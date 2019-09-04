New Highs For SPLV And Still Low Volatility

Out of over the thousands of mutual funds and exchange traded funds to pick from, the Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) still remains my most recommended to investors. When checking over my client holdings at my investment firm today, I noticed SPLV is silently making new highs without much financial media coverage. This is a great moment for low-volatility investors, who have believed that SPLV and other low volatility products could efficiently beat markets and produce alpha. After reading this article, I want the reader to take away the long-term viability of SPLV for your portfolio, and why it needs to be the largest or one of the largest holdings in your equity portfolio still going forward.

SPLV and How It Works

If you are a first time reader of my articles or novice to the low volatility strategies, welcome. SPLV was created by Invesco in 2011, after creating the first ETF to track the S&P 500® Low Volatility Index. The fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is compiled, maintained and calculated by Standard & Poor's and consists of the 100 securities from the S&P 500® Index with the lowest realized volatility over the past 12 months. The easiest way to remember this is, it owns the lowest volatile stocks in the S&P 500 and quarterly subtracts and adds the next lowest volatile company. This index calculation is imperative to an investor's success as it takes the guess work out of portfolio re-balancing and uses a quantitative system to do so.

Another skepticism of the fund that I would like to debunk is the myth that the fund is only doing well due to the interest rate drop. However, the SPLV fund has no bias to any particular sector in its make-up. There is no active management who has bias to one sector over another sector. For example, in 2008 when financials became volatile, the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index drastically reduced its exposure before financials sold off even more. If interest rate-sensitive stocks were to become volatile, the fund every quarter would reduce those names that were to become volatile. Is this a perfect quantitative system to reduce risk? No. However, owning purely only passive ETFs such as the SPDR S&P 500 (SPY) has no system in reducing risk or systematic market correlations.

+22.87% Year-To-Date

I wanted this sub headline to really stick out to investors. By nature, many skeptics of this product believe that SPLV will not outperform the S&P 500, as it only focuses on certain sectors. However, it is outperforming equity markets and doing so by a large variance. Let's take a look below at a couple of YCharts that highlight the performance numbers:

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

When looking at the year-to-date chart, you can see I used the total return numbers to see the price appreciation and dividend returns for 2019. SPLV is outperforming the S&P 500 today by over 500 basis points or 5%. This is truly producing alpha simply. Let's take a look at one more chart over the past year for SPLV vs. SPY:

Data by YCharts

(Source: YCharts)

After looking at this chart, there is no doubt that SPLV is not beating out the SPY, but trouncing it. SPLV is outperforming the S&P 500 by 13.64%, or 1,364 basis points. If you have hired any fund manager or financial advisor to manage investments before, this is exactly what you hoped for.

Why is SPLV outperforming other large-cap equity passive funds as of recent? SPLV owns one of the largest defensive sectors out there which is utilities. As interest rates have dropped to record lows, utilities are outperforming. Let's take a look at the current holdings which SPLV owns below:

Utilities 27.50% Financials 21.58% Real Estate 19.44% Consumer Staples 9.79% Technology 5.70% Industrials 5.38% Consumer Discretionary 4.05% Health Care 2.81% Materials 1.91% Communication Services .95% Energy .89%

(Source: Invesco)

When looking at the recent performance, you can't jump to the conclusion that the fund has any bias to any sector. SPLV does not care if it owns Energy or Consumer Staples. The fund only cares that it owns the least volatile sectors possible, which it does.

Lower Volatility

With new highs in price, some investors assume the outperformance must come with more risk or more volatility. This is not the case with SPLV. When backtesting SPLV vs. SPY, and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), the risk metrics were even more impressive. SPLV is out-performing with at least 50% less price volatility. This is one example that Modern Portfolio Theory might not be the best type of investment theory to follow. Let's take a look below at the risk metrics for the ETFs below:

