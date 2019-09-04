Gap: From SOTP Case To Turnaround Play

Still, Old Navy has turned itself around before - if it can do so again, GPS can double from here.

The problem now is that Old Navy comps have turned negative - and the rest of the business continues what looks like a secular decline.

The bull case for GPS has been reasonably simple: it's an Old Navy play, and that concept alone seemed to support the consolidated valuation in the mid-20s.

The case for Gap Inc. (GPS) over the past few quarters has been relatively simple. Gap stock isn't based on its namesake brand. Instead, it's an Old Navy story.

As I wrote thirteen months ago, with GPS stock just above $30, even a 10x EBITDA multiple for the concept alone seemed to support the entire enterprise value for the company. That multiple didn't seem particularly onerous, given Old Navy's impressive track record: from zero to almost $8 billion in sales in 25 years, with FY16 adjusted operating margins cited as being in the mid-teens.

I wasn't alone in making that case: a couple of weeks later, Jefferies (JEF) analyst Randal Konik titled a note "Dear B.O.D. [Board of Directors] of GPS...Please Change Name of Company to Old Navy". Konik assigned a $50 price target to the stock at the time. Gap eventually listened, sort of, announcing at the end of February that it planned to spin off Old Navy.

GPS, of course, now trades at barely half what it did when I made that case. Retail weakness, particularly for mall-based stocks, has been a factor. But the biggest problem has been that Old Navy's performance has weakened significantly, capped off by a concerning print in last month's Q2 release. As a result, investor confidence has collapsed. GPS gained 16% after the spin was announced; the gains were gone in two weeks.

At least on paper, the Old Navy-based bull case still seems to hold up. But that, of course, requires that Old Navy do the same. The spin increasingly looks like a risk given ongoing weakness in the rest of the company. And while GPS looks cheap, it can get cheaper if margins continue to compress and FY19 (ending January 2020) is missed.

All that said, out of either stubbornness or prudence, I'm not exiting just yet. Old Navy has stumbled before - and managed to rebound. The fundamental case still holds. And an investor event next week could be a catalyst, particularly if news looks positive on the margin front. This has been a frustrating stock for the past year-plus, but I'm not convinced the story is over just yet.

Fixing The Old Navy Problem

GPS shares have fallen off a cliff, dropping about 40% from early May levels after six-plus months of sideways trading. Old Navy has been the key culprit.

Again, based on limited margin data Gap Inc. gave back in 2017, Old Navy is the key driver here. It's likely the concept drives three-quarters of consolidated profit. That was the primary reason to see the stock gaining from $25-$30, given solid same-store sales: comps saw a five-year CAGR right at 3% from fiscal 2013 to fiscal 2018. That growth suggested GPS should be valued at a modest discount to established off-price leaders like Ross Stores (ROST) and TJX (TJX), rather than in line (or worse) with challenged, mall-exposed plays like American Eagle (AEO) or Urban Outfitters (URBN).

But over the past three quarters, Old Navy's performance has weakened noticeably. Coming off a +4% print in last year's fiscal Q3, the concept had averaged same-store sales growth over 5% for nine quarters. Since then, Old Navy went flat in Q4, -1% in Q1, and an ugly -5% in the second quarter.

That said, this isn't necessarily just a three-quarter problem:

source: author from GPS press releases

On a stacked basis, the trend clearly has been weakening for the last year and a half. To be sure, two-year stacks in the 8-11% range last year were still impressive, particularly in this retail environment. But those stacks have collapsed in the first two quarters of this year.

The obvious question is why. For its part, Gap management continues to blame self-inflicted wounds. CEO Art Peck said on the Q4 FY18 call that the company stumbled in mid-December, while also acknowledging that "our assortment did not provide enough newness or excitement".

Those issues, per Peck after Q2, are still lingering:

Because the diagnosis [of Q4 issues] came over the holiday, we were limited in our ability to meaningfully impact the first two quarters of the year from a product design and merchandising perspective, and this is reflected in our results.

The assortment issues are getting fixed - but it takes time for traffic to catch up. And Old Navy at least managed to move units in Q2, clearing the inventory decks for the second half.

It would be best for the bull case if management was right - and that 'if' seems to be the hinge for the investment case at this point. Self-inflicted wounds are fixable. And it's worth noting, as seen in the chart above, that Old Navy has been here before.

Indeed, comps stalled out almost completely a couple of years back, with a flat print in full-year fiscal 2015 followed by a 1% increase. That included a disastrous holiday performance, with a -8% comp in Q4 FY15 followed by a -6% figure the following quarter. With former concept head Stefan Larsson departing for Ralph Lauren (RL) in September 2015, there were real worries about whether Old Navy could rebound.

It's worth looking back on what Peck said after that ugly fourth quarter release:

We hit a bump in the road in Q4 and let me be clear about this. What happened in Q4, we have diagnosed and it was a combination of factors that unfortunately came together. First was we had a couple of style misses. We had a little bit of excess clearance inventory that we carried through. We had an unexpected drop of traffic, which has now for the most part corrected itself. The team is on it. I know we're making the right changes and I expect Old Navy to get back on track and continue to deliver the kind of market share leading performance that we've seen now over the course of the last four years.

In terms of tone, it sounds an awful lot like the CEO's commentary over the past few quarters. And Peck was right. Old Navy bounced back starting in the second half of fiscal 2016, then posted a 5% same-store sales increase in fiscal 2017. GPS stock doubled in a little over 18 months.

The hope, obviously, is that history will repeat, in terms of both concept performance and shareholder returns. The risk is that it won't - that this time, for whatever reason, is different.

It may well be. The retail environment likely is more challenging. Online penetration is higher and traffic is lower across the industry. (Old Navy does have a solid e-commerce business, however.) It's incrementally more difficult to rebound from a second assortment misstep in the minds of core customers.

