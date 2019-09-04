Shifting Focus From Cannabis To Other Cannabinoids With Ronan Levy, Trait Biosciences

Summary

Ronan Levy is Chief Strategy Officer at Trait Biosciences, a cannabis biotech firm. Prior to joining Trait, Ronan served as Senior Vice President of Business and Corporate Affairs at Aurora Cannabis.

He joins the show today to discuss the extreme growth the sector has seen and why big companies should be focused on market share over profitability.

We also cover the commoditization of cannabis production, focusing on minor cannabinoids and why increasing yields and lowering costs are low hanging fruits.