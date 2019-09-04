SIVR: We Remain Bullish Despite Stronger-Than-Expected Silver Mine Supply Trends

Although stronger supply trends are likely to loosen the supply/demand balance of the market, the significant increase in silver investment demand acts as a more-than-offsetting force, resulting on net in tighter market conditions.

The latest mine production data come in contrast with expectations of a small decrease of 1% projected by the Silver Institute.

Strong increases were seen in Europe and Oceania, which more than offset falls in America.

SIVR is due to push further higher despite the 1.1% YoY increase in global silver mine production in H1 2019 estimated by the WBMS.

Investment case

Despite stronger-than-expected mine production growth in H1 2019 (estimated by the WBMS), the silver market is likely to remain tight due to the substantial increase in investment demand, which has caught most analysts by surprise.

The increased tightness in the silver market is set to support silver spot prices higher, keeping us bullish on the Aberdeen Standard Physical Silver Shares ETF (SIVR), which replicates the performance of silver prices at efficient cost.

About SIVR

SIVR is an ETF product using a physically-backed methodology. This means that SIVR holds physical silver bars in HSBC vaults.

The physically-backed methodology prevents investors from getting punished by the contango structure of the Comex silver forward curve (forward>spot), contrary to a futures contract-based methodology.

For long-term investors, SIVR seems better than its competitor SLV, principally because its expense ratio is lower (0.30% for SIVR vs. 0.50% for SLV), which is key to making profit over the long term.

Stronger-than-expected silver mine supply trends

The World Bureau of Metal Statistics (WBMS) released late last month its latest estimates about silver mine production for the first half of the year.

According to the WBMS, global silver mine production totaled 12,641 tonnes in H1 2019, marking a modest increase of 136 tonnes or 1.1% YoY. This follows a 1.0% YoY contraction in 2018.

Source: WBMS, Orchid Research

The growth in mine production in the first half of the year was mainly due to strong mine output increases in Europe (+111 tonnes or 6.8% YoY) and Oceania (+81 tonnes or 12.4% YoY). This was partly offset by a decline of 59 tonnes or 0.8% YoY in America.

Looking at the major changes in mine production by country, the WBMS shows that the strongest increase in H1 2019 came from Poland (+144 tonnes or 24.5% YoY) while the largest fall came from Peru (-196 tonnes or -9.5% YoY).

Source: WBMS, Orchid Research

Source: WBMS, Orchid Research

The 1.1% YoY increase in global mine production in H1 2019 estimated by the WBMS comes in contrast to the Silver Institute, which forecasts a decline of 2.0% YoY in the whole of 2019. To wit:

Silver mine production is forecast to decline by 2 percent this year. While we expect a small rise from silver recovered in gold mining, all other primary and by-product production is expected to fall, except for supply from lead/zinc operations which are forecast to rise this year.

While the Silver Institute may have underestimated the resiliency of silver mine production growth this year, we believe that it has also underestimated the rise in silver investment demand.

According to the Silver Institute’s estimates, silver ETF demand is due to expand by 8 million oz or 227 tonnes in the whole of 2019.

But so far this year, ETF investors have already accumulated 88 million oz, or 2,520 tonnes of silver. As a result, we believe that the silver market is likely to show a deficit this year, and not a small surplus envisaged by the Silver Institute, despite some weakness in industrial silver usage as a result of the economic slowdown and the weakness in semiconductor sales.

Source: Orchid Research

The significant surge in investment demand for silver has in our view more than offset 1) the resiliency of mine production in the first half of 2019 and 2) the weakness in industrial demand trends. The marked rally in silver prices since June (+25%) corroborates this thesis.

We therefore maintain our constructive outlook on SIVR for the rest of the year.

