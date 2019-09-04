Chevron Corp.: Dealing With Cyclicality

Oil stocks are cyclical in nature. It is important to adopt a dual strategy with a long-term mindset while trading short term one-third of your position.

Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the second quarter with a production of 3,084K Boep/d, up 9.1% from a year ago and up 1.5% sequentially.

Second-quarter revenues and other income were $38.85 billion, down 8% compared to a year ago and up 10.4% sequentially.

Investment Thesis

Chevron Corp. (CVX) is one of the six preferred oil supermajors fully tailored to be part of your long-term holdings of top oil dividend stocks. If an investor chooses to invest a part of his/her capital in the Oil Industry, I would recommend focusing on these six stocks exclusively and not bother with anything else.

Oil supermajors present what investors and traders need the most; Cyclicality, volatility, and resilience. All-in-one package with high dividends and responsible management. The only issue is to adopt the right trading/investing strategy. Let's focus on this part.

Chevron belongs in my list of first-class oil majors like Exxon Mobil (XOM), BP plc (BP), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), Total S.A. (TOT) and Equinor (EQNR).

Chevron is present in various countries and continents, and as an "integrated oil," it is engaged in many aspects of the oil and gas business, from oil and gas exploration, distribution, chemicals, and refining to even power generation.

One distinct characteristic that describes the company is a growing presence in the USA and more specifically in the Permian Basin.

Chevron is one of the leading producers in the Permian, just behind Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY), with Permian production, not including Anadarko Petroleum (NYSE:APC), of 417K Boep/d.

Chevron production in the Permian alone was 421K Boep/d this quarter, which is an increase of 7.7% sequentially.

Chevron Corp.: Financials Table 2Q'19: The Raw Numbers

Chevron Corp 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Revenues in $ Billion 33.89 36.38 35.97 40.49 42.11 40.34 34.19 36.32 Total Revenues and other income in $ Billion 36.21 37.62 37.76 42.24 43.99 42.35 35.20 38.85 Net Income in $ Billion 1.95 3.11 3.64 3.41 4.05 3.73 2.65 4.31 EBITDA $ Billion 7.80 6.39 9.52 9.62 11.26 10.34 8.28 10.47 EPS diluted in $/share 1.03 1.64 1.90 1.78 2.11 1.95 1.39 2.27 Cash from operating activities in $ Billion 5.37 6.23 5.04 6.86 9.57 9.15 5.06 8.78 Capital Expenditures in $ Billion 3.22 3.64 3.00 3.23 3.58 3.99 2.95 3.58 Free Cash Flow in $ Billion 2.15 2.59 2.05 3.63 5.99 5.16 2.10 5.20 Total Cash $ Billion 6.64 4.81 6.50 7.69 9.75 10.34 8.76 8.57 Total Debt in $ Billion 41.88 38.67 39.75 38.38 35.98 34.46 33.09 30.65 Dividend per share in $ 1.08 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.12 1.19 1.19 1.19 Shares outstanding (diluted) in Billion 1.896 1.908 1.913 1.919 1.917 1.907 1.901 1.903 Oil Production 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Oil Equivalent Production in K Boep/d 2717 2740 2852 2826 2956 3083 3038 3084 Oil US Upstream incl. Permian K Boep/d 681 671 733 739 831 858 884 898 Permian only - - - - - 377 392 421 Total price liquids US ($/b) 41.83 50.12 56.12 58.79 61.99 55.78 48.46 52.41 Total price natural gas US ($/MMBtu) 1.80 1.86 2.02 1.61 1.80 2.01 1.64 0.68

Trends And Charts: Revenues, Earnings Details, Free Cash Flow And Upstream Production

1 - Quarterly revenues and other income were $38.85 billion in 2Q'19

Second-quarter revenues and other income were $38.85 billion, down 8% compared to a year ago and up 10.4% sequentially.

Chevron posted second-quarter earnings of $4.31 billion or $2.27 per diluted share. Excluding foreign exchange gains, earnings were $3.4 billion or $1.77 per share.

Pierre R. Breber, the CFO, noted in the conference call:

Earnings were $4.3 billion or $2.27 per share. This is the highest reported quarterly result since the third quarter 2014 when Brent was over $100 a barrel. The quarter's results include special lighting gains, totaling $920 million from the Anadarko termination fee and a tax rate change in Alberta. Foreign exchange gains for the quarter were $15 million. Excluding special items and FX gains earnings were $3.4 billion or $1.77 per share.

Chevron's second-quarter revenues compared to its peers:

2 - Free Cash Flow (Not Including Divestitures) was $5.20 billion in 2Q'19

Yearly free cash flow for Chevron represents $18.45 billion (excluding divestitures). The company's free cash flow for the second quarter was $5.20 billion, up sequentially, which is very impressive.

