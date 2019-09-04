CURE: Best Leveraged-Long ETF Buy Now For NearTerm Capital Gain

When disciplined they are realistic results which contain inevitable, but limited losses of time and capital, due to competitive marketplace uncertainty.

Compounding shorter-term, higher-rate of return achievements demonstrated by prior forecasts similar to today’s can usually build investment results far beyond market-average performance.

That approach rejects the risks of irreparable loss of time investment embedded in long-term Passive Investment strategies like buy&hold which assessments reach beyond possible forecast periods.

Experienced investment professionals who may be better informed than you believe Direxion Daily Heathcare Bull 3x ETF (CURE) now is the market’s best near-term (3month) capital gain choice.

Don’t Believe? Then don’t bother reading.

This article deals directly with stock price expectations of market professionals, as they are impacted by investor perceptions of corporate activities and competitive strategies.

To place CURE in the array of related leveraged long ETFs here is how Yahoo Finance describes it in their “profile” segment:

Fund Summary

The investment seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the daily performance of the Health Care Select Sector Index. The fund invests at least 80% of its net assets in financial instruments and securities of the index, ETFs that track the index and other financial instruments that provide daily leveraged exposure to the index or ETFs that track the index. The index includes domestic companies from the healthcare sector, which includes the following industries: pharmaceuticals; health care equipment and supplies; health care providers and services; biotechnology; life sciences tools and services; and etc. It is non-diversified.

The last SA contributor to write up CURE was us, on June 5, 2019, as a buy on a 6/3/19 close price of $47.08 and a sell target of $54.18, a gain potential of +15%. It opened on 6/4 at $48.38 and closed on 6/18 at $55.23, a +14.2% gain in 11 market days.

It was then, and is now, not intended to be a long-term position. On an average holding period (for this ETF’s prior similar forecasts), the CAGR was anticipated at +120%. It turned out to be a rate more than ten times that.

Readers familiar with our work may want to skip to the Comparing Details heading below.

This article rewards investors who choose to direct their investments of TIME and capital to those securities with the highest likelihood of successful rates of return among alternatives compared under identical important measures.

What we all need to know:

Which offer the best trade-offs between forecast-able reward and risk?

How big a reward is realistic to expect? Why?

How often may disappointment occur?

How much time and capital may disappointment involve?

How frequently may the rewards expected be compounded?

What alternative choices are available?

These are questions not often either asked or answered by many investment analysis reports. The commonplace approach is to present those aspects of one investment which may set it apart from others, but fail to make the essential decision-supporting step of comparing alternatives on an equal-measure basis.

If your thoughts about comparative values lead to P/E ratios, do you really believe in “generally acceptable accounting practices”? Or the tooth fairy?

Do you really believe that multi-year, competitive share-of-market forecasts can be made in today’s rapidly advancing technology environment without error provisions – provisions carried forward into the G of P/EG value assertions?

Instead, look to demonstrated human-nature behavior of self-protection. “When the oxygen masks come down, be sure to put yours in place before attempting to help others”.

That is the perpetual work environment of investing Market-Makers [MMs] whose role is to aid buyers and sellers in finding a point of price balance right now in multi-million-dollar block trades. A balance which usually requires them to put a part of their own firm’s capital temporarily at the risk of changing market attitudes and prices.

They won’t do it without the oxygen of price-change protection. That insurance comes from separate hedging deals in derivative securities where the operating leverage of the limited-life legal contracts involved makes deals practical.

What must be paid for the protection, and the way it is provided tells just how far those (sufficiently) in the know realistically expect prices may go. They all have real-money bets being made. The price range forecasts are over time periods defined by the involved derivatives contract lives.

Such forecasts are constantly being refined every moment investment markets are operating, and are made part of every market-day’s closing records. They provide an historical record (in subsequent market price actions) of how well the “smart money” can make useful forecasts – for specific stocks, ETFs, and indexes.

Here are current MM forecasts for Leveraged-Long ETFs

Figure 1

This map locates securities at the intersection of prospective price gains (green horizontal scale) and potential price drawdowns (red vertical scale) based on market-maker hedging behavior to protect their necessary endangerment of firm capital as they enable volume trades. Desirable conditions are down and to the right.

The “frontier” of best trade-offs runs from URE at location [14] to SPY at [5] to CURE at [17] to TQQQ at [20] to ERX at [2] .

The severe limits of the tradeoff proposition deny much of any reasoning to answer the question of WHY we see what we do. To probe that exploration further, we offer some history of what has been seen in the market movements of many of these securities when tradeoffs similar to today’s have been seen in the past 5 years. Please consider Figure 2.

Comparing Details

Figure 2

The essence of valuation is in comparison, which requires that the compared measures be as close to identical as possible. To that end we place all of our valuations in a carefully defined set of measures, and describe them in as parallel set of comparisons as is possible.

To do so often presents what many readers recognize as text and ideas they have encountered before, as they have in our just-published comparison between Microsoft and Boeing. The use of the heading for this section of the article as an accelerant to reading provides for experienced readers an economy of time and effort, while leaving for the newly-initiated the opportunity for an important introduction.

