August 2019 Market Commentary: Mid-Cycle Or Last Stop Before Recession?

One can argue that the financial markets, heavily influenced by the rush for safe, positive yields offered by U.S. fixed income, are presenting a distorted picture of how poor the U.S. macro backdrop looks.

The 10-year U.S. Treasury Yield dropped to 1.50% from 1.87% at the end of July, despite the ‘mid-cycle’ stance communicated by the Fed suggesting further rate cuts are not a slam-dunk guarantee.

Precious metals (GSCI Precious Metals +7.0%) and fixed income (Barclays U.S. Aggregate +2.6%) benefited from investor fatigue over global trade conflicts and contraction in global manufacturing.

Broader Asia continues to bear the brunt from the breakdown in global trade as well as rising escalations between the Chinese government/Hong Kong Governing Authority and pro-democracy protesters.

Mid-Cycle or Last Stop Before Recession?

Taking Inventory Of The Global Macro Landscape – What To Emphasize?

From a seasonal standpoint, August is supposed to be the ‘quiet’ month where much of the market ecosystem goes on vacation. Alas, such was not the case this time around given the number of macro/market eruptions and tit-for-tat trade war tweets between the U.S. and China. We weren’t exactly sure what to highlight this month as the number of disruptions, warning signals, and tweets were piling up like an interstate wreck during a snowstorm. Here is a list of some of the major events that moved markets this month:

So, what are we to make of the macro landscape that appears to be both ‘sweet’ and ‘salty’ as both long duration equities (i.e. premium growth stocks) and long duration fixed income have performed strongly throughout the 2nd and 3rd quarters of this year? How do we process the mixed market and macro-based signals showing mid-cycle growth on the one hand versus the precipice of a global recession on the other?

A helpful exercise is to take inventory of the pluses and minuses shaping the global macro picture. Depending on your point-of-view (and perhaps shaped by your political preferences), one person’s ‘sweet’ take is another person’s ‘salty’ take on the economic outlook.

Taking Inventory Of The Global Macro Picture

Lean – Mid-Cycle Lean – Recession Global consumer/services sentiment (i.e. a willingness to spend) Global manufacturing and business sentiment (i.e. an unwillingness to invest) Looser central bank policies (lower rates, quantitative easing) helps keep financial conditions somewhat easy. Financial repression resulting from negative rates and inverted yield curves (short rates > long rates) across global sovereign debt. Year-to-date outperformance of corporate credit (i.e. narrowing credit spreads). CCC-rated issuer underperformance vs. broader credit and flight towards BB-rated issuers a sign of underlying deterioration? Subdued market volatility. Defensive/Low-Volatility outperformance within equities. Better-than-expected 2Q earnings reporting season for S&P 500 companies and strong growth expected through 2020. Deteriorating earnings expectations for rest of the world as well as U.S. small caps. Commodity complex (primarily energy) holding up rather than falling off a deflationary cliff. Strong bid for precious metals (gold, silver) highlights bid for insurance against global uncertainty.

The Consumer Vs. The Manufacturer

At the heart of the sugar versus salt debate concerning the global economic landscape is why global consumption remains resilient in the face of a major manufacturing slowdown (Figure 1). Historically, the two have been tied at the hip with varying degrees of lead/lag times, but consumption has trended strongly since the 2008 financial crisis while manufacturing has experienced upward bursts followed by pullbacks. One can blame the U.S./China trade conflict and a slowdown in Chinese’s economy (and its gravitational pull on export-heavy markets such as Pan-Asia and Europe), but it remains to be seen whether the consumer can continue to ‘spend’ while businesses slow or stop investments due to the global macro uncertainty.

Figure 1 – Consumption Versus Manufacturing – A Tale Of Two Macro Forces

The resilient consumer, the primary contributor to 2% U.S. GDP growth so far in 2019, and full U.S. employment conditions (Figure 2) could be holding the Fed back from adopting a more aggressive posture on rate cuts, the Trump Administration’s attacks on the Fed notwithstanding. Strong U.S. economic data across employment, manufacturing activity, and GDP growth components argue that U.S. recession fears are overblown, assuming the U.S. can withstand a global economic downturn brought on by a slowdown in global manufacturing and trade activity.

Figure 2 – Strong U.S. Employment Conditions Likely Keeping The Fed From Adopting A More Aggressive Rate Cut Posture

Yet, the Fed cannot ignore the recession warning signs from the bond market such as an inversion of the U.S. Treasury Curve (2-Year Yields > 10-Year Yields) and a collapse in inflation expectations priced between TIPs versus nominal Treasury yields (Figure 3). At the very least, the bond market is signaling to the Fed that short-term rates need to come down even if downward pressure on longer-term rates is coming from overseas investors wishing to avoid negative yields priced into their local debt markets.