Below is the free cash flow generated compared to Chevron's peers in 2Q'19.

Analyzing free cash flow is a crucial exercise when looking at a long-term investment perspective, and we can all recognize that with oil prices above $55 per barrel, Chevron turns into a cash machine even with some oil price weakness lately.

With the most recent annual dividend of $4.76 per share, and based on 1.903 billion shares outstanding diluted, it is a cost of $9.1 billion per year.

However, the company is also buying back its stock with a $4 billion buyback program.

With an FCF of $18.45 billion ("TTM") now, the company is not overspending. Thus, Chevron is passing the test for FCF.

Note: Chevron bought back $1 billion worth of shares in 2Q'19. Pierre R. Breber, the CFO, noted:

And after terminating our agreement with Anadarko, we resumed buybacks and repurchased $1 billion of shares during the quarter. Going forward we expect share buybacks at the $5 billion annual run rate or $1.25 billion per quarter, in line with our updated guidance stated in May... The company's cash flow breakeven remains in the low 50s on a Brent basis year-to-date.

3 - Oil Production And Downstream In Detail

Chevron had excellent results in the upstream segment in the second quarter with a production of 3,084K Boep/d, up 9.1% from a year ago and up 1.5% sequentially.

The U.S. upstream reached a record 898k Boep/d, or 29.1% of the total output. Another record production led by the Permian reaching 421K Boep/d.

Let's look at the production in the US for the five supermajors. CVX and XOM production in the US only (excluding Canada, etc.) while the others refer to the Americas globally:

Discussion per segment

1-Upstream

The Permian posted an impressive production of 421K Boep/d, up from 391K Boep/d the precedent quarter. The goal is still to attain 650K Boep/d by 2020. In the conference call:

In the renewable space, we recently agreed to purchase wind power to supply our Permian operations. This is a cost-effective renewable energy alternative to our current electricity supply in the Permian.

The chart below is indicating production in the US (onshore and offshore) for my six preferred oil supermajors.

The increase coincides to a drop of 10.9% year over year in oil price realized per barrel produced in the US.

Gorgon and Wheatstone in Australia ("LNG") is a new investment which contributed to 123k Boep/d this quarter.

Also, Chevron is active in the offshore Gulf of Mexico.

2 - Downstream

Profit from Chevron's refining and chemical operations were flat in the second quarter of 2019.

Downstream earnings also were relatively flat as timing effects were offset by lower margins.

CVX Earnings repartition in $ billion 2Q'17 3Q'17 4Q'17 1Q'18 2Q'18 3Q'18 4Q'18 1Q'19 2Q'19 Upstream 0.85 0.49 5.29 3.35 3.30 3.38 3.29 3.12 3.48 Downstream 1.20 1.81 1.28 0.73 0.84 1.37 0.86 0.25 0.73 Other -0.60 -0.35 -3.46 -0.44 -0.72 -0.71 -0.42 -0.73 0.09

Source: CVX filings from Fun Trading files.

4 - Outlook

5 - Net Debt is now $22.08 billion

Chevron's net debt is now $22.08 billion, down from $24.332 billion in 1Q'19. Net debt-to-EBITDA is 0.55x in 2Q'19, which is a positive and encouraging indicator. The debt ratio is now 16.4% with net debt ratio at 12.4%.

Note: The total cash is now $8.571 billion.

Conclusion And Technical Analysis

Chevron is a well-managed oil supermajor, and I believe we can agree with this statement after analyzing the company in details. Excellent management, sizeable dividend with a yield of 4.10%, and steady growth potential.

However, this excellent achievement is not necessarily thoroughly rewarding shareholders, and if we look at the five-year chart, CVX is trading today down 9.22% from five years ago, not counting the effect of the dividend.

However, while I do not expect the stock to break out of its long-term range of $100-$130 anytime soon, I believe the safety and safe dividend make the stock very appealing to investors interested in a secure investment with a reliable dividend for the long term.

Oil stocks are cyclical, and while they offer a reliable business model that will support them for many years to come, they will be subject to intense volatility due to the unpredictability of the oil and gas prices.

Thus, while it is essential to accumulate the stock for the long term, it is also crucial to set aside about 30% of your position to take advantage of the volatility and trade CVX short term using technical analysis.

Technical Analysis

CVX's important intermediate pattern is not indicated by Finwiz above.

I see a descending channel pattern with line resistance at $118.50 and line support at $113.25. Thus, the short-term trading that I recommend is selling about 15% around $118-$120 and eventually buying back starting at $113.50 (double bottom).

However, one strong resistance if oil prices turn bullish is about $126, which is a robust technical flag to take profit (at least 25%). On the other side, if oil prices continue to slide, CVX could eventually retest $107.

