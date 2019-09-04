Kesko Keeps Growing But Not A Buy Now

These results confirmed the positive trends we've seen in the stock over the past year, which have contributed to providing investors with almost 35% profits in a short time.

I last wrote about Kesko (OTCPK:KKOYF, OTCPK:KKOYY) back in April. The investment in the company, which currently represents about 3.2% of my holdings, has grown by over 45% in value, thanks to capital appreciation and dividends since the time of purchase. It has provided positive results for quarter after quarter, and the change in share price has been justified. Because the company recently released its half-year report for 2019, I thought this would present an excellent opportunity for a thesis update.

First, Kesko is a buy-and-hold-forever company for me. It represents a large chunk of the Finnish grocery market, in addition to representing Finnish car sales as well as home improvement and building material sales. Because of its market share and (partial) dominance here, I consider the company incredibly strong here.

And it does this for a covered YoC of almost 6%, for my position, at this time (5.91%).

So, let me show why Finnish grocery sales could be an excellent addition for your portfolio at the right price.

Kesko reports record numbers - again

(Source: Kesko 2Q19/2H19 Report)

The picture above paints an excellent picture of just what happened during the quarter as well as the first half of 2019. This sunshine quarter included, among other things:

A strong increase in net sales across the board (with one exception insofar as specific segments), with margin improvements further adding to positive results.

Kesko's grocery division very clearly outpacing the general grocery market.

Both sales and profit improvements in the building and technical trade divisions.

Several M&As completed - Swedish company Fresks Group in building and home improvement, and Laakkonen's VW, Audi and Seat divisions during 1H19.

Impressive beat in terms of EPS of €0.73 during 2Q19 (€0.60 on a same-quarter comparison).

(Source: Kesko 2Q19/2H19 Report)

The net sales trend, in particular, shines a light on Kesko's continued improvement ambitions, something we can see not only overall but in all of the company's segments - except, perhaps, currently the car segment. Quarterly results came in impressive when considering that Kesko's business structure makes it somewhat cyclical, with a historically strong fourth quarter.

Kesko is performing a large redesigning program, of which I spoke more in detail in my previous article about the company. The company's ambition is complete integration on every level, with its existing structure - where retailers are organized similar to Swedish company ICA (OTC:ICCGF), where each store is owned by a franchiser called a K-retailer.

(Source: Kesko 2Q19/2H19 Report)

This model is working very well for the company, and the continued successes and increases are considered in no small part to be due to the improvements here.

Similar trends, albeit for different reasons, can be seen in technical/building trade, which grew sales by 7.1% for the quarter. More importantly for the segment, however, profit margins grew by almost €8 million for the quarter, following impacts of M&As (€5.6 million) and sales improvements. On a 12-month basis, profit grew from €117.5 million to €124.5 million, which is good for a segment with which the company has previously struggled somewhat.

Similar to the K-market improvements, Kesko is also going through an extensive transformation program in Sweden, including the Fresks Group M&A, which needs to be integrated into Kesko's flow - all of these things are going according to the company's plan. Through the Fresks Group M&A, the company has improved results by a net sales increase of €205 million as well as EBITDA of €18 million. Because of this M&A, Kesko now isn't just one of the leading/the leading home improvement and building stores in Finland, but in Sweden as well - and it's begun a new brand (K-Bygg) tailored specifically towards professional builders and contractors.

The company's success in the building trade can also be seen in the digital segment.

The impressive growth here can be considered a direct result of the digital transformations planned over the past few years, which we touched upon in the earlier article about the company. A 109% growth in online sales as a result of the expansion mentioned is indicative not only of current successes but future ones as well, especially considering that this system is still subject to further improvement.

The Car Trade

Insofar as the car trade goes, Kesko is not immune to the downward trends that we've seen during 2019, especially not considering the comparison period is the record-strong year of 2018.

Sales of cars showed a 13% drop during the quarter when compared to 2Q19. Despite the challenging market and ongoing integration, however, the company posted a not-inconsiderable profit during this time.

(Source: Kesko 2Q19/2H19 Report)

Again, the segment has faced multiple headwinds during this quarter. The implementation of WLTP has continued to cause disturbances in new car sales across all of Europe, not just Finland. In addition, Finland faces country-specific uncertainties regarding car taxation, causing drops in first registrations in cars and vans of -11.4% in 2Q19.

That doesn't mean the car segment doesn't have positives, however. Kesko is poised to grow here, more than just organically, once this slump turns around. As previously mentioned, the company has completed the M&A of Laakkonen's business related to the VAG sphere, including VW, Audi, and Seat - the same goes for LänsiAuto and Huittisten Laatuauto. These M&As, going by 2018, are expected to bring in net sales of €355 million annually with an operating profit of €6.5 million. In addition, these numbers are pre-synergy effects - which are present in the form of sales and service networks already existing to service Kesko's own operations.

