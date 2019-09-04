Utilities Sector Running Hot, But Still Within Historical Range

As the economy runs through the late-stage portion of its cycle, an argument can be made for owning utilities.

Time to Get Defensive?

It seems that there is a growing consensus (which could be wrong, by the way) that the US economy is in the late-growth portion of its economic cycle. Some are willing to go so far as to call for a pending recession, though plenty believe there's room for a recharge in the economy.

The ongoing trade issue with China, weaker US economic growth, and tanking European yields are all conspiring to drag US interest rates lower (TLT, IEF, AGG).

Schwab

A potential alternative to buying these fixed-income securities are yield-driven equities such as those housed in the Utilities Sector SPDR (XLU). Schwab sector analyst Brad Sorensen opines that a gradual reweighting into defensive sectors (also including Staples -XLP- Health Care -XLV- and real estate -XLRE) is a prudent course of action with the US fundamentals looking wobbly.

SectorSPDR: Tuesday, Sep 3 1:57PM EST

From a diversification standpoint, we get a sense from Tuesday's action why utilities have increased in popularity of late; while the broad S&P (SPY) is down about a percent, utilities are up by about the same amount.

What Do Investors Like About XLU?

SectorSPDR

Certainly, a lot of money has piled into the sector over the past eighteen months or so. Some of the reasons investors might care for the XLU at present include:

Healthy dividend

Reputation - deserved or not - for being a "defensive" sector

Low expense ratio

High Liquidity

Ability to trade options and/or short the product

SA Essential: XLU

A major driver, however, is likely the healthy dividend that this passive ETF confers upon holders of the ultra-liquid ETF.

To be sure, the growth rate in the dividend is itself (about 3.5%) nothing special, which speaks to limits regarding how much upside exists in the sector should bond yields reverse or even just hold still.

But for a diversified basket of traditionally defensive stocks to collectively pay just under 3% - all in an ultra-liquid, low-fee wrapper - probably explains why investors have been clamoring to buy the shares.

What Does XLU Hold?

SectorSPDR

There is an outsized holding in NextEra Energy (NEE), which makes up just under an eighth of the XLU.

Beyond that the holding weights drop rather quickly. According to SA Essential, the top ten holdings make up just over 60% of the ETF. There are 28 total positions held by the passively managed fund.

Return Profile

FinanceYahoo! Compiled by Author

Popping the hood, we see that the daily compounded return over the last year has been significantly above the return profile over longer stretches. The standard deviation and skewness profiles are reasonably in line with longer look-backs.

FinanceYahoo! Compiled by Author

Here's a look at the XLU, as well as daily return profile and draw-downs going back to 2005.

The ascent pattern of late looks quite steep, but not unheard of. This even as bond yields collapse. US stocks are far from down in the dumps, but they are not trading at 52-week highs; XLU is.

FinanceYahoo! Compiled by Author

So with the ETF trading near 52-week highs, one might question just how severe the current run-up is in relation to past bounces off 52-week lows.

We see that earlier this year (around April), XLU managed to gain about 30% off lows seen in the past 52 weeks. Right now it is running hot, but by no means are we sitting in unprecedented territory.

Conclusion

XLU is gathering assets and is climbing while bond yields continue to slide. The uptrend is very much intact, but not feverish in relation to past runs.

Daily volatility is still pretty moderate, even as the return profile has gone higher. For the time being, the sector looks to be marching to the beat of its own drum, which can be appealing.

...Finally, there's that juicy dividend. Put it all together, and the current environment looks pretty ideal for XLU. To the extent that you believe bond yields have yet more room to fall, this may be an opportunity worth considering.

Disclosure: I am/we are long XLU. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.