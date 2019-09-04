Biofrontera: A Small European Biotech With Interesting Value Proposition

Biofrontera AG (BFRA) is a small-cap German pharmaceutical company cementing its place in the photodynamic therapy market. It has an approved product Ameluz that has been on the EU market since 2012 and the USA market since October 2016. Ameluz is a prescription medication to treat non-melanoma skin cancer and its preliminary stages. The U.S. FDA has approved Ameluz for treatment of lesion and field-directed Actinic keratosis (‘AK). The product contributed €14.894M from the US market to the company’s total revenues of €21.107M in FY-2018. The company also recently acquired a US company with two FDA-approved products in the market. The company is also seeing some shareholder activism lately. We decided to take a look at the company using our IOMachine method to see if we have an upside.

Catalyst

The company has ongoing phase 3 trials of Ameluz for label expansions. The phase 3 trial in AK of trunk & extremities achieved the primary and secondary endpoints. Results are being analyzed and the company plans to file for label extensions with the EMA in the EU and the FDA in the U.S. in 2019. Phase 3 trial for approval in the USA is ongoing for treatment of basal cell carcinoma (‘BCC), for which it is already approved in the EU. Phase 3 trial is being initiated in both the EU and the US, for squamous cell carcinoma (‘SCC) in situ. Ameluz will also be studied for treatment of acne.

Pipeline

Image source: company presentation.

What is photodynamic therapy?

Photodynamic therapy involves the application of a photosensitizer to the affected area and is collected in the cancerous cells. Upon exposure to a specific wavelength of light, energy from the light activates the photosensitizer, which transfers energy to oxygen molecules found in the cells. The oxygen converts into a highly energized form known as “singlet oxygen,” which destroys or alters the sensitized cells. This therapy is fast gaining popularity for skin cancers, it being less painful than competing treatment.

Previous Trial Data

Biofrontera conducted two phase 3 trials in the EU using a variety of CE-marked light sources. The best results were achieved with LED lamps. The efficacy of Ameluz was tested in comparison with Metvix, an EU-approved standard topical cream used in connection with photodynamic therapy. Ameluz was observed to be non-inferior to Metvix for the treatment of AK with photodynamic therapy.

The complete clearance rates of patients from all keratoses at the average of all lamp types were 78% for Ameluz and 64% for Metvix. With LED lamps only, the clearance rates increased to 85% for Ameluz and 68% for Metvix. The side-effect profiles were comparable for both products. In another trial, using Ameluz with LED lamps completely removed all keratoses in 87% of the patients. For the individual lesions, 96% and 94% were completely eradicated in the two trials using LED lamps.”

In the U.S., the company was required to obtain a combined approval of both Ameluz and the light source. Biofrontera developed its own photodynamic therapy lamp, the BF-RhodoLED, which is CE-certified in the EU, which in turn required the company to be ISO 9001 and ISO 13485 certified. For FDA approval in the U.S., a phase 3 trial was conducted using the combination of Ameluz and BF-RhodoLED lamp. In this 2015 trial with the combination treatment, 91% of all keratoses were completely eradicated, and 94% of all lesions were completely removed (99.1% of mild lesions, 91.7% of moderate lesions). Of the patients who were completely asymptomatic 3 months after treatment, 63.3% were still asymptomatic one year later.

Field therapy was attempted for the first time in this phase 3 trial of photodynamic therapy by applying the photosensitizer over large skin areas. In a patient having several AK lesions in close proximity, neoplastic cells are spread over a larger skin area, and subclinical lesions which are not yet visible, may exist in the same field. Field therapy is useful in such patients. The prescribing information in the U.S. specifically approves the field directed approach. Testing larger skin areas also helped to investigate the effect of photodynamic therapy on photo-damaged skin. Results in the table below (following tables created by author from the textual descriptions in the company Annual Report).

12 months of treatment with Ameluz Before After Patients with impaired skin surface, including rough, dry and scaly skin 85% 28% Patients with skin hyperpigmentation 59% 24% Patients with skin hypopigmentation 46% 11% Patients with mottled pigmentation, mixed hyperpigmentation and hypopigmentation 48% 18% Patients with mild to moderate/severe scarring 26% 7% Atrophic skin diagnosed 31% 4%

Clinical trials for treatment of BCC with Ameluz photodynamic therapy

A phase 3 trial for extending the EU approval for Ameluz for the treatment of BCC was conducted with 281 patients having 1 to 3 non-aggressive basal cell carcinomas, with a thickness of up to 2 mm. 138 of these were treated with Ameluz PDT. Ameluz was compared with Metvix, already approved in the EU for the treatment of BCC. Ameluz for BCC was approved by the European Commission in January 2017.

Complete elimination/eradication of: With Ameluz With Metvix Non-aggressive (superficial and nodular) basal cell carcinomas 93.4% 91.8% Individual lesions 94.6% 92.9% Nodular carcinomas 89.3% 78.6% Superficial basal cell carcinoma lesions 95.8% 96.9% Recurrence rates of lesions after 12 months of treatment 6.7% 8.2%

Clinical trial for field-directed treatment of AK on the trunk and extremities

A double blind, placebo-controlled, intra-individual phase 3 trial was conducted between July 2018 and March 2019, to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Ameluz plus BF-RhodoLED PDT for the treatment of AK on the extremities as well as the trunk and neck. The trial enrolled 50 patients with 4 to 10 clinically confirmed AK lesions in comparable areas on the right and left side of the extremities and/or trunk/neck. Mild, moderate and severe actinic keratoses were treated with 1 or 2 PDT treatments. The final examination of the patients took place 3 months after the last PDT treatment. The study met its primary endpoint demonstrating that Ameluz was superior (p<0.0001) to placebo.

