Alarm.Com: Recent Pullback Creates Compelling Opportunity For Value Investors

The market is sufficiently segmented between homes using ALRM and Do-it-yourself (DIY) solutions and the threat of DIY solutions to ALRM is over-exaggerated.

Revenue growth has decelerated over the last two quarters however many catalysts exist that could allow company to beat guidance this year and accelerate growth going forward.

Investment Thesis

Our previous article on Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM) speculated that the stock was undervalued due to unfounded fears of impact from DIY solutions, despite the company's strong track record over previous years. The share price experienced meaningful appreciation over the next year however has recently experienced a pull back which warrants a follow up examination. We will discuss recent developments, re-visit and provide an update on the many growth levers available to the company and provide a valuation refresh, ultimately establishing that shares appear undervalued once more and value investors should look to establish a long position.

ALRM share price since previous article (Source: Yahoo Finance; Author's comments)

Company Overview

ALRM provides a cloud-based platform and associated hardware for homes and businesses that deliver interactive security and other home automation services such as access and energy management. The company employs a B2B2C distribution model whereby it provides its platform and hardware as a white label product through ~7,000 service providers including ADT which has >25% market share in this otherwise highly fragmented market. These service providers take care of subscriber acquisition, installation and ongoing support while ALRM focuses on IP/product development and maintenance. Many end customers using a home automation/security app may not even know that they are on the ALRM platform.

ALRM has a leadership position in the residential smart home security market with 65% - 75% market share (estimates vary). The image below depicts the overall dynamics of this market.

Source: ALRM Investor Presentation

Recent Developments since Previous Article

Growth Catalysts

Our previous article explored several levers the company could leverage to maintain its robust growth and we will re-examine these. Overall, although growth has decelerated since previous years, several catalysts exist and we believe that the market has overreacted with regards to the recent share price pullback. In our view, investors are overlooking these catalysts given competitive concerns due to DIY solutions (addressed below) and the conservative 2019 guidance which management has already raised after Q2 results and does not point to muted growth in the future given the many levers available to the company.

Continued Residential Market Growth and Moat vs. DIY Solutions

Growth in the NA Residential Market

As mentioned, ALRM already owns a significant portion of the North America smart home security market therefore growing market share is not a key growth lever. ALRM will however continue to capture its share of the increasing TAM with the North American residential security market expected to expand to 27 million homes (currently 22 million) by 2022 (source: Parks Associates report on home security market). Its safe to assume that new homes using security systems will opt for a smart solution vs. a legacy one which brings ALRM into play. The Home Builders program noted in the recent development section shows a continued focus on new construction homes and could allow the company to capture a meaningfully higher portion of new homes using a smart home security system. The partnership with D.R. Horton shows solid execution by ALRM and evidence of the efficacy of this program.

Customers switching from legacy to smart home security systems

As depicted in the graphic above, approximately 2/3 homes using a security system are still on a legacy product. Most of these customers are being serviced through a provider that has a smart platform powered by ALRM and when the customer decides to switch to a smart solution, ALRM will likely have an advantage over DIY solutions via existing customer relationships. A survey conducted by Bank of America Merrill Lynch last year showed that majority of the market is still using the legacy ADT home security product and 45% of homes had their current home security system installed before 2011 (meaning they are not using a smart system). These data points along with the launch of ADT's new Command platform powered by ALRM should all be tailwinds for the company.

Segregation vs. DIY Solutions

Although DIY solutions will continue to grow and will definitely have some level of negative impact on the company, fears of significant deterioration are over-exaggerated given sufficient segmentation in the market. ALRM's dealers generally cater to larger homes that require more equipment than the basic starter package you get with DIY providers (e.g. Simplisafe, Nest, Frontpoints, Abode etc.). These homes have multiple entry points/windows and require more video coverage than smaller apartments that are more suited to DIY solutions. Large home owners are also more likely to prefer professional installation and constant home monitoring which is a key feature of dealers that use ALRM's products. Also, in my opinion, larger homes have a greater need for a more sophisticated security product since they are more likely targets in security related incidents.

New Products and Functionality

As noted in the recent developments section above, the company has continued to launch new products and functionality to take advantage of the latest trends. These include an AI video analytics product along with continued expansion of the health and wellness product. The company has won several industry awards over the past year for their products (see 2019 press releases on company website) and continues to invest in R&D ($28M R&D spend in Q219 vs $21M in Q218).

Growth in Commercial Market

The SMB market is another area with a very high concentration of traditional security platforms. Much like residential customers, many of these customers are likely to switch to a smart platform over the coming years. According to company management, there are approximately 4 million properties in North America that could be targeted by ALRM's commercial product. Note that these customers are much less likely to use DIY products as they have a greater need for more sophisticated solutions and professional installation/monitoring.

Growth in International Markets

Based on the company's financial disclosures, only 2% of revenue is generated from international markets outside North America. Given the availability of cheaper labor in many of these regions, buyers are likely to prefer dealers such as the ones which have partnered with ALRM vs. DIY systems. Finally, the overall residential security market size is expected to have much higher growth in international geographies.

Source: ALRM investor presentation 2018

Financial Performance And Valuation

The chart below summarizes key financial metrics over the past few quarters. As evident, the company has exhibited robust top line growth while improving profitability. The deceleration experienced in H1 2019 is likely an anomaly in our view and the company should be able to resume growth leveraging the many catalysts noted above. Note that percentage growth rate is somewhat expected to decrease as a company scales.

Source: Company disclosures, author calculations

Forecast

The forecast below shows our view of how the future could look for ALRM. Key assumptions include:

Growth remains fairly constant over 2019 and 2020 with a slight uptick over the next 3 years as the company executes on the growth levers described above. Note that the growth rate is fairly conservative and does not depict the full monetization that may result from solid execution on the growth levers.

Slight increase in margins as the company scales. Again, this is a fairly conservative assumption given the high mix of recurring revenue as depicted in the financial performance chart above

Constant capex rate and an increasing tax rate vs. historical years

5x exit multiple; in-line with company's current valuation and substantially lower than our comp analysis presented below

Valuation

Our valuation based on fundamentals and comparable company valuations points to an implied value between $60 - $68 per share. We will therefore use the midpoint of $64 as the target price implying a ~35% upside from the current price.

Discounted Cash Flow Method (using forecast from above)

Sensitivity Analysis

Comp Analysis

Although the implied multiple calculated above is ~8x, we will use a more conservative metric of 7x in our valuation.

Key Risks

Competition to capture market share in the home automation space has increased dramatically over the past few years, especially from DIY players, which could deteriorate future growth prospects.

Given that ALRM distributes its platform through its dealer network, customer concentration risks exist with the top 5-10 customers contributing a significant portion of overall revenues.

Inability to execute on growth levers discussed above

Conclusion

The company has made progress on many of its growth initiatives (new products, new partnerships and new verticals) discussed in our previous article and has a history of solid execution. We believe that the recent growth deceleration was an anomaly and the pullback in share price creates a compelling opportunity for value investors to establish a long position.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.