert the market to SYMJEPI and see an increase in market penetration. Again, it is great to see some effort by Sandoz, but SYMJEPI will need more than a brief online article to be a recognized alternative.

Image Source: Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corporate Presentation June 2019

What is next for SYMJEPI?

SYMJEPI has one major milestone left to cross off its list: ex-U.S. partnership. Unfortunately, this milestone has been pending since the company announced the U.S. partnership with Sandoz back in July 2018. It has been over a year since that announcement, and we are still waiting for a significant update on this endeavor.

Many investors, including myself, believe Sandoz is the lead ex-U.S. candidate, which is logical considering the existing U.S. partnership and the fact that Sandoz has the rights to be first in negotiating. However, we have to expect Sandoz has said something to Dr. Carlo over the past 12 months, so perhaps Adamis is considering other options.

Whoever the partner is, Adamis should receive an upfront payment, regulatory and/or commercial milestone payments, plus a royalty on sales or revenue.

ZIMHI Update

On September 3rd, the company publicized that it had completed ZIMHI's PK studies that matched it to a generic naloxone comparator. This PK study was the result of the company amending ZIMHI's NDA to remove any reference to EVZIO, and withdrew the Paragraph IV certification relating to that product. The company expects to submit the data to the FDA this month. This is great news for Adamis and investors because it appears the company will get the data submitted prior to the PDUFA date on October 31st. However, we don't know if the FDA will see this as a major amendment and will force a 3-month PDUFA extension. If the FDA delays the PDUFA date, I expect another share price fallout that will take more than three months to recover from. On the other hand, the company could submit the data in time, and we will hear a positive result from the FDA before or on October 31st.

What's next for ZIMHI? The company has publicized its intent to find a commercial partner prior to ZIMHI's approval. According to the company, the EVZIO litigation did disrupt those talks, therefore I have to imagine the PK study was another obstacle in the way.

Regrettably, I expect the share price to remain suffocated until the company secures a partnership. The market needs to know that ZIMHI has a strong partner and that partner is motivated to get ZIMHI on the market ASAP. Without a partner, ZIMHI will most likely be seen as another SYMJEPI story, and the share price will reflect that.

Valuation

As the share price continues to fade, the valuation continues to point to a Buy. I have pointed to estimated revenues and forward price-to-sales metrics, but now we can add price-to-book as another value metric that points to a Buy (Figure 7).

Figure 7: ADMP Value Metrics (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Returning to the forward price-to-sales metric, we can see in Figure 7 that the trailing twelve-month price-to-sales is 2.38 and the forward price-to-sales for 2020 is 1.71 (Figure 8). Considering the sector's average price-to-sales is about 5x, we can say ADMP is undervalued now and for next year. In fact, that metric only improves over the next decade as annual revenue eventually surpasses the stock current market cap of $59 million.

Figure 8: ADMP Annual Revenue Estimates (Source: Seeking Alpha)

Of course, these are just estimates. However, it does illustrate how undervalued the company is at this point in time.

Skeptical

Seeing a commercial update on SYMJEPI is a major step forward for the company, which has been notorious for lack of communication and redirecting SYMJEPI questions to Sandoz. It is encouraging to see some progress being made in SYMJEPI’s launch, both in terms of marketing and with payer coverage. In the press release, CEO Dr. Dennis Carlo stated:

“We are excited to see the progress being made regarding the retail launch of SYMJEPI. Through our collaboration, we are increasing marketing efforts through several channels and these formulary additions should provide a broad foundation for growth of this product during a time of shortages of other products in this space. We look forward to seeing continued momentum through the end of the year and beyond.”

I am also “looking forward to seeing continued momentum through the end of the year and beyond,” and so are the rest of the shareholders. ADMP continues to hit new 52-week lows on a weekly basis, and investor sentiment follows suit. Although the valuations point to a Buy, I understand why investors are holding off on starting or adding to an ADMP position. Management has faced so many calamities that it is hard to trust they will execute on their promises. We are moving closer and closer to ZIMHI’s PDUFA date on October 31st, yet there is no U.S partnership.

As I mentioned before, Adamis is infamous for the lack of communication to investors and has consistently directed SYMJEPI questions to Sandoz since signing the commercial deal. Again, I am encouraged to see some communication, but I am skeptical about the abrupt change in the protocol with the SYMJEPI and ZIMHI updates.

Conclusion

I appreciate the update on SYMJEPI - it is encouraging to see Sandoz making an effort to make SYMJEPI a contender. Now, 90% of U.S. lives will have access to SYMJEPI at a critical time of the year for epinephrine device prescriptions. Dr. Dennis Carlo believes, “Adamis has never been more valuable,” and I think he is right. Regrettably, the company’s past is preventing the share price from matching a logical valuation. The market is not sold on ADMP, and I cannot blame them for avoiding this ticker. However, as the company continues to hit milestone and earnings numbers continue to improve, it will be hard for the Street to deny ADMP’s true value or at least an appropriate one.

On the other hand, I will continue to stress restraint at this point in time. The stock’s technical rating is abysmal, and so is investor sentiment. In addition, ZIMHI’s PK studies could trigger a 3-month PDUFA extension or potential CRL. Until ZIMHI has a partner and has passed the FDA, I expect all good news to be met with strong selling pressure.

What's my plan? I am going to amend my plan for ADMP for 2019. I was going to hold off on adding to my position, but now, I will look to add if ZIMHI gets a 3-month extension or CRL. The stock is trading as if Adamis already has received a CRL. Therefore, a significant drop in the share price will be an opportunity to average down to a dirt-cheap valuation.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADMP, TEVA. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.