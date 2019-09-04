Washington Trust Bancorp: Rhode Island's Small-Cap Regional Bank Is A Solid Dividend Growth Investment

WASH grew net interest income and net income right through the Great Recession, even though earnings per share were hurt.

WASH is a venerable (read: very old) New England regional bank and has paid a generally growing dividend for 22 years, keeping the dividend flat during the Great Recession.

Boring and beautiful.

That's how I would describe New England's centuries old Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH). In this context, as we'll see, boring is beautiful. And potentially lucrative for dividend growth investors such as myself.

WASH is a regional bank headquartered in Westerly, a town situated on the southwestern tip of Rhode Island.

It's an affluent beach town in a state fortuitously located between Connecticut and Massachusetts, into which the bank is expanding its reach. Most of the bank's 23 branches are concentrated in Rhode Island, but a few branches have already opened in these adjacent states and WASH is broadening its assets outward.

Only 30% of mortgages are in Rhode Island now, while 58% are in Massachusetts, 10% in Connecticut, and 2% in New Hampshire. Meanwhile, commercial real estate properties are mainly concentrated in Connecticut (41%), Massachusetts (27%), and then Rhode Island (26%).

Recent Performance

Shares have been driven down by falling interest rates and the inversion of the yield curve. Banks borrow short and lend long, so when long-term Treasuries are yielding less than short-term Treasuries, bank profitability is typically squeezed. Moreover, banks pay savings account rates based on ultra-short-term yields, which are currently higher than many long-term rates.

In short, it's a tough economic environment for banks. This has led to a slight QoQ drop in WASH's net interest income and net income.

Data by YCharts

Over the last ten years, however, net interest income, which makes up two-thirds of WASH's net income, has grown at a compound annual rate of 7.4%, while earnings per share have risen at an even faster clip of 13.9%. But that is coming out of a ~36% EPS decline during the last recession.

The company has a long-term track record of successful growth, even through the many years of ultra-low interest rates after the Great Recession. Net interest income fell slightly in the latter half of 2007, when the yield curve was likewise inverted, but continued its upward march thereafter, right through the ravages of the recession.

Net income, on the other hand, which includes fee income that is dependent on continued loan growth, did dip significantly during the recession. It also dipped in 2017 due to an asset write-down owing to the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

Source: July 2019 Company Presentation

The good news is that yield curve inversions are almost always short-lived. Markets cannot function for long periods with short-term rates higher than long-term rates. Either long-term rates will rise to overtake the short end of the curve, or the Fed will drop the short end to get below long-term rates. It's looking like the latter will play out this Fall and Winter and perhaps for the first half of 2020. I would be surprised if the Fed Funds rate was not back to 0-0.25% a year from now.

Once the yield curve un-inverts, I expect the pressure to be lifted from strong regional banks like WASH. In the meantime, they will batten down the hatches and survive. And those who scoop up their beaten down shares at these higher yields will get to enjoy continued dividend growth.

Operations

Total loans and deposits continue to grow at a 7% and 6% YoY rate, respectively. This is even faster than the 6.1% CAGR for loans and 5.5% CAGR for deposits over the past four and a half years.

Source: WASH Q2 2019 Factsheet

The company's loan book is made up of mostly (slightly above three-fourths) real estate, with commercial accounting for a little more than residential — fairly standard for a regional bank.

Source: July 2019 Company Presentation

And among the CRE loans, the bulk of those are in the defensive sectors of multi-family (27%) and retail (21%), followed by office (19%).

WASH's loan-to-deposit ratio sits at 1.057 (i.e., loan assets make up 105.7% of deposits), higher than I'd like it to be but not egregiously so. The high performance of the bank's assets as well as its loan quality make up for this slightly high ratio.

Return on assets fell slightly in Q2 to 1.34% from 1.38% in Q1 and an average of 1.39% over the trailing twelve months.

Data by YCharts

But, as you can see, ROA remains quite high and is outperforming the US public bank average of 1.25%.