What is important to us in this analysis is how big a price gain is in prospect, column [E], and how likely is today’s RI forecast to produce a profit [H] as a proportion of the [L] sample of such forecasts. That combination result appears in the [ I ] %payoff which includes loser forecasts as well as the 82% winners. The size of [ I ] relative to [E] is a measure of [E]’s credibility in [N].

Time required [J] to accomplish the payoff is another important dimension for any investment mission. The retirement, tuition, or health emergency clock won’t patiently wait for “long-term-trend” investments to be “sure” (like EK, GM, GE, others) of their “passive investment” buy&hold strategy results. Compound Annual Gain Rates [CAGR] are the essential measures [K]. Figure 3’s rows are ranked by the historical results (of today’s RI) statistic.

One additional complication of being time-efficient in an investment strategy is that the score-keeping can’t be easily sliced up into uniform time periods. That is not what happens to holdings in an active investment strategy. Gains (and losses) occur in irregular lumps of time, and we need to evaluate likely prospects in the way they may be accumulated.

What is done in proper financial analysis of any capital commitment is to anticipate the RATE of gain or cost in units of change per time of involvement. The most commonly used measure is basis points per day, where a basis point is 1/100th of a percent.

That’s a tiny unit, but is what works best. Put together and maintained each day for a year, 19 of them would double your investment. They can be powerful.

In Figure 2 we use the Odds of gain [H] as a weight for the average prior payoffs [ I ], and take the complement of [H] ( 100 – H ) as a weight for the risk prospect [F]. Put together as [O] + [P] in [Q] we have an odds-weighted net outcome of each row’s prior MM RI forecast sample [L]. Then by converting those [Q] nets into bp/day in [R] we have a guide to making investment selection decisions across a broader array of alternatives.

Using [R] as an integrated measure of wealth-building desirability places CURE in first place by a wide margin among many other leveraged-long ETFs. Its 45.3 bp/day score is well above most others in the group.

A big part of CURE’s investment attraction lies in its history of producing stock price gains (+17%) better than the forecasts of upside price change (+14%), implied by the protections sought by market pros. In figure 2 column [N] measures this comparison between [ I ] and [E] as being well ahead of all but one of its competitors.

Adding to this is an assurance of market performance, where 19 of 20 of its similar prior forecasts produced profitable outcomes. Only one other of the competitor group had as good odds in column [H].

Additional perspective of how market pros daily appraised CURE’s prospects over the past 24 months is shown in Figure 3. It is not a typical “stock chart” of past price experiences. It is instead a picture of forecasts.

Figure 3

The vertical lines span the ranges of price likely to be seen in coming weeks, along with the market close price on the day of the forecast. That price splits the forecast range into prospects for upside and downside price change.

Those proportions often have significance in what subsequently happens to market prices in coming weeks and months. The row of data between the two blue-background pictures of Figure 3 indicates what has happened to CURE after ALL of its daily forecasts in the past 5 years at the present proportions of upside-to-downside prospects. This is also what appears for each of the stocks included for comparisons in Figure 2.

The small picture in Figure 3, just above, is a frequency distribution of CURE’s Range Indexes [RIs] over the past 5 years. The RI measures a stock’s downside prospect as a percentage of its entire forecast range. A negative number tells how far the current market quote is BELOW the bottom of the forecast range.

The frequency distribution shows how extreme is the current market pricing.

Some instances of the opposite extreme have occurred in the two-year span of daily forecasts shown in Figure 4. It was constructed by taking once-a-week excerpts from the daily histories. They appear as yellow verticals instead of green ones.

Figure 4

With equity investing, future pricing is never a certainty. But odds will exist as a guide to strategic repeats. The green verticals of Figure 3 hint of the present potential. Be on guard in the future for a yellow warning like that seen in January and June of 2018, or simply a market quote at or above today’s top-of-forecast-range price at $58+.

In comparison to the market average ETF, SPY, CURE is way better in columns [H], I, [K], [Q], and [R]. So also is it is in comparison with an average of the best 20 candidates from the larger forecast population of 2,641 stocks and ETFs.

Conclusion

Direxion Daily Healthcare Bull 3x Shares ETF provides a strong competitive case for preference as the current best choice of a buy candidate for near-term capital gain. These issues are engineered to be price-volatile, so CURE should be regarded as a temporary investment, not a long-term hold.

Disclaimer: Peter Way and generations of the Way Family are long-term providers of perspective information, earlier helping professional investors and now individual investors, discriminate between wealth-building opportunities in individual stocks and ETFs. We do not manage money for others outside of the family but do provide pro bono consulting for a limited number of not-for-profit organizations.

We firmly believe investors need to maintain skin in their game by actively initiating commitment choices of capital and time investments in their personal portfolios. So, our information presents for D-I-Y investor guidance what the arguably best-informed professional investors are thinking. Their insights, revealed through their own self-protective hedging actions, tell what they believe is most likely to happen to the prices of specific issues in coming weeks and months. Evidences of how such prior forecasts have worked out are routinely provided in the SA blog of my name. Early second-quarter closeouts of 400+ MM Intelligence List positions are running at net CAGRs of over +76%.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CURE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.