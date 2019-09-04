Altria Group: All Hail This Dividend King And Its Monstrous Yield

Between the monstrous 7.7% yield, conservative 4-5% earnings growth, and 3.1% annual valuation multiple expansion, Altria is poised to deliver 14.8-15.8% annual total returns over the next decade.

Adding to the case for an investment in Altria is the fact that the company is conservatively trading at a 26% discount to fair value and offers 35% upside.

Altria is making strides in the transformation of its business to fuel the next 50 years of dividend increases for shareholders because of Altria's savvy management team.

With its most recent raise, Altria has become a Dividend King, having raised its dividend 54 times over the past 50 years.

As a dividend growth investor, I'm always looking for excellent companies that offer a combination of yield, growth, and safety.

It isn't very often that an investor is able to find companies that offer all three, which is what I believe makes Altria such a strong buy at its current price.

Image Source: imgflip

Since I began writing for Seeking Alpha with my first article on Altria (NYSE:MO), the company's stock price has fallen even further. The S&P 500 is up over 21% since it reached its low on Christmas Eve while Altria has declined another 8% since that time.

While this decline isn't without its reasons, I firmly believe that the selloff in Altria over the past number of months has been dramatically overdone.

I'll be recapping Altria's dividend safety and growth potential compared to my previous article, discussing additional developments in the company's operating fundamentals, and the valuation aspect of an investment in Altria.

I'll conclude my article by offering my estimation of Altria's annual total return potential over the next decade.

A Monstrous And Safe Dividend With Mid-Single Growth Potential

When a yield is as massive as Altria's, it's always best practice for a dividend growth investor to examine the safety of the underlying dividend since that will be a large part of the return going forward.

In order to assess the safety of Altria's dividend, we'll be examining Altria's EPS and FCF payout ratios.

In its previous fiscal year, Altria generated adjusted diluted EPS of $3.99 against $3.00 in dividends per share paid out during that time, for an EPS payout ratio of 75.2%.

Altria recently reaffirmed its adjusted diluted EPS guidance of $4.15-$4.27 for its current fiscal year against dividends per share during the same time slated to be $3.28, for an EPS payout ratio of 77.9% using the midpoint EPS figure of $4.21.

Moving to FCF, Altria generated $8.391 billion in operating cash flow against $238 million in capex (according to pages 42-43 of Altria's most recent 10-K), for total FCF of $8.153 billion in FY 2018.

Against the $5.415 billion in dividends paid during this time, Altria's FCF payout ratio works out to 66.4%.

Altria's FCF payout ratio for the current fiscal year will likely be in the high 60% to low 70% range, which is yet again a safe payout ratio.

As evidenced by the above payout ratios, Altria's dividend is safe for the foreseeable future.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

Given our analysis above, it isn't surprising that Simply Safe Dividends and I agree that Altria's dividend is safe.

With that in mind, we'll now transition into the growth aspect of Altria's dividend going forward.

Image Source: Simply Safe Dividends

As evidenced above, Simply Safe Dividends hasn't yet updated that Altria recently raised its dividend by 5%, thereby expanding its dividend streak to 50 years. That explains why Altria's streak is shown as 49 years in the above image.

With that aside, Altria's dividend payout ratio is in line with its target payout ratio of 80%.

Therefore, I would expect Altria's dividend growth to closely resemble whatever the company can generate in terms of earnings growth in the years ahead.

I would add that Altria is currently in the process of deleveraging following its acquisitions of JUUL and Cronos Group last December, so that is why I believe dividend growth over the next few years will be a bit less than whatever earnings growth the company can achieve.

When we consider that Yahoo Finance and Nasdaq are projecting 6.8% and 7.7% annual earnings growth over the next 5 years, I believe a long-term dividend growth rate of 4-5% is quite likely.

Having established a baseline for Altria's dividend growth potential in the years ahead, we'll now discuss why I am optimistic that Altria will be able to deliver at least mid-single digit earnings growth in the years ahead.

A Savvy Management Team Making The Right Moves To Guide Future Growth

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

From my perspective, I believe Altria reported respectable Q2 2019 results. The market didn't seem to agree with my thoughts, sending Altria even lower in the past month. However, I believe the market overreacted to Altria's update for future cigarette volume declines and the company's ability to navigate this secular decline in cigarette volumes.

While Altria increased its expectation for cigarette volume decline from 4-5% to 4-6% due primarily to additional cross category movement as a result of e-vapor and other alternatives to smoking, the company is taking the correct course of action to offset any increased declines in cigarette volumes.

