Olympic Steel - Estimates And Price Target Lowered, Buy-Long Still Remains

We maintain our rating of Buy-Long-Term and decrease our target price to $12.50 (earlier $17), with an implied upside potential of 20%.

We forecast revenue growth of (4.6)% resulting in $1,636.9 million and for 2020 we model revenue of $1,576.1 million, down 3.7% YOY.

We lower our forecasts to reflect weaker volume and acute margin pressure in the month of July.

Olympic Steel Inc. (ZEUS)

The company announced lower Q2:19 earnings, contrary to the stronger seasonality trend for the quarter. Following the results, we reduce our forecast to reflect weaker volume and acute margin pressure in the month of July. We decrease our target price to $12.50 per share (earlier $17. 00 ) and maintain our rating at Buy-Long-Term.

52-Week Range Shares Outstanding $10.00 – $22.12 10.9 million Total Debt Debt/Equity $264.6 mil 242.1% Insider/Institutional 16.9% / 66.6% ROE (LTM) 12.7% Public Float 8.9 million Book Value/Share $27.0 Market Capitalization $109.3 million Daily Volume (3 mo. Avg.) 67,572

FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E EPS ($) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $0.67A $0.18A $0.18A $0.25E $0.27E Q2 Jun $1.39A $0.16A $0.21E $0.37E $0.33E Q3 Sep $1.01A $0.05E $0.25E $0.26E $0.30E Q4 Dec $(0.11)A $0.07E $0.19E $0.23E $0.28E Year* $2.95A $0.46E $0.83E $1.10E $1.18E P/E Ratio 8.5x 20.7x 9.0x Change 77.2% -86.8% 138.5% FYE DEC FY 2018A FY 2019E FY 2020E Revenue ($ mil.) ACTUAL CURRENT PREVIOUS CURRENT PREVIOUS Q1 Mar $375.6A $445.9A $445.9A $434.0E $434.0E Q2 Jun $452.9A $429.1A $433.6E $412.2E $417.6E Q3 Sep $456.9A $393.7E $417.2E $377.0E $398.7E Q4 Dec $429.5A $368.1E $400.3E $352.8E $382.5E Year* $1,715.0A $1,636.9E $1,697.1E $1,576.1E $1,632.9E Change 28.9% -4.6% -3.7%

* Numbers may not add up due to rounding.

Q2:19 Highlights

Q2:19 revenues were $429 million, down ~5% from Q2:18, impacted by a decline in shipping volumes (-10.5% YOY), partially offset by higher selling prices (+5.9% YOY).

Carbon Flat (-8.4% YOY) and Specialty Metals (-1.3% YOY) reported lower sales, while Tubular & Pipe Products posted an increase in sales (+1.2% YOY).

For Q2:19, consolidated gross margins were 18.1% compared to 21.4% in the prior year quarter.

Operating income was $5.9 million in Q2:19, versus $24.3 million in Q2:18. There was LIFO income of ~$0.25 million in Q2:19.

Excluding the LIFO expense/income, adjusted EPS was $0.16 in Q2:19 compared to adjusted EPS of $1.49 in Q2:18.

The company continues to execute on its long-term strategy of diversifying into the metal-intensive branded business. In line with this diversification, management announced a new small acquisition of a metal-intensive manufacturer that is expected to close in the near term.

Management cautioned Q3 earnings will be lower and in line with seasonal trends. Management anticipates that margins will bottom in July in the Carbon Flat segment.

Following the Q2 results, we lower our forecast to reflect weaker volume and margin pressure. We maintain our rating of Buy-Long-Term and decrease our target price to $12.50 (earlier $17), with an implied upside potential of 20%.

PRIMARY RISKS

The company’s sales and earnings are highly dependent on steel prices and any decline in prices could negatively affect operating results.

The company faces risks stemming from a heightened U.S.-China trade war. Any further escalation could weaken the results.

QUARTERLY SUMMARY – Q2:19

Revenues declined ~5% vs. prior year. Total revenues decreased 5% to $429 million vs. $453 million in Q2:18 and were down sequentially vs. $445.9 million in Q1:19. The sales were impacted by a decline in shipping volumes (-10.5% YOY), which was partially offset by year-over-year higher selling prices (+5.9% YOY) . Carbon Flat (-8.4% YOY) and Specialty Metals Flat (-1.3% YOY) reported lower sales, while Tubular & Pipe Products posted an increase in sales (+1.2% YOY).

