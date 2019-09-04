Brookfield Business Partners: The Risk Moves Up Another Notch

We take a fresh look at this in light of the recent capital transactions.

Brookfield Business Partners LP (BBU) is the youngest member of Brookfield family spearheaded by Brookfield Asset Management (BAM).

Source: BBU presentation

BBU was spun out of BAM in 2016 with the idea that the publicly traded entity will be a great vehicle for those seeking growth in industrial businesses.

Brookfield Business Partners will be the primary vehicle through which Brookfield will own and operate the business services and industrial operations of its private equity business group on a global basis. “Brookfield Business Partners will complete the fourth pillar of our strategy to consolidate Brookfield’s major business units into public market affiliates, and will appeal to investors looking for long-term growth and direct access to many of the businesses within Brookfield’s private equity group,” said Cyrus Madon, the CEO of BBP and a Senior Managing Partner of Brookfield.

BAM's other publicly traded entities have done well over time and there was no reason to doubt the stellar management. BBU is targeting over 15% returns on its investments over the long run.

Source: BBU presentation

We have looked at this entity before and we did not invest in it previously for a couple of reasons and felt BAM was the better choice.

BBU is a strong, highly leveraged play on global growth. We love how the debt is structured at the asset level. We have a hard time valuing this, as FFO is likely not a very good proxy for owner's profits over time. An adjusted FFO would be a very useful metric here and we would be more interested if BBU provided this. BAM holds a good option on BBU and will make a lot of money if BBU succeeds over time. BAM also has a lot of businesses that we have an easier time valuing and are more comfortable with. When in doubt, stay out. In this case, we are staying out.

Data by YCharts

Since then, BAM has turned out to be the better play, but we have also had the benefit of three more quarters worth of results. We have also had a few more acquisitions done by BBU in the interim as shown on their Q2-2019 financials.

Source: BBU presentation

Post Q2-2019, BBU also did another massive acquisition.

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (TSX:BBU.UN) ("Brookfield Business Partners") announced today an agreement (the “Purchase Agreement”) to acquire an aggregate of 48,944,645 common shares (the “Acquired Shares”) of Genworth MI Canada Inc. (“Genworth Canada” or “the business”) [TSX: MIC], representing an approximate 57% controlling interest in the business, from Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE: GNW) for approximately C$2.4 billion (US$1.8 billion) or C$48.86 per share. Immediately prior to entering into the Purchase Agreement, Brookfield Business Partners did not own any common shares in the capital of Genworth Canada (“Shares”). Genworth Canada, through its subsidiary Genworth Financial Mortgage Insurance Company Canada, is the largest private sector residential mortgage insurer in Canada, providing mortgage default insurance to Canadian residential mortgage lenders, making homeownership more accessible to first-time homebuyers.

Source: BBU presentation

We decided to reexamine this and see if buying it a tad cheaper than when we first looked at it makes sense.

Current results

BBU reported EBITDA of $503 million for the six months ended June 30, 2019. This was up substantially (35%) from the previous year.

Source: BBU Q2-2019 10-Q

The company's funds from operations, or FFO, more than doubled from the previous year. While those numbers do look impressive, a substantial part of the FFO was due to realized disposition gains.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded a net gain of $522 million, which was primarily related to the disposition of our facilities management business ("BGIS") ($341 million before tax) and executive relocation business ("BGRS") ($180 million before tax) in Q2-2019. For the three months ended June 30, 2018, we recorded a net gain of $90 million, which was primarily related to the disposition of our ownership interest in Home Services ($55 million before tax), as well as the gain recognized on the sale of steel drainage assets in our infrastructure support products manufacturing operation ($35 million before tax).

While investors may cheer this gain, we would be cautious in extrapolating book gains to real returns. Assets are depreciated, often faster than they actually lose economic value, and sales create the illusion of gains quite often. On the flip side of that, something that is missing from that statement above, because it is not yet "realized" should also be looked at.

Impairment expense, net: For the three and six months ended June 30, 2019, we recorded an impairment expense of $324 million, which was related to our investment in Teekay Offshore (TOO). During the quarter, consistent with the partnership's accounting policies, an impairment analysis was performed at, and on our investment in Teekay Offshore. Based on the analysis, an impairment related to both PP&E and goodwill was recorded. For the three and six months ended June 30, 2018, there was no impairment expense.

Overall, the results are mixed, and in the absence of realized gains, the FFO would have looked rather horrible.

Interest Costs

Another notable aspect above was the big jump in interest costs. Interest expenses for the quarter jumped more than 375% from $83 million to $313 million.

