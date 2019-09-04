Verizon Can Be A Defensive Play With A 4% Dividend

The dividend is stable enough and the stock has a low Beta to the broader market, so it should do well even during a strong market pullback.

I remember not long ago the telecom industry was primarily about using a 'phone' to communicate with someone else, in some cases, thousands of miles away. For those calls outside your 'area code' we paid a hefty fee and oftentimes shopped around for different providers when those rates seemed to get a bit too expensive.

Nowadays, the telecom companies are getting into streaming video, 3G, 4G, and now 5G networks that will enable us to connect just about anything and everything electronic to the 'net.' We follow what's going on in the industry not only because there are several high dividend-paying stocks in it but also because we follow the Data Center and Infrastructure REITs, all three of which are driven by our insatiable demand for more data.

We hold AT&T (T) in our High Income portfolio but competition in the space is intense and stock prices can turn based on quarterly reports of net new subscribers or news about another merger. It makes sense for us to keep an eye on multiple players in the space and if appropriate, allocate capital to more than one stock. On a YTD basis, AT&T has outperformed Verizon (NYSE:VZ) – one of its main competitors, to the tune of a 22%, versus a decline of 0.5% for Verizon, even though Verizon has outperformed AT&T over a 3-year period with a total return of 6% compared to AT&T's -15% loss.

In this article, we take a closer look at Verizon and determine if it might be poised to close the performance gap created over the last 8 months.

The Telecom industry is constantly in flux

The North American telecom industry is in convergence and consolidation phase (AT&T acquired WarnerMedia while T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) are closer to a merger) to increase each company's customer base as size/scale increasingly plays an important role to gain competitive advantage. Furthermore, carriers are busy in the race for 5G services penetration, expected to accelerate in H2 2019, allowing carriers to offer new services such as Internet-of-Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine networks as well as fixed and mobile broadband services. Currently, Verizon provides fixed and mobile services in certain US cities, targeting 30 markets by year-end 2019. AT&T plans to offer 5G in at least 21 markets in 2019, while Sprint recently launched in 4 markets. T-Mobile and AT&T plan to offer nationwide 5G in 2020. However, even post-5G introduction, 4G will remain critical and significant investments are expected to continue, with over 50% estimated 4G market share through 2025.

Source: Verizon Investor Presentation February 2019

In the past five years, rapid development of mobile devices and the increasing popularity of smartphones bolstered growth in the wireless telecommunications carriers industry. Mobile connections in the U.S. are expected to grow at a CAGR of 9% to 636 million from 2018-2022, providing significant growth opportunities in the wireless market. In a bid to save costs, households are shifting from landlines to wireless options, driving the share of households in wireless telephone connections, which in turn will drive overall wireless revenue by 4.3% to $282.9 billion in 2019, according to ibisworld.

Verizon Communications – one of the largest wireless providers in the U.S.

Verizon Communications Inc. operates one of America’s largest wireless networks with 118.0 million retail connections (as of December 2018) and the country’s premier all-fiber network through its Consumer and Business segments. VZ’s media group, partnering with Yahoo, TechCrunch and HuffPost, offers information and entertainment services to consumers while creating new ways for advertisers and partners to connect. The company also provides network services for the federal government, including business phone lines, data services, telecommunications equipment, and payphones.

In line with Verizon’s core competency in wireless, the company is focused on rolling out 5G, deploying 5G fixed and mobile services in 30 US cities by the end of this year (deployed in 9 markets as of Q2) with the addition of new devices to the portfolio (launched Inseego MiFi 5G device) and accelerating fiber deployment (+60 cities). Contribution from these new 5G developments would enable the company to offset the secular decline in wireline revenue (TTM ended 2Q: -3.8% YoY) in the long run. The company lost subscribers in its legacy wireline business that will keep the segment's EBITDA margin flat in the near term, despite cost savings from restructuring and network transformation. However, Verizon’s FiOS revenue would continue to provide support to the wireline segment, partially offsetting the challenges in that business. Verizon’s wireless services revenue continues to perform well, driven by high-quality subscriber base as well as recent gains in postpaid subscribers.

Continued network expansion ensures leadership position

Verizon has sought to focus on building its network to position itself for the 5G era on capacity and coverage strength. Verizon holds low and mid-band spectrum licenses to use for mobile wireless voice, video and data communications services, covering nearly all of the U.S. population. In addition to these licenses, Verizon's acquisition of Straight Path (February 2018) and NextLink (January 2018) provided it with 28 and 39 Gigahertz (GHz) licenses, with both bands approved for 5G use by the FCC. Given the broadcast limitations of mmWave spectrum, Verizon prefers to use fiber and small cells to bring its network closer to customers, strengthening its 5G-network architecture. Verizon is aggressively refarming 3G bands on 800 MHz and PCS bands for 4G LTE used to add capacity on its network, amid increasing customer connections and usage of wireless broadband services that require more bandwidth and faster rates of speed. For its future 4G and 5G spectrum needs, the company intends to acquire licenses or leasing spectrum from other licensees or new spectrum licenses from the FCC.

Transformation of operational structure in line with customer needs

Verizon’s transformation to customer-centric operating model which include Consumer, Business and Media Group should drive future growth of the business. The consumer segment offers wireless and wireline products and services, targeting retail customers as well as the company’s wireless wholesale operations while Business segment provides wireless and wireline products and services across four customer groups - global enterprise, small and medium business, wholesale and public sector and other (includes Verizon Connect). The company is developing the network as a service (naas) concept and announced collaboration with YouTube TV, offering services to both wireline and wireless customers. These recent developments will strengthen Verizon’s competitive and leadership position in the market.