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Factoring in Cronos-related special items and impairments, Altria delivered 2.0% YOY growth in H1 2019 compared to H1 2018.

Despite 5.5% adjusted category volume declines in Altria's smokable segment, the company was able to post 5.7% growth in adjusted operating companies income in H1 2019 compared to H1 2018.

Altria's smokeless segment grow its adjusted OCI by 9.4% in H1 2019 compared to H1 2018 while smokeless volumes declined 1.5% in the last 6 months.

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Altria has been able to grow its adjusted diluted EPS because of its brand power.

Marlboro's market share increased by 0.2% sequentially, accounting for about 43.3% of total cigarette sales in the United States in Q2 2019.

Copenhagen's market share grew 0.3% sequentially to 34.6% of its market, while Skoal's market share declined 0.6% sequentially to 15.8% of its market.

Altria's ~10% stake in ABI delivered 35% YOY growth in Q2 2019 compared to Q2 2018.

Meanwhile, Ste. Michelle continues to operate in a competitive market environment, causing Ste. Michelle to deliver adjusted OCI of $19 million down 29.6% in the second quarter, due to unfavorable premium mix and higher costs.

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

The first reason for my optimism that Altria will be able to offset accelerated cigarette volume declines lies in Altria's $372 million investment in On! oral nicotine delivery pouches for an 80% ownership stake through its newly formed subsidiary, Helix Innovations.

According to IRI, sales of TDN products in the US grew to $60 million in 2018, demonstrating 250% growth compared to 2017.

When we consider that roughly 20 million adult smokers in the US are interested in tobacco products that offer reduced harm potential and that 6 million of those smokers are open to trying oral TDN products, the possibility of tremendous growth in this category is there.

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

Building upon the desire of many smokers for reduced risk products is the fact that Altria expects its US commercialization rights of IQOS to be a long-term boost to Altria's multi-faceted plan to combat cigarette volume declines.

Altria planned on having the IQOS website live this past August where adult smokers would be able to preorder their IQOS devices for pickup at the IQOS Atlanta store.

Furthermore, Altria plans on opening its first IQOS store in Atlanta this month, thereby capitalizing on its first mover advantage in the domestic IQOS market. I would expect more information on the initial consumer reactions to this in the next few earnings conference calls, but given the popularity of IQOS in many international markets and the desire of current smokers for products that are perceived to be less harmful, I expect that IQOS will benefit from this trend domestically as well.

Moving to Altria's investment in Cronos Group, Altria announced in its Q2 2019 earnings call that Cronos is purchasing a state-of-the-art facility in Canada to advance its partnership with Ginkgo Bioworks and support large-scale cannibinoid production and efficiency as legalization efforts for both medicinal and recreational marijuana continue to gain ground in many countries, including the US.

Image Source: Altria Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call Presentation

The final major reason from an operational standpoint for my optimism toward Altria is the immense growth that JUUL has continued to be the primary beneficiary of over the past couple years.

While the e-vapor category has seen 40% YOY growth, JUUL has benefited from a whopping 195% YOY growth.

JUUL continues to expand into international markets, which will be beneficial from a regulatory standpoint in that there will be other markets to offset any regulatory issues in the United States that could weigh on JUUL's results. Recently, JUUL expanded into South Korea, the Philippines, the United Kingdom, Germany, Russia, France, and Canada. As evidenced by the JUUL's aggressive fundraising efforts, JUUL has no plans of halting its expansion into as many markets as possible before regulators around the world inevitably prohibit the marketing of JUUL.

While the $12.8 billion deal for a 35% stake in JUUL was seen as expensive by some when the deal was announced last December, it won't take but a few more years and that initial 30+ times sales valuation won't seem that expensive after all, especially considering that sales for JUUL in 2019 are expected to reach $3.4 billion.

One smaller reason for my optimism toward Altria from an operational standpoint is the fact that the company's previously announced $575 million cost-reduction program for this year continues to make progress, which will also help in the short-term to combat cigarette volume declines while Altria's investments for the future continue to grow.

The final reason for my bullish stance on Altria is due to the company's strong management team.

Chairman and CEO Howard Willard joined Altria in 1992 through its Philip Morris USA subsidiary. Mr. Willard has held a variety of positions, most recently serving as the COO of Altria. Prior to assuming the position of COO, Mr. Willard held senior roles in Finance, Sales, Information Services, Quality and Compliance, and Corporate Responsibility and Strategy and Business Development.

