Yext Goes On Sale

We therefore think that the sell-off is substantially overdone and consider taking a position.

While the company still makes considerable losses, the cash bleed is very modest so they can easily afford to keep investing in growth.

This gives customers a substantial ROI and there is little in the way of competition.

Yext offers companies a unique series of services which allow them to control online-information and automating the updating of that.

Yext (YEXT) provides unique services to companies, enabling them to take full control over online information about the company and automating the updating process.

While the company still makes substantial losses, they sit on so much cash and the cash outflow is so modest that they can easily afford their investments in growth. We therefore think the sell-off after the Q2 results is way overdone.

The company has been doing well growing revenues, but at the expense of operational deterioration (although one has to keep in mind these are GAAP metrics):

Data by YCharts

The company keeps investing in growth, this year again they are hiring a batch of new sales people (sales headcount is up 35% from last year), much of it for the mid-market where they have little presence and where the sales cycle is half that of enterprise.

This will also smoothen some of the lumpiness of the enterprise market and opens up a new growth vector. They are also hiring overseas sales people, most notably in Europe and Japan. Overseas sales are just 17% of revenue.

Unique service

We continue to believe that Yext offers a unique service which we described in more detail in a previous article. Here is a little summary from that article:

There is a proliferation in digital platforms which require a business presence with accurate information. Keeping this all up to date is a Herculean task. Yext automates this for customers, who have to provide the information once (the "single source of truth"), and it's automatically updated into over 150 different digital platforms and services where one can find information about the customer (Twitter, Snapchat, Google, Facebook, etc.). Yext empowers the customer with perfect information about them everywhere with a single entry. This produces multiple benefits for customers: Huge operational cost savings, updating all these platforms can take weeks and requires a large amount of manpower. With Yext it's simple and instant.

Greater discoverability of the business, often leading to meaningful revenue increase and visits.

But their services are also constantly evolving. The core of it is a database called the knowledge graph, which contains all the relevant facts of a client (collectively more than 200M). This feeds multiple products:

Three of these products (Listings, Pages and the recently introduced Answers) rely on the knowledge graph. Answers (or Yext Think) has just recently been introduced (Q2CC):

Yext Answers is a breakthrough new site search product that delivers a Google-like experience for every company. It gives you answers not links.

They explained the difference with search engines like Google (Q2CC):

Run P&G, go ahead and search for Tide on your own site and you are going to get Vietnamese and all these weird results back. That’s your number one product. It’s kind of a weird result for your end-user and by the way your website is featuring prominently your search box is right in the middle. Now, let’s look it around and run a search that gives you the actual answer and gives you information about the product and availability that the product that gives the end-user that customer, the answer there.

And it also explains their competitive advantage (Q2CC):

And that is index search versus structured search. And so, in our case, because we already have all these knowledge graphs, we got a huge head start for any existing customer of Yext in getting them answers.

And with the knowledge graph they give customers control over the search process, providing customers with their answers. Management expects a great uptake from existing and new customers (Q2CC):

Pages lets Yext customers create a page for every answer, which is a best practice for ensuring the right information shows up in the search engine. And Listing integrates the data in a knowledge graph directly into 150 voice assistance map apps, third-party services like Google and Amazon, Bing, Facebook and many more. And because the market opportunity is so large, we think that Answers is going to be a natural entry point for many companies.

Answers not only is a great upsell for existing clients already on the knowledge graph, it also expands their TAM as it now includes potential clients which do not have a physical location (just a website), like Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB).

Two other growth opportunities which the company is addressing are:

International, at just 17% of sales, there are big opportunities here and the company is expanding rapidly in Europe, Japan and Canada.

Mid-market, where the company has little presence but they're now making a concerted effort by hiring a lot of new sales people to address this segment, which has half the sales cycle of their enterprise market, on average.

Q1 results and guidance

Revenue grew 32% to $72.4M

Unearned revenue grew 42% to $122.7M

Non-GAAP net loss increased 52% to $12.7M

Non-GAAP EPS loss of $0.11

Net dollar retention rate dropped to 108%, from 110% (due to some clients merging).

The company marginally beat revenue and non-GAAP EPS (by 1 cent) but Q3 guidance was a sliver below market expectations for revenue, $75.5-76.5M (consensus: $76.6M), and bigger for EPS a loss per share of $0.19-0.18 (consensus: $0.13 loss).

The latter is what caused a pretty hefty sell-off:

But the company also marginally increased full-year revenue guidance from $297M-300M to $299M-301M.

Margins

Data by YCharts

Gross margins are comfortably in the mid-70s and fluctuate a little with the lumpiness of enterprise deals (like their biggest one in Q2 last year with Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)) and the timing of publisher fees.

GAAP operating margins look scary, but there really isn't much of the problem as the company only bleeds a little bit of cash (see below). Operating cost increased by $23.1M to $83.4M, so the increase (38.3%) exceeded revenue growth by a couple of points.

Cash

The most important figure is actually this:

Data by YCharts

The conclusion is simple, the company is hardly bleeding cash, they can afford to invest in growth, given that they are sitting on a cash hoard of $274.2M. There is really no problem here.

The reason cash bleed is so modest has a lot to do with the fairly substantial amount of share-based compensation:

Data by YCharts

Dilution is also quite substantial, mostly as a result of this.

Valuation

Data by YCharts

Analysts expect an EPS loss of $0.42 this year falling to $0.35 next year.

Conclusion

Yext provides a unique service to customers, giving them control over their online presence and what kind of information is easily available, and automating this process, which provides a great ROI for customers.

The company continues to add new products, increasing up-sell opportunities and increasing their TAM (as with Answers). That is, growth is set to continue unabated and the stock is reasonably valued, if not fairly cheap already.

One could point to the losses, but these are the result of big investments, mostly in sales headcount. These losses are anything but alarming, the company bleeds surprisingly little cash, especially in relation to their huge cash mountain, so we think it's right to keep investing. In fact, it could do even more.

There will come a moment when they will wind down or even stop expanding their sales force and then operational leverage will kick in on products that generate gross margins in the mid-70s.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in YEXT over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.