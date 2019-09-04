Total S.A.: What Works For It And What Does Not

In my opinion, Total S.A. (TOT) is one energy stock that can be considered by investors as a long-term investment option. The company has a strong, diversified portfolio with interests in exploration, production, petrochemicals, LNG, chemicals and renewable energy. On July 25, 2019, the Paris-based energy major released its 2Q19 earnings results, which were below market expectations.

In my earlier article on Total S.A., I had presented a bullish case for the company. From strong operating cash flows to expanding its operations in resource-rich Middle East, there was a lot going in favor of the French major in 2018. However, its latest earnings results project a different story altogether. Total S.A.'s net income fell by 26% YOY in 2Q19, while its revenues went down by 2% YoY. Still, this performance isn't outrightly bad, let me explain how.

Image Source : Total S.A. 2Q19 earnings

What is going wrong for Total S.A.?

Investors must note that Total S.A.'s earnings fell across all its business segments, something that should worry the company’s management and investors. Total S.A.'s hydrocarbon production increased by 9% YoY (supported by start-ups of new projects in Africa), but thanks to low oil and natural gas prices, the Exploration and Production segment reported a 13% YoY drop in its adjusted net operating income (of $2 billion) in 2Q19. This was disappointing, as Exploration and Production segment is Total S.A.'s biggest cash cow.

The story was not very different for its Integrated Gas Renewables and Power segment (iGRP). The segment's hydrocarbon production increased by 63% YoY and LNG sales increased by more than 100%, but the total adjusted operating net income declined by 24% YoY. And, as expected, low gas prices in Asia and Europe impacted these earnings. Even the Refining segment reported a 13% YoY decline, a result of lower refining margins and low refinery throughput. Earnings wise, this was indeed a bad quarter for Total S.A.

Besides, the latest earnings highlight how oil and gas prices affect Total S.A.'s financial performance, when compared to other energy majors like Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and BP (NYSE:BP). Both Chevron and BP reported (relatively) better earnings in 2Q19 when compared to Total S.A. In fact, the latest results reveal that Total S.A. is more vulnerable to cyclicality in oil prices when compared to CVX and BP.

What works in favor of Total S.A.?

One aspect that makes Total S.A. different from other energy majors, is its formidable presence in Africa. Total S.A. has significant investments in Angola and Nigeria, which allows it to leverage the growing energy demand in these two countries. Besides, Total S.A. had made some smart strategic moves in Africa. One of them was acquiring U.S.-based Anadarko’s (NYSE:APC) African assets. Total S.A. signed an agreement with Occidental to acquire Anadarko’s African assets. With this acquisition, Total S.A. will be able to leverage its strength by getting hold of a multi- billion-dollar LNG project in Mozambique. Investors must note that Anadarko’s African assets also include oil and natural gas projects in Algeria and Ghana, thereby making this a highly attractive deal. Deals like these will continue to support Total S.A.'s E&P and iGRP segment, the biggest cash cows for the company.

Another factor going in favor of Total S.A. is its operating cash flows. Total S.A.'s Exploration and Production segment reported an operating cash flow of $9.1 billion (5% YoY growth) in 1H19, while iGRP segment’s operating cash flow grew by 67% YoY to be at $1.48 billion in 1H19. Not bad at all! Total S.A.'s net cash flow during the first half of 2019 stood at $6.2 billion, which was 22% higher than last year. This indicates that the company has sufficient funds to grow operations in its core business, despite reduced earnings in 2Q19. I won't be surprised if the company goes for another round of strategic investments in Africa or the Middle East (in the near future). However, Total S.A. needs to work towards improving its earnings. And, this can only be achieved by gradually reducing its dependence on the E&P segment (which is closely related to oil price) and increasing investments in its iGRP segment.

Conclusion

Total S.A.'s earnings per share fell by 20% to $1 in 2Q19, and its earnings fell across all business segments (as stated earlier). When I look at this aspect, Total S.A.'s current performance looks bad. However, Total S.A.'s core fundamentals still remain strong. Its operating cash flows are increasing, new investments are on track and its hydrocarbon production is growing too.

Besides, Total S.A. will increase its 2019-dividend by 3.1%, resulting in a total dividend increase of 6.5% since 2007, which will be in line with the company's target of increasing its dividend by 10% (from 2018 to 2020). These factors reinstate my faith in the stock and its long-term growth potential. Total S.A. was trading at $49.53 at the time of writing this article. In the short term, expect this stock to be in the range of $50-54 by 2Q20, once oil prices increase from the current levels.