Similar to Mr. Willard, CFO Billy Gifford joined Altria through its Philip Morris USA subsidiary in 1994. Mr. Gifford also served in a number of senior roles in Finance, Marketing Information, Consumer Research, and as President and CEO of Philip Morris USA prior to assuming his current role.

Simply put, Mr. Willard and Mr. Gifford have held positions in virtually every department of Altria in their collective 5+ decades with the company. Mr. Willard and Mr. Gifford are industry veterans and have been with Altria for nearly half of the secular decline in its core business. Mr. Willard and Mr. Gifford both know what the company is up against and I believe along with other members of the management team, they are taking the steps necessary to ensure that Altria stays relevant and continues to enrich shareholders for another 50+ years.

Risks To Consider:

Although Altria is a company that has made investors an absolute fortune over the past half century and I believe that this will continue in the years ahead, it's important for us to understand that we must monitor the company's risks periodically to stay on top of any degradation in the investment thesis.

The key risk to Altria is whether Altria will be successful in anticipating changes in adult consumer preferences (pages 6-7 of Altria's most recent 10-K).

In the company's Q2 2019 earnings call, CEO Howard Willard had this to say regarding Altria's anticipated volume declines in cigarettes:

After considering the latest information, we are revising our 2019 estimate of U.S. cigarette industry volume decline rate to 5% to 6% from a range of 4% to 5%. We have also considered the combined effects of the current acceleration in adult smoker movement across categories and the recent strong national momentum behind raising the legal age to purchase all tobacco products to 21, and our estimated cigarette declines through 2023. Specifically, we expand our five-year compounded annual average rate of category decline estimate to 4% to 6% from our previous range of 4% to 5%.

While I absolutely do believe Altria has properly factored in the effects that the recently proposed bipartisan legislation to raise the age of purchase for all tobacco products to 21 at a federal level would have on volumes (not to mention the disruption that cigarette alternatives will continue to have on volumes), I believe there is a caveat that must be included. There is always the possibility that although the company has taken many steps to secure its long-term future, JUUL could run up against major regulatory resistance that could hinder the company's ability to expand into international markets, and domestically, there is the long-term uncertainty of what potential liabilities Altria could be held responsible for via its equity in JUUL because we don't know for certain the long-term health effects of vaping.

And while 62% of Americans support legalizing marijuana and Altria has proven itself masterful at slowly staving off the death of big tobacco, there is no guarantee that its investment in Cronos Group will position itself as a leader in what appears to have the potential to become a $75 billion market by 2030.

With Altria's investments in Cronos Group and JUUL being at least a few years away from starting to pay off, there is always the threat that cigarette volumes accelerate their decline, and Altria is unable to make up for those declines through price increases, Cronos Group, JUUL, IQOS, and its investment in On! oral nicotine pouches.

Adding to the risk of an investment in Altria is the fact that we live in a highly litigious society (pages 4-5 of Altria's most recent 10-K). Unfavorable litigation outcomes could adversely affect Altria's financial results, and could lead to additional regulations imposed by federal regulatory agencies on the basis of protecting public health. Additional regulations could prove to be too burdensome and costly to comply with, forcing Altria to drop the impacted product lines altogether, which could weigh on financial results.

One such example of the litigation that Altria is exposed to through its stake in JUUL is the lawsuit brought about by 22 year old Maxwell Berger, who claims that using JUUL's products as a teenager caused him to have a massive stroke in July 2017.

While I don't have the information or medical expertise necessary to determine whether or not using JUUL's products caused Mr. Berger to have a massive stroke, I do know that the law firm representing Mr. Berger in the lawsuit won class action lawsuits against large corporations and big tobacco companies in the past.

This law firm and Mr. Berger will do everything they can to portray JUUL in a poor light and will assert that the company was fraudulent in their marketing of JUUL as a safer alternative to traditional cigarettes, misleading the public in the process and jeopardizing public health and safety.

In a litigious society that has shown a propensity in the past to blame corporations for everything that ails society while dismissing any notion of personal responsibility, the threat of large legal settlements is at the very least somewhat concerning.

While I believe we've covered most of the key risks associated with an investment in Altria, I would refer interested readers to pages 4-10 of Altria's most recent 10-K for a more comprehensive listing of the risks facing an investment in Altria.

A Wonderful Company Trading At A Fire Sale Price

Now that we've established that Altria's future remains promising despite the risks facing it, we'll delve into the valuation aspect of an investment in Altria.

The first valuation metrics we'll use to value Altria are the 5 year average TTM dividend yield and the 13 year TTM median yield.