Figure 3 – The Inverted Yield Curve (2-Year > 10-Year Yield) And Dropping Inflation Expectations (TIPs Vs. Nominal Yields) Suggest The Fed Is Too Tight

It is also likely that much of this overseas demand for U.S. assets is occurring on an unhedged basis driving further U.S. dollar strength (Figure 4). Renewed quantitative easing by the European Central Bank (Figure 5) and a ‘controlled’ devaluation of the Chinese ‘yuan’ are contributing to U.S. dollar strength as foreign investors seek a safe haven from negative interest rates and currency instability.

Figure 4 – The Inverted Yield Curve (2-Year > 10-Year Yield) And Dropping Inflation Expectations (TIPs Vs. Nominal Yields) Suggest The Fed Is Too Tight

Figure 5 – Makeup Of The ECB Governing Council Points Towards Aggressive Policy Action (Lower Negative Rates And Quantitative Easing)

So, one can argue that the financial markets, heavily influenced by the rush for safe, positive yields offered by U.S. fixed income markets, are presenting a distorted picture of how poor the U.S. macro backdrop looks, especially when juxtaposed against reasonably strong U.S. economic data. These technical distortions shouldn’t necessarily preclude the Fed from ignoring deflationary signals generated by the markets, but media-driven, headline-grabbing ‘recession-risk’ signals such as an inverted yield curve need to be viewed within a wider context.

The U.S./China Trade War Devolves Into A Currency War (And Perhaps Something Worse)

The Chinese government has responded to U.S. trade tariffs with their own retaliatory tariffs as well as a ‘controlled’ depreciation of the Chinese yuan. A weaker Chinese yuan may help offset U.S. trade tariffs but will also put more pressure on non-financial and Chinese bank U.S. dollar-denominated debt ($800 billion/$670 billion or 6%/5% of Chinese GDP, respectively). Due to China’s extensive global reach and trade activity, a Chinese economic slowdown and yuan devaluation are the likely causes for much of the stress seen across the world, particularly with key trading partners (Japan, South Korea, Germany).

The WSJ article linked above suggests that “a sudden wave of defaults of dollar - and other currency debts triggered by exchange rate stress would kneecap China’s economy, perhaps producing China’s first recession in the post-Mao reform era.” We’ve cautioned several times about the implications of China’s debt load on worldwide economic activity, most recently in “February 2019 Market Commentary – Mixed Signals Can Lead to Crossed Wires.” Further deterioration in the Chinese yuan could put even more pressure on China’s ability to service its debt load as well as driving away foreign capital, which it needs to sustain its long-term growth.

Amidst the tit-for-tat tariffs and sharpened rhetoric between the U.S. and China, Hong Kong protests over China’s increased encroachment on Hong Kong’s legal autonomy have escalated resulting in major disruptions such as the shutdown of the city’s airport. China has amassed the People’s Liberation Army in nearby Shenzen and is rotating more of its troops into the city as a possible means of breaking up the protests. The implications of a major military crackdown go beyond Hong Kong as such a crackdown could embolden pro-independent political sentiment in Taiwan, which enjoys strong political support in the U.S.

Needless to say, a violent response to the Hong Kong protests could engender a harsh retort from the U.S. and Europe as well as China’s neighbors, isolating China both financially and politically. It could lead to capital flight out of Hong Kong, effectively cutting off much of China’s access to foreign capital. Escalating tensions over Taiwan could also lead to greater brinksmanship in the region between China, its Asian neighbors, and the U.S.

Both China and the U.S. are feeling the negative impacts from this trade war but hope to sweat each other out. Figure 6 displays a summary of the amounts of tariffs imposed by both sides so far and how much are planned to be imposed by the end of the year.

Figure 6 – September And December Will Potentially See A Significant Amount Of Additional U.S. Tariffs Imposed On Chinese Imports.

Will Hard Brexit Or A Renegotiated Withdrawal Agreement Emerge By The 10/31 Deadline?

Pressuring both the U.K. pound and the Euro is the looming ‘Hard Brexit’ scenario, once relegated to a low probability event by many investors. British PM Boris Johnson’s prorogation of Parliament increases likelihood of a ‘Hard Brexit’, and there are last-ditch efforts by ‘Remainers’ to stave off a Hard Brexit but with limited parliamentary means. ‘Bojo’ has publicly stated his willingness to proceed with a Hard Brexit, as leaving Hard Brexit on the table increases the pressure on the European Union to renegotiate a deal that can pass the U.K. parliament (the Irish border backstop remains the primary thorn for the Brexiteers).