Complete elimination/eradication of: With Ameluz With Placebo Mean total lesion clearance rate (primary endpoint) 86% 33% Mean lesion clearance rates in moderate AKs 84% 27% Mean lesion clearance rates in patients treated on the extremities 84% 27% Patient complete clearance after 12 weeks 67% 12%

A follow-up phase of 12 months after the last PDT, with data to be reported separately, is ongoing to determine recurrence rates and/or numbers of new actinic keratosis lesions and skin tumors.

Financials/Execution

Biofrontera has not seen a profitable year since inception; however, an operating breakeven is expected this year by the end of 4Q-2019, with expected revenue of €35M to €40M.

Chart source: company presentation

The company acquired Cutanea Life Sciences Inc. recently, so its impact has not yet been included in the group’s guidance. However, it is assumed that it will not have any negative effects on the result from operating activities or on the group's liquidity position. Sales revenue in the mid single-digit million is expected in 2019 from Cutanea’s products Aktipak and XepiTM.

Market & Competition

The global AK treatment market size was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2018. The market is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 4.8% from 2019 through 2026.

AK treatment has been led by topical products in 2018 but PDT is fast gaining ground, while surgical procedures are likely to lose market share over the coming years. Throughout Europe, Metvix and Luxerm have about 70% market share among PDT treatments of AK, followed by Ameluz with around 30% of such market share. In the US, Levulan, approved since 2000 for the treatment of minimally to moderately thick AK of the face or scalp in combination with PDT, had been enjoying monopoly until entry of Ameluz in 2016. Metvix was sold for a short period and withdrawn in 2013. About 350,000 prescriptions per year of PDT drugs for AK are estimated in the US per year. Ameluz has achieved an estimated market share of about 18% in its second full year of commercialization in the U.S. for the PDT treatment of AK, and is expected to supersede Levulan due to its superiority.

Image source: company presentation

The global market for BCC treatment is expected to grow from $4.52 billion in 2017 to $7.7 billion in 2023, at a CAGR of about 9.3%. Non-PDT market players include Sun, Valeant, Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL), Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and Merck (NYSE:MRK).

About 700,000 new cases of SCC are diagnosed in the United States each year. PDT is preferred to treat in the early stages of this cancer. SCC of the head and neck market was about $0.81 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $1.61 billion in 2025. There are several non-PDT players in this market, which include almost all big-pharma companies.

Risks

The company depends on a single unaffiliated contract manufacturer located in Switzerland to manufacture Ameluz and two unaffiliated contractors to produce 5-aminolevulinic acid, the active pharmaceutical ingredient in Ameluz, with the initial terms of contracts with these suppliers beginning to expire in June 2020. The lead drug Ameluz is approved in the US in combination with inhouse medical device, the BF-RhodoLED lamp, which is subject to extensive governmental regulation, which are very complex and are subject to rapid change and varying interpretations. The UK’s impending exit from the EU has warranted the movement of EMA office from the UK to Netherlands. EMA approvals may be affected during the next one year, with the Brexit date due next month. There has been shareholder activism recently in the company, which might work either way. A quick look at what’s happening:

Shareholder activism

One of Biofrontera’s largest shareholders group, WKT Zours/ Deutsche Balaton AG (‘DBgroup) with a shareholding of ~23% as of 2Q-2019, has been trying to wrest management control of the company. A detailed reading of the SEC 13D filing dated July 29, 2019, shows that DBgroup through various entities, now controls an aggregate 13,257,218 shares representing 29.7% of the company’s ordinary shares. DBgroup also seeks to change the present management structure, and has been litigating and increasing their voting power towards this end since April/May 2017, more so since collaboration agreements were entered into by Biofrontera with entities related to the other large shareholder group, Maruho Co. Ltd. of Japan (‘Maruho). DBgroup’s acquisition spree started in May 2018, seeking to acquire up to 6,250,000 ordinary shares. Their offer was €1.00 cash per share plus a warrant to re-acquire the share at the same price. An offer of outright cash €6.00 per share was added in July 2018.

Maruho, with ~20% shares as of 1Q-2019, put up a public offer in April 2019 to purchase up to 4,322,530 Biofrontera ordinary shares at €6.60. DBgroup also put in a public offer to purchase 500,000 shares at a higher price of €7.20 during offer period June 21, 2019, until July 19, 2019. This offer forced Maruho to increase their offer to the same €7.20. A SEC 13D filing dated August 28, 2019, shows that Maruho Co. Ltd. Japan, through its wholly-owned subsidiary Maruho Deutschland GmbH, now holds 13,047,754 shares, which is 29.15% of the 44,757,015 shares outstanding as on July 31, 2019. Maruho did manage to purchase 485,889 shares outside the acquisition offer, at an average price of €6.55.

The takeover battle is yet to start, with both the largest stakeholders pitched neck-to-neck just below 30% shareholding, at which point they are required to announce takeover intent.

Opinion

Biofrontera has low development risk, as it is expanding an approved product in additional indications with high market potential. The company also added two more US FDA approved products and entered into beneficial collaboration agreement with one of its largest shareholders, Maruho. The company is set to become profitable from next year. Whether looking for a small swing profit or to hold the stock for longer term, the current price of $14.25 per ADS (2 ordinary shares) is a decent pick. The hostile activist shareholder group last purchased the stock at €8.00 per ordinary share, which is about $17.50 per ADS, and both the large shareholder groups are slightly short of 30% shareholding. Overall, while the price is hovering near 52-week highs, the strong potential and the takeover battle may be good reasons to consider a position.

Thanks for reading. At the Total Pharma Tracker, we do more than follow biotech news. Using our IOMachine, our team of analysts work to be ahead of the curve. That means that when the catalyst comes that will make or break a stock, we’ve positioned ourselves for success. And we share that positioning and all the analysis behind it with our members.



Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.