For the three months ended June 30, 2019, net interest expense increased by $230 million when compared to the three months ended June 30, 2018. The increase was primarily due to the inclusion of the incremental borrowing costs related to the acquisition of Clarios and Healthscope in Q2-2019, combined with the acquisition of Westinghouse and the consolidation of Teekay Offshore in Q3-2018. The adoption of IFRS 16 increased interest expense by approximately $13 million for the three months ended June 30, 2019.

These will run high for the whole year now but that will be offset with contributions from Clarios and Healthscope to some extent.

The acquisitions

While investors believe that Brookfield buys things at a deep discount, the recent transactions don't back that idea. For example, Healthscope was bought at 14.7X EV/EBITDA.

Besides the premium of circa 40%, the offer price reflects an implied equity value of $4.375 billion and an enterprise value of $5.712 billion along with an implied acquisition multiple of c.14.7x EV/EBITDA. Brookfield Managing Partner, Len Chersky, stated: “Healthscope is a leading business offering best-in-class, essential services to the well-established and growing private healthcare sector in Australia and the pathology services sector in New Zealand.” Len added that “the Brookfield is confident in the prospects for Healthscope to strengthen, grow, and continue to provide quality healthcare services to the community under its ownership.” Healthscope has entered into agreements to sell 22 properties to Medical Properties Trust (MPW) and NorthWest Healthcare (OTC:NWHUF) for circa $2.5 billion and lease them back.

The 40% premium was done to oubid a previous offer by BGH-AustralianSuper consortium.

Clarios was done at a more reasonable 7.9X EV to EBITDA, but this is an extremely capital intensive business. Clarios makes batteries and the competition here is extremely intense. Research capex will be rather high by our estimates.

Johnson Controls' Power Solutions business is a world-leader working in partnership with its customers to meet increasing electrification requirements in vehicles. Our 15,000 Power Solutions employees create, manufacture, and distribute the most advanced battery technologies for virtually every type of vehicle. These technologies deliver uniquely sustainable, next-generation performance. n fiscal 2018, Power Solutions generated $8.0 billion in revenue and $1.68 billion in earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("EBITDA"). The transaction price of $13.2 billion represents a multiple of 7.9x trailing twelve month EBITDA.

BBU's acquisition of Genworth Canada was also at a nice premium to the trading price. Note the jump at the end of the chart.

Data by YCharts

Genworth Canada insures higher loan to value and hence higher risk mortgages in Canada. Even this company was acquired by BBU at a 5-year high P/E ratio.

Data by YCharts

Leverage

BBU's recent acquisitions made consolidated leverage dial up another notch.

Consolidated total liabilities are now 4X what they were at end of 2017.

Source: BBU presentation

Even proportionate (which excludes non-BBU portion) non-recourse borrowings are up significantly and are more than double the amounts at end of 2018.

Source: BBU presentation

We have heard that the non-recourse borrowings are a good idea and we have made that argument ourselves when the underlying assets are real estate. Here, however, if one or more of its major investments goes under because of the leverage, the hit to BBU will be rather substantial. Just by virtue of the fact that the borrowings are not at the corporation level does not reduce the risk. It does reduce spillover risk, but should the industrial segment get into trouble because of the leverage in a recession, BBU has $1.3 billion of investments that could go to zero. Sure, the other assets might be fine, but leverage can kill.

Key Risks

We did touch on the leverage risk already. Other than that we would point out that BBU is hurt by a strong US dollar as it does most of its business overseas.

Source: BBU Q2-2019 10-Q

We also still think that the FFO metric presented by the company is next to useless. FFO is a great metric for real estate. However, in industrial, energy and infrastructure plays, it is very hard for us to ascertain as to how accurate a measure FFO is in terms of earnings. Even if we use the exceptionally generous FFO number of $640 million which includes $520 million of realized gains, do note that the company spent $472 million on capex in the same time frame. Yes, some of it could be growth related, but we have no idea how much is growth related. Considering the businesses involved, we would venture that at least half is maintenance, and possibly a lot more.

Conclusion

BBU is now cheaper if we examine the FFO multiples, but we have our concerns whether FFO multiples tell us anything remotely useful here. On the other hand, leverage has been kicked up another notch. Of the businesses we can follow based on publicly traded stock prices, BBU has certainly not bought them at bargain prices.

Now, this all can work out. BBU is an ultra leveraged play on the global economy, and if perceptions change, the stock can rebound. We just continue to have weak visibility into the underlying businesses' free cash flow. The risks are compounded by a predominant overseas exposure for BBU's revenue. Based on our analysis, we still rate this as a "hold" and we just don't see a compelling case to go long this.

BAM, on the other hand, still represents a good value based on its underlying holdings and we are still slightly positive on it despite the appreciation since the previous article. We would recommend investors stick with that to gain exposure to BBU if they wish.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MPW, NWHUF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.



