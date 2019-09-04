Grandpa Is Buying National Grid For Its 5.54% Yield, Discounted Price And Cheap GBP

In the past two articles, we took a look at grandpa's first retirement picks. Those were Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A) (RDS.B), as well as the preferred shares of (GAIN) and (OXLC).

Today I am going to follow our usual set of rules. As a twist, however, grandpa will be buying National Grid (NGG) (OTCPK:NGGTF), whose operations primarily take place in the UK. I can already see some of you worrying about dividend withholding taxes, so let's take care of this. For many countries, including the United States, the UK's dividend withholding is 0%. However, the stock is listed on the NYSE, for those wishing to buy domestically, instead.

Every stock that is selected for the portfolio must have the following characteristics:

A dividend yield ≥ 4%

A payout ratio < 80%

A PE ratio < 20

A beta < 1

The reason that grandpa is buying a UK stock is essentially for diversification. As Warren Buffet elegantly explained:

Diversification is protection against ignorance. It makes little sense if you know what you are doing.

This point of this article is to:

Give a brief overview of National Grid to investors unfamiliar with the stock.

Explain why the stock is trading at relatively cheap price multiples

A potential advantage of a cheap GBP over the USD or the EUR

Conclude on why National Grid's low volatility and stable dividend could benefit our "Grandpa's retirement portfolio."

National Grid

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV). The company's transmission grids expand upon England, Wales, and Scotland, through thousands of kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables. Source: Yahoo! Finance

The UK Gas Transmission division owns and operates gas transmission systems that include approximately 7,660 kilometers of high-pressure pipes; and 24 compressor stations connecting to 8 distribution networks in Great Britain, as well as independent third-party systems and liquefied natural gas (NYSEMKT:LNG) storage facilities.

The US segment owns and operates transmission facilities across upstate New York, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont; and electricity distribution networks in upstate New York, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island. Source: Paxels

Moreover, the company recognizes the need to transform into a renewable energy future driven by climate change, new technology, and sustainability.

The company recently invested $100 million in Sunrun (RUN), which engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States.

They are also an investor in Enbala. The company develops and deploys software that aggregates customer electricity demand, along with energy storage and renewable energy sources, to create a network of continuously optimized distributed energy sources.

The dividend

National Grid has an outstanding track record of dividend increases. I will be using the original London Exchange listing numbers so that FX changes are avoided and accuracy is ensured.

I have gathered all the dividend payout payments information from here and pulled together and graph of the company's annual dividends. National Grid pays a small dividend typically as the "interim" dividend for the first half of the year. At the end of the year, it then pays a more substantial "final" dividend. I have summed every year's dividend to create a more friendly annual dividend payout graph. On the Y-axis, each year's dividend is measured in GBX. (GBP pence). The stock currently yields 5.54%.

As you can see, National Grid's dividend increases have been steadily growing. Moreover, unless you consider the 2011-2012's slowdown, the company has never technically "cut" its dividend since its IPO.

What seems more interesting to me though, however, is the growth rate of the dividend. Again, with the help of simple math and Excel, we've got the results. The dividend's growth rate has been indeed decreasing over time, as the company becomes more mature, and its growth slows down.

Despite the slowdown in dividend increases, the stock's yield is juicy and should satisfy most income-oriented investors.

Dividend Discount Model

Underlying profit is a more meaningful indicator. It illustrates how the business is performing. These profits are an indication of what the company may do year after year if all other parameters remain the same.

The statutory profit is measured by adding one-off gains (or losses) to underlying profit. For example, the business can make a one-time sale of some of its assets. This may not occur every year. Thus if we rely more on statutory profit figures, we may not get a compelling picture of how the business may perform over the long term.

Underlying EPS, according to the company's latest report, was up 5% to 58.9p, reflecting a lower share count. The company's dividend for 2019 was 47.34p. That reflects a payout ratio of 80.3% (cheating a bit on the 80% rule).

For the DDM we need the company's dividend payout, which is 47.34p. We then have to figure out a future dividend growth rate. The data below depicts the annual dividend growth rate that I calculated in Excel.

As you can see, the dividend growth rate has been on a decline. Management's current goal is to increase the dividend by 3% annually. We will assume that the management's target of 3% stands. After all, it is approximately the average growth rate of the past three years of dividends. Therefore, a 3% future dividend growth rate will be used for DDM.

I also used a five-year future time frame, like the formula suggests, and used the numbers discussed earlier. I executed so in Excel.

The final result estimates a Present Value of GBP 11.74. As of writing this article, the share price of National Grid in the London Stock Exchange is GBX 860 (8 pounds and 60 pence). This represents a ~36.5% discount to the current share price. Remember that we only used a 3% dividend growth rate, being conservative. Different discount rates will change that result, but in any case, the stock is being priced cheaply against future dividends.

Of course worries including Brexit and rumors of nationalization have sent the stock lower. In my opinion, these concerns have been priced in, and the current stock price is quite attractive.

Currency

Finally, a significant reason for buying the stock if you are holding foreign currency is the attractive exchange rate. The pound has been on an all-time low against the USD. Therefore this can benefit investors by:

Buying more stock with fewer dollars at a historically low exchange rate

A potential GBP/USD rise over the next years, should the UK's economy see better days.

Conclusion

National Grid is a fantastic stock to hold in a retirement portfolio. "Grandpa's retirement portfolio" has just been getting started and diversification must be maintained. The stock has been trading at a discount, and the dividend yield is attractive. Cash flow can easily support the current payouts, and with management's goal to keep increasing the dividend, income investors should face no issues. The extra benefit of the GBP decline over the past few years is also a great addition to profit from FX going forward. We are a few stocks away from having a more comprehensive image for "Grandpa's retirement portfolio." I will be sharing more data/pies/weighting as we approach there. Stock recommendations for the series are always welcome. Thank you, everyone, for your previous suggestions regarding the series.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.