Still, Old Navy has been here before. And while it'd be best (obviously) if assortment misses didn't happen at all, Peck has been proven right once before. There's huge potential upside here if that happens again.

The Rest of the Business

That said, the problem for GPS at this point is that it has to happen - and it probably has to happen quickly with the spinoff on the way. The rest of the business, with the exception of Athleta, continues to struggle. Banana Republic had posted a decent turnaround after repeated negative double-digit comps in 2015-2016; same-store sales have dropped below zero in each of the last three quarters, with negative stacks in both Q1 and Q2. Gap brand margins have improved, per commentary, but same-store sales are down ~7% over the past four quarters against a negative comparison.

Those concepts aren't coming back, as even management admits: a plan to close roughly 230 stores by next year remains on track. Gap Inc. has tried to manage both brands for profitability, but opex deleveraging will present a significant headwind going forward.

Athleta did seem to have a better Q2. Peck cited a sequential "acceleration" in the business, which seems welcome: as I wrote at the time, commentary seemed to suggest a soft opening quarter for the concept. CFO Teri List-Stoll added to the optimism, saying in the Q&A that "we feel very good about what we're seeing" at Athleta. It's not clear exactly what comps or revenue growth were, given that revenue accounting changes moved credit card income into the "Other" segment with the concept. But it does sound like Athleta at least is growing, and store openings (Gap still is guiding for a double-digit expansion in footprint this year) should help going forward as well.

Still, there's an obvious worry in terms of the business following the spin. Athleta is a distant second to Lululemon Athletica (LULU). Gap Inc. is targeting $1 billion in revenue for the concept. Meanwhile, Gap brand has generated over $2.8 billion in trailing twelve-month sales, and Banana Republic $2.1 billion. So 80%+ of sales are in decline. Pro forma EBIT margins, based on past commentary, and even accounting for improvement at Gap brand cited after recent quarters, are probably in the mid-single-digits.

We'll get more information next week (presumably), but operating income might be $300 million post-spin. Tariff pressure, higher post-spin operating costs, and/or deleverage could push net income closer to the $200 million level. This might be a business valued at $1.5 billion or less, with declining revenue thanks to both comps and store closures. And it's hardly going to seem like an attractive stock, given the multi-year trading history of small-cap mall plays. (That excludes the common selling pressure that accompanies spin-offs, which would seem likely to be concentrated in GPS rather than Old Navy shares.)

Peck has been asked after the last two quarters if he was still intent on completing the spin, with Citi's Paul Lejuez citing tariff risk on the Q2 call. It appears to be 'full speed ahead', with Gap even announcing last week that it would retain the Gap name post-spin. But that spin increasingly looks like a risk - particularly given the higher operating costs - amid disappointing YTD performance.

In fact, it's somewhat reminiscent of another spin/parent play I owned, NETGEAR (NTGR) and Arlo Technologies (ARLO). The point there, too, was to separate the growth play from the 'value' play. But as the Arlo growth story collapsed, the case fell apart as duplicate costs led to value being destroyed, not created. Gap/Old Navy obviously is a very different case, but the risk remains that the case makes more sense on paper than in practice. At the very least, after Q2, it makes less sense on paper.

The Case for GPS

Two years ago, at a conference, Gap gave what is so far its only data points surrounding margin performance at the various brands:

source: Gap conference presentation, September 2017

Old Navy margins have come down since then, and particularly of late. Merchandise margins in Q2 for Gap as a whole fell 70 bps, driven "primarily" by Old Navy, with improvement at Gap brand. Given that Old Navy drove ~half of quarter revenue, its merchandise margins alone may have declined 150 bps, and operating deleverage suggests potentially 200 bps+ of EBIT margin compression.

Still, there's a dramatic amount of margin compression already modeled in right now. At 10% margins, Old Navy would post operating income of $785 million. Less $80 million in interest expense and at a 26% tax rate (as guided on the Q2 call), Old Navy can drive EPS of $1.39 per current GPS share.

In other words, at 10% Old Navy margins, Gap stock is trading at 11.4x Old Navy earnings. Even assuming annual costs have to spike $50 million post-spin, the multiple still is 12x+ - and investors are getting the rest of Gap for free.

It's possible margins have fallen that far in three years, in which case $16 isn't nearly as attractive for GPS. But some of the first-half pressure is coming from deleveraging from the lower comps plus inventory clearance impacts on gross margins in the concept. Even at ~10% run rates this year, there is a case for Old Navy's margins to expand from that point (and don't forget comparisons start getting easy in Q4 as well).

And Peck seemed to hint that long-awaited margin data is on the way next week. If that's the case, I'd expect the event to be a potential near-term catalyst for GPS stock. At this point, expectations are low enough that any EBIT margin for Old Navy that starts with '1' leads the Street to argue that $16 is too low - and potentially changes broader sentiment toward the concept post-spin.

Again, catalysts aside, this is broadly the same case made a year ago - and GPS has declined almost 50%. It's deserved at least some of that sell-off given disappointing performance. Consolidated margins still look thin, at about 7%. Those margins have been going in the wrong direction for some time, and if that continues a paper SOTP case may not hold. And tariffs remain a particular risk for Old Navy given its low AUR model.

But if Old Navy can post another turnaround, the upside here is tremendous. It's not terribly different to model $30+ if Old Navy margins get sustainably into the double-digits, particularly if Athleta (which itself might be worth $1 billion at ~1x revenue, a significant discount to LULU) continues to drive growth. It's no doubt more difficult to have much faith in that model, a key reason why GPS stock has collapsed in recent weeks. Still, I'm not ready to write off GPS just yet - and I'm hopeful that more detailed numbers next week might start a reversal.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GPS. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.