A Perfect Example Of How To, And How To Not, Make Money

When it comes to making money, you've heard many times that the ultimate goal is to get paid while you sleep. Isn't it curious how nobody likes to talk about saving money while you sleep? Put those two concepts together and it takes very little imagination to see just how profitable nap time can become.

I recently did a quick back-of-the-envelope study to see how much money it costs me to get out of the bed each morning. Twenty-four hours a day, 365 days a year, I'm continuously spending money on health insurance, car insurance, maintenance fees on our apartment, electricity and phone service. Let me ask you this: do groceries count? No, I don't buy them while I'm asleep, but I'm still chewing through calories while I'm snoozing. So I say yes, groceries must be included in my calculation of how much I spend while I'm asleep. And taxes! Let's not forget that omnipresent drumbeat marching against my bottom line every day, all day.

This list tallies up to a tidy $36,000 a year and covers all of our non-discretionary expenses that I pay for the privilege of waking up each day. The rest of my expenses consist of wasteful forms of frivolity, frittering and riotous living (which, I must admit, substantially exceed my non-discretionary expenses). But for an American family of three, $36,000 a year isn't a huge number. Nor is it an accidental number, for in truth, I've spent many waking hours figuring out how to get that number down and then keep it down. This effort had a lot to do with our decision to leave the Washington, DC area (with its sky-high property taxes, health insurance costs, state and local income taxes, and that generalized 35-65% mark-up on the price of everything from organic milk to lawn mowing services), and move to Lisbon, Portugal.

The cost for many day-to-day items in Lisbon is comparable to those in the DC area, but it's the big-ticket items that are dramatically more affordable here. For example, we used to pay over $12,000 a year in property taxes in DC, whereas in Lisbon, the property tax on our apartment comes to about 200 euros a year (we actually sometimes get a property tax refund). Health insurance here costs us $250 a month, whereas a comparable plan in the DC area can go for almost ten times that amount. Private school tuition is in the area of 14,000 euros a year - reverse the positions of the 1 and the 4 and you'll get a sense of how much a DC private school can set you back by (and that number can easily go higher). State and local taxes in the DC area certainly do help to send those get-out-of-bed costs much higher still.

Getting out of bed is the single most expensive move that you'll make all day, so cutting that cost can save you far more than cutting any of the other costs that crop up once you've gotten your day started. Perfect example - I might have saved myself about $1,000 a year by skipping those $3 lattes at Starbucks each morning. I now save close to 95 times that amount each year by living in Lisbon as opposed to Washington, DC.

But alas, life is filled with bitter ironies! Whereas waking hour efforts can pay off handsomely when it comes to saving money while you sleep, the exact opposite seems to be true when it comes to making money while you sleep. At this point, let me share a rueful tale of how I invested in Microsoft (MSFT). I first bought that company's stock years ago, around the time when it announced its first ever dividend. The company had (and has) a pristine balance sheet, rising earnings, an excellent stable of products, and brilliant management. It was (and is) a shining example of a great business. Over the next few years, the stock moved higher, until one day, the shares started to look rather expensive (or so they appeared to me in my studied judgment). I must have made at least 50% or more on my investment by the time I sold those shares, and I felt very clever when I reinvested the proceeds into higher-yielding shares of some other company, thereby raising my portfolio income courtesy of Mr. Market's largesse.

Years later, I bought some MSFT stock again, rode the price rocketship higher, this time making about 60% in capital gains and then cashing out at what I was sure was an absurdly high price. Cleverly, I once again ratcheted up my portfolio's income by putting the MSFT sale proceeds into a higher-yielding dividend stock. And then, earlier this year, I bought MSFT for a third time, no less.

Sounds good, right? All those capital gains and resulting dividend boosts from clever and well-timed capital reallocations? I suppose it does sound good... until you consider what would have happened had I simply bought the stock back in 2003, gone to bed, stayed in the damn bed, and not gotten out of that bed until today. Had I done so, I would be feasting on a 575% price increase on the stock and watched my dividends go from 8 cents per share to 46 cents per share (which, not so coincidentally, also happens to represent a 575% dividend increase). And I don't even know (or want to know) how much time and effort I spent crunching MSFT's financials, comparing the stock to other investment options, debating with myself whether to hold or sell. For all the good that did me.

Why does any of this matter to you? In Game of Thrones, the character Tyrion Lannister discusses the value of learning from others:

"... turns out far too much has been written about great men and not nearly enough about morons."

He's right. You can probably make far more money by avoiding my idiotic mistakes than by successfully replicating the very finest investments by the most brilliant investors. After all, by simply not doing what I did with MSFT, you could have earned an extra 455% return... all without so much as lifting a finger!

No, I'm not proud. It has taken me no less than 23 short years to figure out that the best way to generate and retain wealth is to simply buy a diversified portfolio of notoriously well-managed businesses and then get the hell out of my own way. Oh, but I am far, far, FAR from alone when it comes to excessive, value-destroying investment activity. There is a reason why I eschew "passive" index funds - they aren't passive at all. They rebalance, or worse, they do other things. Just look at the asset turnover for a so-called "passive" index fund like the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) - according to Morningstar, this fund churns 24% of its entire portfolio per year!!!!

Seems to me you could be far more "passive" if you just buy the fund's top equity holdings (conveniently available for free online), spare yourself that absurd .35% management fee, and then go curl up on the couch for another nap.

But sometimes I feel that I simply must do something clever with my investments. In my more lucid moments, I constrain my activity exclusively to reinvesting dividends into more shares in an effort to further compound my portfolio's income. This activity has turned out to work very well, and you'd think that would be impetus enough for me to do more of that and do nothing but that. And yet, astonishingly, even after all those repetitious and expensive lessons the market has taught me about selling shares of excellent businesses, I am embarrassed to admit that I nevertheless find myself tempted to do things besides reinvesting dividends. For example, did you know that I recently sold all of my shares of Kraft-Heinz (KHC)? I did this because the company has been delinquent with its SEC filings, which I accept as proof of either managerial incompetence or, perhaps, worse (we shall see what the ongoing SEC fraud investigation may or may not demonstrate in that regard). Will I look back in ten years and bemoan the fact that I sold at the lowest point ever? That wouldn't surprise me. Not much does anymore.

Lest the main point of this article become lost among the excess verbiage, let me state this in the most explicit way I can. The best formula that I have learned for financial success is this: (1) figure out how to save on life's biggest-ticket expenses, (2) invest those savings exactly once into the highest-quality companies you know, (3) collect and reinvest the dividends from those investments, (4) do nothing besides that.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MSFT, SDY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not investment advice and I am not an investment advisor. This article is written for entertainment purposes only, and serves no other purpose whatsoever.