Moreover, the quality of the loans appears to be top-notch, both currently and when examined over long time periods. Nonperforming assets as a percentage of total assets sits at a comfortably low 0.29%, roughly flat from 2018's 0.28%. And net charge-offs as a percentage of average loans are at an ultra-low 0.05%, roughly in line with 2018's 0.03% and 2017's 0.06%. Practically all of the money that WASH loans out returns to it or is recoverable, and this has held true over the last decade and a half.

Source: July 2019 Company Presentation

Even during the worst recession the United States has experienced since the Great Depression, net charge-offs did not tick higher than about 0.25%.

The Dividend

WASH's dividend payout has risen at an impressive 7.81% CAGR over the last ten years, including several slow years during the recession and several high-growth years recently.

Source: July 2019 Company Presentation

And while the payout ratio spiked to an unsustainably high level during the Great Recession, it quickly fell back to a healthy 40-50% in the years after.

Data by YCharts

The current ~45% TTM payout ratio (or a forward ratio of ~52% of expected 2019 earnings) signifies a healthy and reliable dividend, and the fact that management has raised it twice this year is likewise a good sign.

If we are going into a recession soon, WASH is in just as strong a position as it was prior to the previous recession. Therefore, continued dividend growth seems likely.

Valuation

WASH shares are trading at around 1.6x book value, which is much more reasonable than the 2.5x P/B reached in the summer of 2018 but still higher than the low of about 1x hit during the Great Recession.

Data by YCharts

Looking at forward P/E, though, the stock price looks extremely attractive at these levels, considering the ~14.5x multiple the stock typically enjoys.

Data by YCharts

Indeed, looking at trailing P/E, you would think that we are already in a recession and WASH is financially struggling — the latter of which is just the opposite of reality.

Data by YCharts

DDM and 10-Year YoC Calculations

Considering WASH's long dividend growth history, strong loan quality, and conservative management, I would consider this stock as a Secondary holding — not quite a blue-chip core holding, but larger than a tertiary holding.

And, given the 10-year average dividend growth of 7.81% and the healthy range of the current payout ratio, I will conservatively estimate a forward average dividend growth rate of 7%.

Using the dividend discount model, I'll use 10%, 11%, and 12% discount rates (DRs) to estimate fair value.

10% DR: 2.04 / (0.1 - 0.07) = $68 per share

11% DR: 2.04 / (0.11 - 0.07) = $51 per share

12% DR: 2.04 / (0.12 - 0.07) = $40.80 per share

Considering the current share price of around $45.65, the stock seems to be a good buy if the estimated 7% annual dividend growth can be achieved going forward. Given what I perceive to be a very safe dividend, I'd say the stock is a good buy under $51, according to the DDM.

What about target yield-on-cost (YoC)? As a dividend growth investor with a long time horizon until I will need to tap into my investment income stream, it matters less to me what a stock pays today than what it will pay many years from now. The 10-year YoC projection is my attempt to quantify, to the best of my ability, the amount of income that will be thrown off from an investment ten years from now.

I'd like to get at least an 8% 10-year YoC for WASH. That means that I will need to purchase the stock at a price that, assuming 7% annual dividend growth, results in a yield on my cost basis of 8% ten years from now.

The current share price more than accomplishes that, offering an 8.8% 10-year YoC according to my assumptions. What if dividend growth comes in lower? Say, 6% annually? In that case, buying at the current share price would still result in an 8.01% 10-year YoC. If dividend growth averages only 5%, the 10-year YoC would still come in at a respectable 7.3%.

I consider that excellent for a relatively safe investment.

If I were to insist on at least an 8% 10-year YoC given a 5% forward dividend growth assumption, the stock would become a buy when it yielded 4.92%, or $41.46 based on the current dividend. For me, the stock is a "Buy" right here at current levels, but if it fell under $41.50, it would become a "Strong Buy" and I would want to build a full position.

Conclusion

To me, this is an excellent illustration of the saying, "Boring is beautiful." A boring old regional bank that has been beaten down by a short-term phenomenon (falling long-term interest rates) is, for dividend growth investors, truly beautiful.

The stock price may continue to experience weakness in the months ahead, and if the economy does dip into recession, even more weakness will probably manifest. But, to me, this will only mark a better buying opportunity for this New England money-printing machine.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in WASH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.