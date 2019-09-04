Grain Markets: Risks To The Downside Outweighs Upside Potential With Weather And Trade In Focus

Weather will turn warmer over the next couple of weeks; no threat of frost or freeze.

Corn, soybean, and spring wheat are all progressing despite still being behind last year and average.

Monday's inspection report comes in less than expected for corn, more than expected for soybeans, and in line expectations for wheat.

Investment Thesis

Weather and trade are two variables that will keep grain prices range-bound to lower in the near term.

After a long holiday weekend, grain markets close Tuesday in the negative with corn leading the way

On Monday, the U.S. September corn futures finished down 2.20% to $3.6088, with the U.S. November soybean futures down 0.10% to $8.6712 and the U.S. September wheat futures finishing lower 1.73% to $4.5400. For the less-volatile, unleveraged Teucrium ETF grain products, the Teucrium Corn ETF (CORN) finished down on Monday 1.56% ($0.23) to $14.52, with the Teucrium Soybean Fund (SOYB) up 0.07% ($0.01) to $14.97 and the Teucrium Wheat Fund (WEAT) lower 1.29% ($0.06) to $4.90. Figure 1 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for corn over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 2 below is a price trend chart of the front-month November futures contract for soybeans over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

Figure 3 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for wheat over the past 7 days.

Source: Investing.com

On Monday, the December Chicago Soft Red Winter Wheat (SRW) futures were seen down 8 cents to $4.544, with December Kansas City Hard Red Winter Wheat (HRW) futures down 13.2 cents to $3.840. MGEX's Hard Red Spring Wheat (HRSW) September contract was down $0.100 to $4.664, while the December contract was down $0.096 to $4.870. Figure 4 below is a price trend chart of the front-month September futures contract for spring wheat.

Source: MGEX

USDA's inspection report comes in mixed; bullish of soybeans, bearish for corn, and in line with expectations for wheat

Monday's export inspection report showed corn from the week ending August 29 at 355k metric tonnes. This came in less than last week's mark of 646k metric tonnes and less than traders' expectations of 483k-787k metric tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 18%. Mexico (169k) and Japan (49k) were the main destinations.

Wheat reported 526k metric tonnes, more than last week's 505k metric tonnes and within traders' expectations of 381k-680k tonnes. Wheat inspections included 189k tonnes of Hard Red Winter (HRW) and 135k of Hard Red Spring (HRS). Year-over-year shipments are up 24%. The Philippines (144k), Mexico (106k), and Columbia (63k) were the main destinations.

Soybeans came in at 1,281k metric tonnes, more than last week's 966k tonnes and more than traders' range of 844k-1,089k tonnes. Year-over-year shipments are down 19%. China (780k) was the main destination. Figure 5 below is Monday's grain inspection chart for the week ending August 29, 2019.

Source: USDA

Corn, soybeans, and spring wheat all making progress, though still lagging behind average and last year

On Monday afternoon, the USDA issued its weekly crop progress report. The report showed that as of September 1, corn dough is at 81%. That's behind both last year's 95% and the 5-year average pace of 93%. Corn dented is at 41%. That's well behind both last year's 73% and the 5-year average pace of 63%. Of the corn planted, 58% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 57% a week ago and 67% last year.

Spring wheat harvested is at 55%, compared with last year's pace of 86% and the 5-year average of 78%. Of the spring wheat planted, 67% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 74% last year and 69% last week.

Of the soybeans emerged, 96% is blooming. That's slightly behind the 5-year average of 100% and last year's pace of 100%. Additionally, 86% of soybeans is setting pods. That's well behind the 5-year average of 96% and last year's pace of 98%. Of the soybeans planted, 55% is in good-to-excellent condition. That compares to 66% last year and 55% last week.

Other crops of note from Monday's report include:

Oats - 84% harvested (up 9% from the prior week)

Peanuts - 67% in good-to-excellent condition

Rice - 21% harvested (up 6% from the prior week; 70% in good-to-excellent condition)

Sorghum - 92% headed (up 6% the prior week; 67% in good-to-excellent condition)

Cotton - 97% setting boils (up 7% from the prior week; 48% in good-to-excellent condition)

Here is the link to this week's USDA's Crop Progress Report.

Weather pattern turns warmer over the next couple of weeks while remaining relatively dry over the grain belt; overall weather is no threat to the late planted crops nor to spring wheat harvesting

Over the next 5 days, upper-level ridging will be centered over the southwestern and south-central U.S. This will yield warmer-than-normal temperatures across the western U.S. and southern 2/3rds of the U.S. Meanwhile, mean upper-level troughing/low with additional mid-upper level vortices/shortwaves rotating around it near the Hudson/James Bay area will generate cooler-than-normal temperatures across central/eastern Canada.

