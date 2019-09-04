Kroger: Reconsidering It For Diversification Purposes

KR weathered periods of distress, including the recession of 2008 and the 4Q18 "bear attack," much better than the broad market.

Kroger may be a stock worth pinching my nose and buying, even though my concerns over bottom-line deterioration have not yet been put to rest.

Those who follow me know that I have not been a big fan of Kroger's (KR) stock. Back in March 2018, I stated that the company's share price "belonged in the low $20s." As it turns out, the stock ended up within those same levels 18 months later.

But today, I am willing to reconsider my stance towards this name.

Credit: WAAY TV

Playing defense

This is not to say that I have put to rest my concerns over the supermarket chain's razor-thin margins, which I believe overly expose the bottom line to pricing pressures and rising costs as the company tries to engineer a comprehensive turnaround.

Instead, I turn from bearish to neutral on this name, primarily for portfolio strategy reasons. Given the fragility of equities and the current macroeconomic woes (e.g. trade wars possibly leading to reduced business and consumer spending, soft U.S. manufacturing data, etc.), I believe owning defensive stocks of well-established companies may pay off over the next few quarters. At the very least, doing so can help to soften the blow of a potentially deteriorating stock market.

I understand that talking about a recession in the current environment is a bit premature. But it is worth noting that KR weathered the collapse of 2008 much better than the market in general, as the chart below depicts. Peak to trough, the S&P 500 (SPY) lost 56% of its market value in the most recent recession, while KR endured a much tamer 37% drop. Something similar happened during the "bear attack" of 4Q18, when KR dipped only 7% while the S&P 500 saw losses of about 20%.

Source: graph by Yahoo Finance

Earnings could beef up bullishness

A more robust bull thesis on KR could come out of the company's 2Q19 earnings report, scheduled to be released on September 12. To instill confidence in shareholders, I believe the Cincinnati-based retailer would be well served by reporting a long-awaited rebound in comps, which have stalled out at below 2% since early 2016, after a late 2017 recovery fizzled out (see chart below).

Helping with top-line momentum will likely be Kroger's private brands, including Simple Truth, which have been performing better than the rest of the product portfolio. It will also be interesting to assess the progress of the Restock Kroger restructuring program, which so far has failed to produce much in the form of improved financial results.

Source: D.M. Martins Research, using data from company reports

Final words

Not unlike bitter medicine that can be good for one's health, I start to believe that KR might be a stock worth adding to a diversified portfolio for the sake of playing defense amid macro-level concerns. Should the markets fall off a cliff some time soon, KR is likely to perform better than average. Meanwhile, a share price drop into the teens will probably only happen if Kroger's business deteriorates substantially, which I do not anticipate will happen.

Data by YCharts

Since the S&P 500 embarked on its timid correction, on July 31, KR has been up nearly 12%, outperforming even risk-off asset classes like gold (GLD) and long-term treasuries (TLT). Despite the recent run-up, I still believe that this stock is worth the current-year P/E multiple of 11.1x, given its defensive and contrarian nature that can serve as an effective diversification tool in today's environment of uncertainty.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in KR over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.