Metric (Jan 1 - Present) SPLV SPY IWM Arithmetic Mean (monthly) 2.71% 2.75% 2.52% Arithmetic Mean (annualized) 37.85% 38.44% 34.75% Geometric Mean (monthly) 2.69% 2.65% 2.35% Geometric Mean (annualized) 37.46% 36.91% 32.13% Volatility (monthly) 2.41% 4.71% 6.29% Volatility (annualized) 8.35% 16.32% 21.79% Downside Deviation (monthly) 0.37% 2.41% 3.07% Max. Drawdown -0.97% -6.38% -7.85% US Market Correlation 0.92 1.00 0.96 Beta 0.45 0.97 1.25 Alpha (annualized) 17.38% 0.72% -11.42% R2 84.06% 99.70% 93.08% Sharpe Ratio 3.62 1.88 1.28 Sortino Ratio 19.58 3.55 2.54 Treynor Ratio (%) 66.50 31.69 22.34 Active Return 0.13% -0.42% -5.20% Tracking Error 9.78% 1.05% 7.09% Information Ratio 0.01 -0.39 -0.73 Skewness 0.18 -1.21 -0.40 Excess Kurtosis 0.64 2.20 0.11 Historical Value-at-Risk (5%) -0.97% -6.38% -7.85% Analytical Value-at-Risk (5%) -1.25% -5.00% -7.83% Conditional Value-at-Risk (5%) N/A N/A N/A Upside Capture Ratio (%) 73.73 98.77 96.41 Downside Capture Ratio (%) 15.32 98.94 121.16 Positive Periods 6 out of 7 (85.71%) 6 out of 7 (85.71%) 5 out of 7 (71.43%) Gain/Loss Ratio 3.43 0.67 1.11

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer)

For those of us who have studied finance in college, after college, and for fun, these ratios are proving you can produce alpha for yourself. First, look at the top of the table where the max drawdown for SPLV was -1% while Large Caps and Small Cap stocks dropped around -6% and -7%. The beta which is a securities sensitivity to the overall market came in at just .45 for SPLV. Beta is a measure of a stock's volatility in relation to the market. By definition, the market has a beta of 1.0, and individual stocks are ranked according to how much they deviate from the market. This means SPLV only tracked the S&P 500 45% of the time to the equity market.

Let's look at one more risk metric that is my favorite for SPLV. The downside capture ratio. The downside capture ratio is a statistical measure of an investment manager's overall performance in down-markets. SPLV is only capturing 15% of the overall equity market drop. It is used to evaluate how well an investment manager performed relative to an index, such as the S&P 500 Low Volatility Index, during periods when that index has dropped. The ratio is calculated by dividing the manager's returns by the returns of the index during the down-market and multiplying that factor by one-hundred. SPLV is walking the walk by providing lower volatility and equity-like returns, like it said it would.

Importance of SPLV Lowering Market Beta & Drawdown Risk

SPLV has to be one of the most important funds to own, as we enter the late stages of an economic expansion. When talking to a 38-year old client about the importance of owning equities, I also discussed the importance of not suffering a large drawdown right off the bat investing any new capital in 2019. When avoiding large drawdowns like SPLV is doing in 2019, the easier it becomes to compound higher returns. Looking at the above risk metrics table, you can see a measurement called monthly volatility. SPLV only fluctuates 2.4% vs. 4.71% for the SPY and 6.29% for the IWM. Owning funds that do not become volatile as equity markets drop and become volatile is extremely important. Low volatility also helps you manage your emotions as an investor to make better choices long term as your account is not fluctuating widely and also causing you to make irrational investment decisions at the wrong time. Investing is just as much emotional as it is numerical. SPLV will help you manage your emotions as volatility is drastically reduced.

Looking Forward

Not many mutual funds or exchange traded funds I get excited about, or can recommend to my clients without any worries. SPLV is truly a great long-term investment for your equity allocations. When looking at the recent market sell-off over the trade wars, SPLV simply did not sell off. From September 20, 2018, to December 24, 2018, SPLV lost -10.63% vs. -19.63% for the S&P 500. Over the past year, it has beaten out the S&P 500 by over 1,300 basis points and did so while producing lower price volatility. When looking forward at where this fund can go, I strongly believe that outperformance will continue as markets become more volatile. Investment professionals and investors need to focus on why this fund works going forward. Every quarter, SPLV reduces more volatile companies for less volatile companies. Such a simple risk management strategy which can continue to work as it did last year and this year. At any age and any point in your life, I believe this fund could be appropriate for you. Of course, talk to a certified professional on your own risks and objectives, however, make sure they mention the SPLV ETF in your allocation discussions. If they don't, I would really question what type of investment theory or strategy they are using. Watch for future articles on SPLV and spend some time here at Invesco's website. Take a look at adding an incredible ETF like SPLV to your equity portfolio today.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SPLV. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Ortner Capital consults clients who own SPLV and SPY. These are opinions of Mr. Josh Ortner, CTFA, and should not be construed as personal financial advice.