SDY: Dividends Are Attractive, But Not When Fueled By Debt

Because many of the companies have poor cash on hand, they are likely to cut dividends in a bear market.

Many of the companies in SDY have been borrowing money to pay dividends and buy back shares which has artificially lowered their equity value and has increased financial leverage.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) is one of many "high dividend" U.S large-cap ETF's. The fund currently pays a 2.6% yield after expenses which is not horribly high but better than that of SPY at 1.7%.

Investors have been clamoring for any yield they can find as interest rates have been falling. "Safe" sovereign bonds no longer offer any returns after inflation, so investors have to look for more risky equity products. This has pushed dividend yields for "high dividend" funds down and, frankly, has let companies get away with risky balance sheet decisions in an effort to boost those dividends.

Overall, I'm not too bullish on the ETF itself due to these macroeconomic considerations. That said, the ETF has been known to outperform its other "high dividend" peers in economic recovery environments and may be a good alpha generator in years to come.

In this article, I'll take a close look at how the fund's performance compares to its peers to see if it continues to generate that outperformance. Further, let's look closely at the financial statistics of its holdings to see if their balance sheet risks may be cause for concern in a recessionary environment.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF - Comparative Performance

The SPDR dividend ETF has been trading since 2005 and is one of the most well-known dividend funds with a total of $18B in AUM. Take a look at those AUM flows vs. the price of the fund over the past few years to see what fellow investors have been up to:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the fund has seen stable inflows that track the fund's performance quite closely. There was a considerable increase early this year following the equity correction last fall as interest rates have taken another nosedive. Because of the fund's holdings pay a higher yield than most equities, its performance will do better in falling interest rate environments and worsen in rising rate environments. This has been beneficial for the fund YTD.

Take a look at the fund's total returns compared to that of SPY over the above time frame. This is calculated as a ratio of SDY/SPY which is a proxy for the performance of a "long SDY" short "SPY" trade:

Data by YCharts

As you can see, the two are very tightly correlated as the pair ratio is not very volatile. Interestingly, we can see that the fund underperformed in 2008-2009, likely because it held high dividend-paying financials. We can also see that the fund's comparative performance is currently at a support level that has been in existence throughout this bull market. This may be a sign of outperformance in months to come.

Next, let's compare the fund's performance to that of its direct peers Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (VYM), and the iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY). See performance ratios below:

SDY/VYM

Data by YCharts

SDY/DVY

Data by YCharts

We can see here that the ETF underperformed its peers during the crash in 2008, but outperformed during the recovery in 2009, particularly compared to DVY. Even more, the fund has been outperforming both of its competitors over the past year. This may be a sign of more outperformance to come or mean-reversion underperformance. Personally, I believe the latter outcome is more likely.

Overall, it seems that the fund is more likely to underperform its peers over the coming months. VYM has an expense ratio of merely 6 basis points compared to SDY at 35 bps. Income investors may be best off with VYM though SDY does have some unique attributes that will be explained below.

Fundamental Risks Cause For Some Concern

Let's try to get a better idea of the absolute expected return of the fund. Personally, I'm a bit bearish/cautious toward the global economy and want to avoid investing in equities with high balance sheet risks.

Here is the sector exposure of SDY vs. that of SPY:

(Source - State Street SPDR)

The fund has much higher exposure to the "old economy" than SPY. This is seen primarily in the near-complete lack of technology stocks in SDY and much higher industrials, utilities, and consumer staples exposure. While better value investments can be found in those three sectors, I am concerned about their growing financial risks.

Here is a breakdown of the fundamentals of the top 50 holdings in SDY. These holdings make up just over 60% of the fund's total AUM so they are representative of SDY. Note, "typical" denotes harmonic mean for valuation statistics and median for others:

(Source - Unclestock)

I'll begin with the positives. The ETF's holdings do have a lower valuation than most large caps that typically have "P/E" ratios over 20X. Still, 18X is still quite high. Companies are trading at a similar valuation to their historical levels as the average company is trading at the same "P/S" ratio as their five-year average.

The average company also has a strong ROE with a median of 19%, but that statistic comes with a major catch: buyback/dividend leverage. Many of these companies have very high debt ratios because they have been borrowing money for share buybacks which artificially lowers the company's equity value. This also artificially raises their return-on-equity. Accordingly, many of these companies are effectively leveraged 4X or greater. This is beneficial for stocks in good times, but very negative in bad times.

As Warren Buffett has said, "Only when the tide goes out do you discover who's been swimming naked." Put simply, many of these companies are "swimming naked." Their median current ratio is only 1.15 and many of those companies have current ratios below 1 which indicates that they lack the cash on hand to make debt payments over the coming year. If lending liquidity continues to tighten, this could cause serious trouble for many of these companies. This is particularly true for the ETF's largest holding AT&T (T).

The Bottom Line

Overall, I do not see SDY as a worthwhile investment given the high balance sheet risks of the companies it holds. In general, I prefer high dividend companies over their low dividend peers because they typically trade at lower "P/E" multiples, but many of these dividends are being funded by debt not earnings. This means that, if times get tough, these companies will likely cut their dividends greatly and most likely underperform the broader equity market.

Altogether, I give this fund a "sell" rating. In the event of a continued equity crash, I give it a price target of $70 to better reflect the balance sheet risks of the firm. If positive equity performance returns, I expect this fund to underperform its non-dividend paying peers.

Finally, I am becoming increasingly wary of all "income" type strategies. Because yields are so low, investors have been allowing dividend-paying companies to take on much more risk than they historically allow. Even more, interest rates cannot fall much lower and have been falling for nearly 40 years. If the secular trend toward lower rates comes to an end, decades of underperformance may occur for high-yielding investments.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.