Given that the north-central and Northeast U.S. will be in close proximity to this upper-level feature, cooler-than-normal temperatures will also extend southward into the northern tier states from the north-central U.S. to the northeastern U.S. as occasional surface cold frontal boundaries associated with the mid-upper level vortices push southward, bringing in cool and dry fall-like weather conditions to these regions. The first of such cold fronts will come mid to late week with a second, reinforcing cold front coming during next weekend. Figure 6 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 0-5 day (September 3-8) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 6-11 day time frame, a pattern shift looks to take place that will feature upper-level troughing over the western U.S. and downstream upper-level ridging over the central and eastern U.S. Ultimately, this will produce a cool western U.S. and a warm central and eastern U.S. Figure 7 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 6-11 day (September 9-14) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

In the 11-16 day time period, the upper trough over the western U.S. fades and the jet stream pattern flattens out, becoming more zonal. This, in turn, will allow for temperatures to moderate over the western U.S. and for mild Pacific air to advect over the Lower 48. This should result in normal to warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the country, with the bulk of the warmth being located across the southern U.S. Figure 8 below is a map from the 12z ECMWF ensemble depicting the 10-15 day (September 13-18) temperature pattern.

Source: WeatherBell

Dryness is poised to increase especially across the southern and eastern U.S. We've been seeing already week over week increases in dryness across the Lower 48. Drought and dryness exists over the grain belt, but it's not widespread enough to be of a major concern. Hurricane Dorian is expected to impact areas along the coast from Florida to the Carolinas in the days ahead. Outside of Dorian, precipitation over the next 7 days looks to be mostly non-eventful over a large part if not all of the grain belt/central U.S.

In fact, nationally, there are only a few areas to highlight. The first is over the nation's mid-section where a cold front will serve as a mechanism for showers and thunderstorms tonight into early Wednesday across the Midwest and Great Lakes. This will translate eastward and as it does so, it will become lighter and more scattered in nature as the atmospheric dynamic ingredients will not be as strong as it reaches the East Coast. Southern Texas is another area that will see increased showers and thunderstorms associated to newly formed Tropical Storm Fernand over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico.

This tropical system will impact southern Texas with squally showers and thunderstorms. It will continue to track southwestward in the hours and days ahead with its impact lessing as a result. A third area will be over the Desert Southwest where it appears that the monsoon is coming back. Showers and thunderstorms triggered by surface heating and an approaching upper level trough will spread northward from the Desert Southwest into the Great Basin. The bulk of the precipitation will fall over the Northern Rockies and Plains over the next 7 days. The 8-14 day period also looks similar with a mainly dry pattern across the country.

Overall, the weather is not threatening crop progress or harvesting across much of the grain belt. Nothing in the way of excessive heat, cold, or rainfall is expected over the next couple weeks. Figure 9 is a map from the U.S. Drought Monitor depicting areas of drought or abnormally dry conditions.

Source: Drought Monitor

Figure 10 is a map from NOAA/USGS depicting precipitation departure from normal over the last 7 days. Areas in green/blue indicate areas of wetter-than-normal precipitation, while areas in yellow indicate areas of drier-than-normal precipitation.

Source: NOAA/USGS

Figure 11 below is a map showing the seven-day accumulated precipitation forecast (Tuesday morning to next Tuesday morning) across the Lower 48.

Source: NOAA

Figure 12 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a mostly normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country in the 2-8 day time frame (September 4-11).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Figure 13 is a map from the 06z GEFS depicting a mostly normal to drier than normal pattern across much of the country in the 8-14 day time frame (September 10-17).

Source: Tropical Tidbits

Final Trading Thoughts

Late season heat or early season cold are potential threats to the late planted corn and soybean crop. Neither the heat nor the cold are showing up in the forecast models over the next couple of weeks at least. Dryness however is worth monitoring although at this time it's only a small area of the grain belt. The precipitation pattern over the next couple of weeks will be relatively dry across the grain belt. This will likely add to an increased area under abnormally dry to drought conditions.

Overall, the weather is not posing a serious threat to the corn and soybean crops at this time nor interrupting harvesting of the spring wheat crop. The ongoing trade dispute between the U.S. and China however is making for an issue in the markets. Until the next WASDE report, theses two variables will play important roles in the where prices go. Right now, prices should remain range-bound but with downside risk outweighing upside potential.

Stay Tuned For More Updates!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.