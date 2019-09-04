XFLT: Don't Be Deceived By The Dividends

Big banks have been selling these loans as fast as possible. Do you want to hold the hot potato?

The fund falls more than the S&P 500 during bad times, and its underlying loan holdings are not liquid.

The XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (XFLT) is likely one of the most exotic sounding ETFs most investors will find on the market today. Put simply, the fund invests in high yield leveraged loans, much like "playing banker".

On one hand, the fund pays a dividend yield of around 10% monthly and, unlike high yield bonds, is not subject to interest rate risk. Because the loans are based on a LIBOR spread, the fund can be expected to perform well in a rising rate environment, all else being equal.

"All else being equal" is key. The fund is very volatile, particularly to the downside. Even more, the ETF often trades at a -10% discount to a 10% premium to NAV and has an expense ratio of 5.2% that will rise to 6.1% on September 27th of this year. While a third of that amount is going to interest expense due to the fund's leverage, that expense ratio is a huge negative, in my opinion.

Many of the loans in the fund are ultra-high yield with coupon rates above 15%. Put simply, I wouldn't touch this fund unless I was lending shares, as the current short fee is 46%. If you have access to securities lending and get to keep half of the fee, you could get a 33% yield on the fund, which may make it worth the risk.

Let's dive a little deeper into the fund to more fully assess those risks.

XFLT Holdings - Very High Risk

Here is the fund's current holdings breakdown by asset type:

As you can see, the fund holds a mix of credit instruments throughout the secured capital structure. 41% of its holdings are first-lien loans, which are the lowest-risk, as they must be paid before other creditors, while CLO equity is the highest risk, as it is at the bottom of the secured credit capital structure. Those CLOs hold a large pool of leveraged loans in companies with high credit risk. Thus, the macroeconomic credit risk of the fund is immense.

The effective maturity of the fund is 7.99 years, and the average price is at 0.89 par. All of the loans in the fund are below investment grade, with the bulk of the loans at a "B" S&P 500 rating (very speculative credit) and non-rated ("very very" speculative credit). Take a look at that breakdown below:

Clearly, this fund will probably see very poor performance in a recession or in a period of thin liquidity, as all of its holdings have very high default risk. Counting NR as CCC rated bonds, the fund has a weighted average credit rating of B-, just above "in default".

Now, you are being compensated for this very high risk. Take a look at the coupon rate of these holdings:

Many of these holdings offer a yield of 7% or greater and range as high as 24%. If the economy is strong, investors will be greatly rewarded, and if it is weak, they will be seriously harmed. That said, remember that you are paying a 6% fee for investing in the fund, thus all of the profits from nearly half of the holdings go straight to fund management and its creditors.

Because CLOs are diversified across many companies, it is safe to say that XFLT's primary risk is the business cycle. Let's take a closer top-down look at the CLO market and how it may perform in a recession.

Macro Picture Worrisome

As with U.S corporate debt, the leveraged loan market has grown tremendously since 2008 and is currently worth about $1.4-1.5 trillion, which is 75% higher than in 2008. Many of these loans have been made by non-bank entities such as XFLT itself and private equity firms. Even more, covenants on those loans have weakened enormously, as detailed by the FT.

Indeed, with interest rates at extreme lows, it seems that the only direction they have left to go is up. This makes leveraged loans more attractive than high yield bonds, as the interest rate is in bonds is enormous. That said, the credit risk on the bonds in XFLT is likely worse.

Big banks such as JPMorgan (JPM) have been selling their leveraged loans as fast as possible over the past year. Pension funds and other income investors have an immense demand for high-yield products and have been willing buyers. In my opinion, the big banks are smart and are doing what they can to clean up their books in preparation for a recession.

If anyone tells you CLOs and senior secured debt have low systemic risk, they would not be telling the truth. While they may be less correlated to upside performance in equities, they are very highly correlated with the downside. Take a look at XFLT versus the S&P 500 (in purple) over XFLT's lifetime:

Notice how XFLT lost a third of its value last fall? Even more, notice how the price declined asymmetrically to the S&P 500, where declines accelerated to the downside as the S&P 500 broke support in November 2018.

If a 20% decline in the markets results in a 33% decline for XFLT, then does a 50% decline in the S&P 500 (as in 2008) result in a 75% decline for XFLT? Well, only the future will tell us, but in the Great Financial Crisis, many CLOs lost 80% of their value or more.

Interestingly, the fund seems to lead the S&P 500 to the downside. It began to fall in late 2017 before the February 2018 "volatility explosion" and in August 2018, also about two months before the S&P 500. Today, XFLT appears to be on a downtrend - perhaps this is yet another signal of a recession.

This is also seen in ultra-high yield spreads. Take a look at the CCC-to-LIBOR spread since 2006:

As this spread rises, the value of XFLT will fall. Notice how the spread barely rose in 2018 compared to in 2008 and 2016 (mainly due to the collapse in oil exploration and production firms).

Personally, I would much rather buy this fund after the spread has topped out (at the bottom of a crash). That is when the dividend will be at extreme highs and CLOs will see 50%+ monthly returns during recovery as in 2009. Short borrowing fees (or lending returns) will likely be even higher at the time as well. Even more so, because the fund's underlying is so illiquid, it will likely trade at a huge discount after a crash. Thus, total returns from the fund could be extremely high.

The Bottom Line

The bottom line is that XFLT is not suitable for the vast majority of investors today. It is not terribly liquid with $79 million in AUM, and its underlying CLO and loan assets are extremely illiquid. Just take a look at the premium-discount of the fund over time:

Even more, a 6.1% expense ratio is frankly unacceptable for me. The net management fee is 2.5%, interest fee is 1.95%, and operational expenses are 1.3%. While XFLT is completely unique, I view that as a very tall red flag. The expense ratio is actually an investment risk, because I have a hard time believing the fund's AUM will go anywhere but down, as most investors will not pay that much in expense. If AUM declines another $30 million, the fund is at high closure risk.

Frankly, I would not be surprised if the ETF loses half of its value over the next year. The short fee is 46%, and the fund is trading at a large discount to assets that are declining in value. The U.S. and global leading macroeconomic data continue to deteriorate. High yield spreads are widening, volatility is rising, and the heaps of new corporate debt since 2008 only add gunpowder to the fire. I think it is safe to say that XFLT is poised for a crash.

That said, after the crash, I would likely buy heavily into XFLT if it still exists. The ETF traded at a huge discount during the last crash, and CLOs are known to perform very well during recovery. From April 2009 to August 2009, the CLO equity return index rose between 40% and 70% each month.

Until then, I will look for lower-risk alternatives like the Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN). Overall, I give the fund a hard "Sell" rating, though I admit that it is probably not worth short-selling due to the extremely high borrowing fee.