According to Seeking Alpha, Altria's 5 year average TTM dividend yield of 4.17% is well below the current TTM dividend yield of 7.32%.

According to Gurufocus, Altria's 13 year TTM median yield of 4.97% is also well below Altria's current TTM yield of 7.32%.

Even if we assume that Altria's risk profile has substantially increased in the past few years and the fundamentals have weakened (which I don't believe has occurred), I believe a reversion to a 5.5% TTM yield and a fair value of $58.18 a share is highly likely over the medium to long-term.

This implies that shares of Altria are trading at a 24.8% discount to fair value and offer 33.0% upside from the current price of $43.75 a share (as of September 1, 2019).

The next valuation metric we'll use to arrive at a fair value for Altria is the 5 year average forward PE ratio.

Altria's current forward PE ratio of 10.4 is significantly lower than its 5 year average of 18.5.

Even if we assume a reversion to a forward PE ratio firmly in the middle of its current forward PE ratio and its 5 year average forward PE ratio, we arrive at a forward PE ratio of 14.5 and a fair value of $61.05 a share.

This indicates that shares of Altria are trading at a 28.3% discount to fair value and offer 39.5% upside from the current share price.

The first valuation method that we'll use is discounted cash flow or DCF.

Image Source: MoneyChimp

Using the past 4 quarters of adjusted diluted EPS and plugging in 1% annual EPS growth the next 5 years and 0.5% annual EPS growth beyond that, we can clearly see that the market is factoring in virtually no growth whatsoever for Altria.

Interestingly, Altria is likely to continue to deliver mid-single digit EPS growth over at least the next few years. I believe my growth assumptions of 4% annual EPS growth over the next 5 years and 3% thereafter are actually conservative, which really highlights just how undervalued Altria is at this time.

Using a fair value of $61.88 a share, shares of Altria are trading at a 29.3% discount to fair value and offer 41.4% upside from the current price.

Image Source: Investopedia

The final valuation method we'll use is the dividend discount model or DDM.

The first input into the DDM is the expected dividend per share, which is simply the annualized dividend per share. Altria's current annualized dividend per share is $3.36.

The next input into the DDM is the cost of capital equity, which is simply an investor's required rate of return. In my case, I require a 10% return as I believe that adequately rewards me for the time and effort I put into my investment research and monitoring my investments occasionally.

The final input into the DDM is the dividend growth rate, which is the most difficult input to account for.

Given that Altria's long-term payout ratio target is 80% and that is roughly what the payout ratio is at this point, I would anticipate that dividend growth will largely track earnings growth over the long-term.

While I believe it is likely Altria will manage to grow its earnings at a 5% clip over the long-term, I'll use a 4% dividend growth rate for the sake of conservatism to illustrate how absurdly cheap Altria is at the present.

Using the above inputs, we arrive at a fair value of $56.00 a share. This means that Altria is trading at a 21.9% discount to fair value and offers 28% upside from the current price.

When we average the 4 fair values, we arrive at a fair value of $59.28 a share.

This implies that shares of Altria are trading at a 26.2% discount to fair value and offer 35.5% upside from the current price.

Summary: Altria's Risk/Reward Ratio Is Most Favorable Among All The Dividend Kings

Altria has proven itself to be among the greatest investments of the past century. It's no mystery how the company was able to achieve this great feat. As a sin stock, Altria was perpetually trading at a low valuation and high dividend yield, while delivering mid to high single digit earnings growth. That is the holy grail of long-term investing.

Although Altria faces its fair share of regulatory risks, this is something that the company has dealt with for more than half a century. If the company has been able to consistently deliver record profits year after year while cigarette volumes continued to decline for longer than most of us have been alive, why is there reason to believe that this time will be different and Altria will disappoint?

The pessimism toward Altria is quite apparent when we examine the valuation aspect of an investment in the company.

The risks have been more than priced in at this point, with the current stock price indicating that investors expect Altria's growth to slow from mid to high-single digits to basically zero growth, while Altria is guiding for 4-7% adjusted diluted EPS growth this year despite all the risks it is addressing.

Between the monstrous 7.7% yield, conservative 4-5% earnings growth, and 3.5% annual valuation multiple expansion, Altria is poised to deliver 15.2-16.2% annual total returns over the next decade.

Simply put, Altria is one of the most absurdly cheap investments (especially among other Dividend Kings) that one can make today, and its risk/reward ratio is extremely skewed in favor of the long-term shareholder.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.