Most importantly for those considering Kesko, however, the company expects the coming months to be stronger in terms of car sales than the previous 6 months.

Outlook and Risks

In terms of the overall outlook, Kesko expects:

Increase in net sales for the next 12 months, coming in higher than the previous 12 months.

Similar outperformance in terms of profit, exceeding the 2018/early 2019 levels during the next 12 months.

Kesko is somewhat unique in Scandinavia. No company combines building, technical, grocery and car trade in the way that it does. The company dominates the Finnish market in several segments and represents a major player in the others. The combination of Building and Technical trade with groceries is one I've always considered to be appealing and a bit of a key to Kesko's continued success. While not a grocery player in Sweden, the company's K-rauta store represents one of the largest on the market here.

The risks mentioned in my first article on Kesko still apply. The company still needs to make its mark as a good executor of M&As - during 2018/2019, it has acquired multiple businesses not only in the cars segment but in the building trade as well. The next quarters will provide some results that could indicate how well the integration of these business units is going.

Secondly, the company remains active in a region I consider more inherently volatile than Finland or Sweden: the Baltics.

The combination of a very high (90%+) payout ratio with risky market exposure (at least to some degree) gives Kesko a very low margin of error in its strategies and operations. As of yet, it has managed this well - and I consider it likely that it will continue doing just that. Should there be a more general downturn, however, not even the company's strong grocery sales can completely weigh up a broken car/technical trade sales trend, and its payout ratio could skyrocket. While this doesn't pose a risk to the company, with its extremely low indebtedness, it does bring with it challenges related to the dividend.

I don't consider Kesko a company that's particularly tied to a specific dividend amount, but rather to a payout ratio. What I mean by that is that I consider it likely that the company will adjust the dividend accordingly, if required, which influences what I would consider the dividend "safety" for such a company. I like predictable dividends.

The risk is that Kesko's dividend may not be predictable if the payout ratio remains at these levels. Investing in Kesko may indeed give you payouts as though you were investing in a REIT, but this doesn't mean that there is permanent stability here as far as the dividend payout goes.

Valuation

Unfortunately, this company's amazing development has come at a price. Its valuation is simply too high to consider investing at this point in time - at least as I consider things. While not as grossly overvalued as the company was during 2014-2016, Kesko currently trades at about 20 times earnings - which I consider about 20% from fair value, going by a peer comparison of a P/E of 15-17, as well as historical trends.

Catching Kesko at a valuation of 14-16 has not been unusual - even as late as 2017, when I bought my own shares, company valuations could be seen approaching 16 times earnings.

You've never paid as high a price in terms of P/B and sales as you are today, and while the company is turning over a new leaf, with revenue/share growing to all-time highs, the fact is that the historical yield is below 5%. While this may be appealing compared to stalwarts like Kroger (KR) and General Mills (GIS), this isn't what we want to see for Kesko. The company tends to pay somewhat more, historically speaking.

(Source: Börsdata)

The combination of years-low yields, years-high P/B and sales ratios and a very high P/E ratio makes Kesko unappealing at this time from a valuation perspective. Peer comparisons also show the company as overvalued - at least from what we'd like to pay. The Scandinavian market overall is overvalued at this time, making any sort of comparison to Axfood (OTCPK:AXFOF) or ICA invalid, as these companies themselves trade at 20-30 times earnings.

It simply is a poor time for investing in conservative grocers in Sweden and Finland. Sadly, this goes for companies which are active in other fields as well.

Thesis

Kesko is an amazing company active in key consumer segments inside and outside of its home country, Finland. Its dominant position in some segments and good position in others make the company, in my view, a must-own for European and Scandinavian investors with easy access to the Finnish stock market. The ADRs bring with them some trickiness here, but can be considered viable to people interested in the company. A generous dividend policy that, even with some years of poor growth, makes the long-term returns of an investment appealing means that this is a company you should buy in times of undervaluation.

My own exposure is beyond where I personally like it - over 3% - but given the company quality, I'm okay with this, and as of yet, I'm not looking to sell off parts of it despite the growth of almost 46% I've seen since the beginning of my investment. I may sell off parts of the position if we start seeing holdings over 4% of total portfolio value.

Kesko is going through a positive development, where despite weakness in key sectors, it remains profitable. The trends we see in the grocery and building trade segments is raising Kesko's valuation and key valuation metrics to levels where buying the company isn't really what I consider to be a "good" investment - at least not right now.

So, while I consider Kesko to be a quality investment, a hold-forever sort of company, I don't consider it to be a good buy now. As such, my recommendation is to watch it and wait for better (or "worse") times, when you may buy this company at least at fair value.

Recommendation

At today's valuation, Kesko is a stock I consider to be a "Hold". A strong 2H19/2Q19 has only increased the premium in the share price, and it is now trading at levels we haven't seen in many years - never, when looking at sales or book value.

Disclosure: I am/we are long KKOYF, KKOYY, KKOAF, ICCGF, KR, GIS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment.