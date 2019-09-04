Trade In Focus: Markets Looking For Evidence Of Resolution

The US is China's largest customer, and our total leverage has flattened in the last decade, while China's has risen precipitously.

While China's socio-political structure is open for critique, it does carry its advantages in maintaining status quo.

While the degree to which trade disputes between the US and China has been quite variable over the last two years, presently this topic takes center stage.

Trade Has Markets Down Again

Tuesday opened lower for stocks (SPY, QQQ, IWM), in part because of ongoing worries related to trade concerns between the United States and China. The Dow (DIA) dropped about 400 points intraday, before managing a partial recovery into the close.

Trade has, of course, been an ongoing source of uncertainty for markets going back to early 2018.

Trade Disputes Started in Early 2018, Markets Care Now

SA contributor Avi Gilbert had this to say in a recent missive:

I know what I am saying seems so counterintuitive because it was so clear that the market was down on Friday due to the tariff news. But, it was also so clear that the market rallied 9% in 2018 on trade war escalation. It was also so clear that the market ignored news with significantly larger negative implications on Wednesday. And, in order to maintain your superficial perspective of what moves markets, you have to ignore 2018 and Wednesday's news, and only focus on Friday's news.

From the perspective of market response, there are several challenges that traders and investors face in the current environment.

One difficulty is that at times trade weighs in as a major point of concern for investors, while at other times they shrug their shoulders and move on.

What's more, not all the headlines on this topic are poor. It's worth remembering that the set-up for last Monday (after the famous tweetstorm) looked quite dour, and then, the loosest of hints that trade negotiations were back in the works led to a week of positive reversal in the major indexes.

This Has Been Going On For A While

I'll argue that trade flows between the US and China are in chronic imbalance.

One might claim that the economies are becoming more integrated regarding intermediate goods, but that ultimately, the two players need to have trade flows in greater alignment.

There's Plenty China Can Do To Maintain Status Quo

While the nation's GDP per capita is much lower than here in the US, China is an economic powerhouse. Beyond having economic muscle to flex, China has more control over its currency as well as its media. Unlike in the US, there is no particular drive to keep monetary policy apolitical.

A prolific SA reader, Pompano Frog, made an interesting comment on a recent article by The Heisenberg (lengthy comment but worthwhile, also a good article by The Heisenberg):

What I find compelling about Pompano Frog's comment is that it captures the degree to which the Chinese government, in fact, has more scope for top-down directives than does the United States.

To be clear, I have heard compelling arguments that the yuan is actually pegged too strong, as for instance evidenced by the fact that China blew through about $1 trillion in reserves to shore up its financial system between 2014 and mid-2016 (reserve levels have since stabilized):

I am no great advocate of Chinese-style capitalism, but I'll readily concede that different kinds of structures work better in various circumstances. It strikes me that China has the superior structure to coordinate with - and possibly even compel - Chinese firms towards or away from different trading partners or initiatives.

This may include increased trade with other nations:

The data above suggests that while trade skirmishes with the US have resulted in lowered share of goods exported to the US (dark blue), overall exports to the world have managed a more stable trajectory (though they have fallen about a percent since early 2016).

Point being, China has both the manufacturing capacity and the sociopolitical framework to pivot towards more trade with other nations. While Chinese firms may feel the sting of US tariffs, there are, after all, other markets to pursue.

One last notable factor that China has going for it is its ability to internally control the trade narrative, far more than does the Trump Administration (or any US administration for that matter). While Westerners may *rightly* look askance at such "features" of a monitored media, it does possess its perks, such as shaping public opinion and forming a united front. This can help to shape and, ultimately, win a war of wills.

If these two nations are indeed engaged in the opening salvos of a trade war, we need look no further than military structures to see that top-down command is the way that one forms a united front and cohesive attack. China can mobilize its monetary policy, its media and, to a lesser degree, the firms that operate within its borders in a way that the US simply cannot.

The US Has Options Too, but More Limited

Getting to the US side of the negotiations, probably the most significant advantage that we have is that we are China's most important customer:

Observatory of Economic Complexity: Chinese Exports by Nation 2017

China's next closest export market is Hong Kong (more on Hong Kong momentarily). As with any business relationship, you take the earnest demands of your largest account pretty seriously.

There's a belief put forth that Trump is "tough on trade". Compared to his predecessors, this is undeniably true. But in relation to Democrats who are running for office in 2020, China may find itself with an even tougher negotiator, and likely with a lot more backing from mainstream US media. Here's Forbes ("Joe Biden Is the Only Man Who Can Save China in 2020"):

Sanders has been consistent on China for years. It is not a talking point with him as it feels with Biden. Sanders can be counted on to track the views of Senate minority leader Chuck Schumer, who has sided with Trump consistently on the China front.

The Forbes piece goes on to claim that when it comes to trade, Elizabeth Warren is a "kinder, gentler Donald Trump".

Not that Trump is waiting for the Democrats to press China for a deal:

Pretty much the only major candidate on either side of the aisle with a strong likelihood of going easy on China post 2020 is Biden (who admittedly stands a decent chance of winning).

The more important idea is that, contrary to what is frequently put forth in the media, China probably cannot afford to simply "wait Trump out". If he's this difficult to deal with now, imagine if he's in his second term! Top-tier Democratic candidates may bring fresh zeal on this topic with their own checklist of demands.

Another point of strength for the US is that our economy - at least for now - is on decent footing. Unemployment (a lagging indicator) is quite low, and loan defaults (a very real problem in China) are nonthreatening at this point, having returned to pre-crisis lows.

In contrast, Chinese internal indebtedness has only grown over the past decade:

It is difficult to get a sense of how bad Chinese default levels are, as the top four Chinese banks are nationalized and such information is difficult to obtain.

The Chinese economy is far more heavily leveraged today than it was a decade ago, and as such, they may be in no great shape to withstand drawn-out trade discussions with their largest trading partner.

Do They Want to Play Nice?

However, I think the most important thing to keep in mind when the indices are diving, and things are looking dire is that in a news-driven environment - good news can happen.



- David Moenning

Good advice from David Moenning. There's plenty of reason to believe that both nations will be better off if we can get our issues in the rear-view mirror.

US business confidence is slowing. US consumer confidence is still strong, but has taken a few dings over the last couple months.

Thus far, a decent chunk of the imposed tariffs on a good collection of Chinese imports has been passed on to the consumer:

Tariff Pass-Through at the Border and at the Store

There have been plenty of salvos on the part of both nations to attempt to resolve their differences and move forward.

From a market perspective, we really won't need to see some crystallized new trade agreement in place between the nations before equities and other risk assets mount a full recovery (and likely path to new all-time highs for stocks).

All that has to happen is a path toward substantive progress needs to manifest itself. In my view, this is why markets have, on occasion over the past year, shrugged a shoulder toward news flow: they have at times seen the unfolding headlines as part of a larger process of reconciliation.

For now, we inhabit a market environment that is jumpy and highly susceptible to shocks - positive or negative. Hopefully for the US, Chinese, and global economies, these counter-parties will get discussions back on track soon.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.