Earnings Trends Continue To Rise For U.S. Large Caps – The Rest Of The World, Not So Much

Figure 7 displays the latest Bloomberg consensus expectations for earnings trends across major markets. As has been the case for much of the past several years, U.S. large cap dominance over other major markets has not occurred in a vacuum, as U.S. large cap earnings growth has bid up the price global investors are willing to pay for some semblance of growth, although some have criticized share repurchases as a crutch to prop up earnings-per-share (EPS) growth.

Figure 7 – U.S. Large Caps Remain An Island Of Positive Earnings Growth (White Lines) Across A Sea Of Declines.

So far the 2nd quarter earnings season for S&P 500 companies has largely beaten expectations with 75% of reported actual EPS exceeding estimates (above the 5-year average). The 8/30/2019 Factset Earnings Insight shows analysts projecting earnings growth at 1.5% for CY 2019 with much of the growth occurring in the fourth quarter as well as sequential improvements throughout the first half of 2020 – bold expectations in the face of a looming recession by 2020 or 2021 as expected by a majority of economists. Perhaps S&P companies can maintain the pace of share repurchases to offset potential weakness in either revenue growth or profit margins.

Given all this, one can be forgiven when trying to make sense of the bipolar market outlook between equities/corporate credit and fixed income (inverted yield curves, negative yields). Perhaps, the U.S. economy and businesses can withstand a prolonged global downturn and a drawn-out trade war. Even though some companies have warned about the deleterious effects from a global trade war, S&P companies may not lower earnings expectations until it’s obvious a slowdown has emerged. For now, U.S. stocks remain the best house in a shaky neighborhood (Figure 8).

Figure 8 – S&P 500 Forward P/E Remains At Elevated Levels As International Markets Struggle To Maintain Their Forward Valuations

August 2019 Market Review

This month saw the U.S. and Japanese markets lead all other major regions as investors fled to the safe havens of U.S dollar and Japanese yen. Global stocks posted negative returns (MSCI All-Country World Index or ACWI down 2.37%). Major developed markets (MSCI Japan down 1.0%, the S&P 500 down 1.6%, and MSCI Europe down 2.5%) outperformed the MSCI Asia Pacific ex Japan and MSCI Emerging Markets, returning -4.4% and -4.9%, respectively (Figure 9).

Figure 9 – Japan And The U.S. Lead All Major Regions in August

Broader Asia continues to bear the brunt from a breakdown in global trade as well as rising escalations between the Chinese government/Hong Kong Governing Authority and pro-democracy protesters. Equity markets partially recovered from the early-month sell-off on renewed prospects for a resolution to U.S./China trade conflicts and a Brexit withdrawal agreement between the U.K. and European Union, despite the looming threat of a Hard Brexit by the 10/31 deadline.

No surprise that it was a flight-to-quality and defensiveness within equities. U.S. large caps outperformed small caps and growth outperformed value (Figure 10). Defensive sectors (utilities, real estate, staples) outperformed cyclicals (Figure 11) and Minimum Volatility outperformed other risk-based factors (Figure 12).

Figure 10 – Flight-To-Safety/Certainty As Large Outperforms Small And Growth Outperforms Value

Figure 11 – Defensive, Rate-Sensitive Sectors Benefit From Drop In Interest Rates

Figure 12 – Minimum Volatility And Momentum (Proxy For Low Vol/Growth) Outperform ‘Price-Based’ Risk Factors (i.e. Value And Dividend Yield)

As we wrote in early August, “Risk/Reward Shifting in Favor of Dividends as Part of an Income-Focused Diet,” the relative valuations of dividend-focused strategies versus corporate credit looks increasingly attractive, despite the perceived credit risk embedded in many dividend-focused strategies (especially those that focus on ‘yield’ rather than ‘growth’). Subsequent reports have highlighted the increased attractiveness of dividend-focused strategies (when viewed as high dividend yielding versus low/no-dividend-yielding stocks – Figure 13)

Figure 13 – Extreme Valuation Spread Observed Between High Vs. Low Dividend Yield

Within fixed income, global sovereign debt outperformed all other sectors (Figure 14) as $17 trillion of global debt now trades with a negative yield-to-maturity. U.S. high yield returned 0.4% as higher-risk corporate credit could not keep up with the global bond rally. However, U.S. credit spreads, outside the energy sector, did not violently react to the deflationary environment implied by the strong rally in global bonds and rate-sensitive asset classes (Figure 15).

Figure 14 – Global Sovereign Bond Markets Rally As Rates Decline

Figure 15 – Corporate Credit Spreads Not Blowing Out Unlike Recent Prior Recessionary Scares

Precious metals and REITs benefited from investor fatigue over global trade conflicts and contraction in global manufacturing (Figure 16). Commodities finished the month down partly due to weakness in energy.

Figure 16 – REITs And Precious Metals Benefit From Flight-To-Safety