Volumes were weak while realized price per ton was higher. ZEUS experienced volume decline across all its segments in Q2:19. Sales volume decreased 8.3% in the Carbon Flat segment in Q2:19 to 255,870 tons. Sales volumes in the Specialty Metals Flat products segment decreased 3.6% to 37,392 tons. The average selling price per ton increased across all segments - Carbon Flat (+4.4% YOY) and Specialty Metals Flat (+2.4% YOY).

Gross margin under pressure. ZEUS was impacted by industry-wide pricing dynamics, as steel prices have declined from July 2018 through June 2019. This pricing pressure combined with additional challenges weakened gross margins, particularly in carbon flat products. Specialty Metals also faced pressure, although to a lesser extent, and the Pipe and Tube gross margins remained relatively flat. For Q2:19 consolidated gross margins were 18.1% compared to 21.4% in the prior year quarter.

Operating income of $5.9 million. ZEUS reported total operating income of $5.9 million, compared with $24.3 million in the prior year period. All three segments reported lower operating income - Carbon Flat (-97%), Specialty Metals Flat (-28%), and Tubular (-1.6%).

Net income of $2.1 million or $0.18 per share, compared with $15.8 million or $1.39 per share in the same quarter last year. Excluding LIFO, adjusted EPS was $0.16 in Q2:19 compared to adjusted EPS of $1.49 in Q2:18.

Diversifying into the metal-intensive branded business. In January 2019, ZEUS completed the acquisition of McCullough Industries and management expects to close a second, small acquisition of a metal-intensive manufacturer in the near term. These types of manufacturing businesses enhance margins, improve returns on Carbon Flat Products, and are countercyclical to the dynamics of steel pricing. Management will continue to evaluate other acquisition opportunities in the metal-intensive branded products industry.

Q3:19 outlook weak. The third quarter is usually seasonally slower and will remain so in this fiscal year. Management noted that steel prices are rising after reaching a low in early July 2019. While the first half of Q3:19 is characterized by margin pressure at Carbon Flat, the recent flat-rolled price increase is likely to reverse that trend as the quarter progresses. Management also noted that gross margins ($/ton) at Specialty Metals and Pipe are likely to remain soft in Q3:19 compared to H1:19.

EARNINGS ESTIMATES

We lower our 2019 estimates to reflect weak volumes and gross margin pressures at Carbon Flat in the month of July. For 2019, we forecast revenue growth of (4.6)% resulting in $1,636.9 million and for 2020 we model revenue of $1,576.1 million, down 3.7% YOY. While the month of July faced acute margin pressure, management noted that flat-rolled price hikes are likely to provide some relief in the second half. In 2018, the company’s operating income margin was 3.3%. For FY 2019 and 2020, we model operating income margin of 1.2% and 1.8%, respectively.

We forecast EBITDA of $37.6 and $45.3 million for 2019 and 2020, respectively. We model a tax rate of ~27% for 2019 and 2020, respectively. We expect net income of $5.4 and $12.0 million in 2019 and 2020, respectively. This forecast results in Earnings per Share of $0.46 and $1.10 for 2019 and 2020, respectively.

VALUATION AND RECOMMENDATION

We value ZEUS using a combination of multiples based on industry peer companies (EV/EBITDA multiple), blended with our Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) valuation to derive a fair value target price for the company.

We value ZEUS at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8x. We are applying this multiple to our 2020 forecast, and then discounting that target back at our computed cost of capital. We weight this discounted multiple target to equal 50% of our price target. The multiple based target is $9.60, which discounts back to the present value of $8.93. We use a share count of 10.9 million in our valuation.

We weight the other 50% of our target using our Discounted Cash Flow target. Our DCF model uses our forecasted free cash flow to the firm over the next one year, and then grows EBIT at a 7% rate over years 2-8. We apply a weighted average cost of capital of 7.53% (a combination of a 18.71% cost of equity and a 4.5% pre-tax cost of debt). Thus, our DCF produces a value of $16.15.

The combination of $8.93 at 50% and $16.15 at 50% results in a weighted average price target of $12.54, which we round down to $12.50.

The exhibit below summarizes our peer group multiples, while the DCF is included at the end of this report.

The Exhibit below shows stock price targets using various combinations of forward EPS and P/E multiples. Our adjusted EPS estimates for 2019 and 2020 are $0.46 and $1.10. The portion of the chart not shaded shows resulting stock price targets at different combinations of forward P/E multiples and forward EPS that are above the current price of $10.03 as of August 27, 2019.

The Exhibit below shows price targets based on our DCF model using a range of discount rates and return on capital assumptions.