Source: Investor Presentation February 2019

Well-positioned to deliver critical technologies for 5G

VZ is set to prosper in the consumer 5G mobile market as it owns all critical technologies and high-capacity services required for 5G. The launch of fixed and mobile-broadband services should drive Verizon’s next leg of growth. With its well-built capacity and network, the company is able to achieve strong penetration in fixed-wireless broadband markets, adding more subscribers to the customer base by expanding into new markets in the northeast U.S. Verizon’s target of offering 5G services in 30 markets by the end of 2019, capturing 30 million households outside of its fiber footprint would propel future growth. Moreover, superfast speed and low latency of 5G will allow Verizon to dedicate bandwidth to Internet of Things (IoT) networks, automated car, and other enterprise services, providing an incremental revenue stream. Revenue contribution from these new opportunities is expected to accelerate in 2020.

Verizon intends to deploy 5G over its own fiber network and accordingly pursues a OneFiber strategy, aimed at providing complete control over its future 5G networks. The move will enable the company to generate incremental revenues from new builds of small/medium, enterprise and wholesale markets as well as provide benefits over leasing, architectural changes, addition of new small cells and network operating costs. Verizon plans to deploy over 25 thousand miles of new company-owned fiber assets in the ground outside of incumbent local exchange carriers (ILEC) footprint by the year-end.

Attractive dividend yield and strong financial metrics

Verizon has a history of 12 consecutive years of dividend increases at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2006-2018. In H1 2019, the company paid $5.0 billion to shareholders as dividends. Despite aggressive spending to build out the 5G network and other capital expenditures, Verizon is able to pay dividends to its shareholders on the back of strong operating cash flows (H1 2019 operating cash flows: $15.8 billion). For dividend seeking investors, Verizon can be an attractive option given a current dividend yield of ~4.2%.

Source: Earnings Presentation Q2 2019

Total debt declined to $113.4 billion (vs. $114.6 billion in H1 2018) in H1 2019 with net unsecured debt to adjusted EBITDA ratio improving to 2.1x (vs. 2.3x). Verizon is further planning to reduce the ratio to 1.75x-2.0x in the near future, strengthening its balance sheet and credit profile. On the capital front, Verizon’s Business Excellence initiatives have realized cumulative cash savings of $4.1 billion since the initiation of program in 2018 and targeting $10 billion of cumulative cash savings by 2021.

Q2 2019 Results

Revenues declined 0.4% YoY to $32.1 billion, due primarily to lower wireless equipment revenues and wireline service revenues, offset partially by growth in wireless service revenues. By segment, Consumer remained almost flat at $22.0 billion in Q2 2019, mirroring growth in wireless service revenue (+2.5%, driven by customer step-ups to unlimited plans and an increase in connections per account) and Fios service offerings (+1.2%, due to broadband offering demand), offset by declines in wireless equipment and legacy wireline services. Consumer segment revenues include service (+1.9% to $16.4 billion), wireless equipment (-8.2% to $3.9) and other (+2.3% to $1.7 billion). Business revenues declined 1.1% to $7.8 billion, mainly due to decline in legacy products, offset partially by growth in wireless services and high-quality fiber products. Business segment revenues include global enterprise (-4.8% to $2.7 billion), small and medium business (+5.4% to $2.9 billion), public sector & other (+3.8% to $1.5 billion) and wholesale (-15.1% to $0.8 billion).

Media revenue (part of other revenue) dropped 2.9% to $1.8 billion, mainly impacted due to decline in desktop advertising, offset partially by gains in native and mobile advertising.

Operating expenses came in at $24.2 billion in Q2 2019, down 5% as compared to Q2 2018, attributable to lower expenses at both consumer and business segments. Consequently, operating income was up by 19% to $7.9 billion and margin increased 393 bps to 24.5%.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 2% to $12.1 billion, implying margin expansion of 83 bps to 37.7%, driven by wireless service revenue performance as well as continued improvement in operational efficiencies across the business.

Net income attributable to Verizon came in at $3.9 billion (-4%) or $0.95 per diluted share, negatively impacted by $0.28 per share due to early debt redemption costs. Consequently, on an adjusted basis (non-GAAP), EPS came in at $1.23 (+3% YoY) in Q2 2019.

Operating cash flow reported at $15.8 billion (-4% YoY) in Q2 2019, impacted due to higher cash taxes and cash payments related to the company's Voluntary Separation Program, offset partially by operational improvement in the period. In H1 2019, capital expenditures totaled $8 billion.

On the operational front, the company reported 451,000 retail postpaid net additions, including 420,000 postpaid smartphone net additions and 245,000 phone net additions. VZ continued to expand 5G and rolled out services to additional 4 cities including Washington, D.C., Atlanta; Detroit; and Indianapolis, bringing the total count to 9.

Guidance

VZ reaffirmed its guidance for 2019, expecting revenue and adjusted earnings per share to grow by single-digit percentages. Capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $17 billion to $18 billion on the back of the roll-out of commercial 5G service. Cash taxes are anticipated to be $2 billion to $3 billion higher compared to 2018.

Our Take

Verizon's dividend yield is only 4.3% - good but not as good as AT&T's almost 6% yield. At a payout ratio of around 52%, the dividend seems to be pretty safe, but is not expected to grow much from the current $2.41 level. We are adding the stock to our Income Safety portfolio with a Neutral rating and a price target of $61.

