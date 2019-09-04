Avoid USA Compression Partners

The fact that creditors hiked the interest rate on the credit agreement for Q2 2019 on a YOY basis is worrisome.

I am mildly bearish on USA Compression Partners (USAC). I believe that the company will struggle to grow while cutting capital expenditures. Also, the fact that creditors hiked the interest rate from the credit agreement is worrisome. Lastly, I do not believe that the distribution is safe. It is best to avoid a long position in USAC.

USAC’s headwinds

In the Q2 2019 earnings call, Eric Long, President, and CEO, mentioned that he wants to achieve growth without secondary equity offers, and he does not anticipate equity issuance. I would not expect equity issuance in the near term either because the company already did it in Q4 2018. However, in the recent quarters, USAC has not been able to grow organically, and instead, the equity continues to decline steadily. Also, Eric hinted at a lower capital expenditure level in 2020 compared to 2019. Therefore, I am skeptical that the company will continue to grow without issuing equity and slashing CAPEX.

Instead, I believe that USAC’s growth is near the peak. The average utilization ratio was 94.6% for 1H 2019. Growing will be hard as long as natural gas prices remain at multi-year low levels.

Source: USA Compression Partners Citi One-on-One Midstream / Energy Infrastructure Conference

Lastly, it seems that the creditors are not thrilled about USAC’s financial performance. One indication is the fact that the interest rate applied to the credit agreement was 5.10% for Q2 2019, up from 4.54% for the same quarter a year ago. It does not make sense to have higher interest rates when we interest rates are at all-time low levels. What is more, is that increasing interest rates means that the distribution could be compromised.

USAC’s operational performance is not exciting

Besides delving into headwinds, it is essential to look at the company’s past financial performance. I believe that history is often a good indicator of what we can expect in the next quarters. I always assess the company’s operational performance using the DuPont ROE analysis. The summary gives a panoramic view of the tax and interest burdens, operating income margin, asset turnover, and equity multiplier. I am showing the inputs and result for the past five quarters in the following tables. The amounts are in 1000s unless ratios or otherwise noted.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

First, I need to state that I am not thrilled about USAC’s return-on-equity. The metric, currently hovering at around 0%, suggests that the company does not generate any income per dollar of equity investment. The utility of the DuPont ROE analysis is that it tells us precisely why USAC does not produce any profit. I am briefly discussing each of the components of the DuPont ROE analysis with you.

There is nothing wrong with the tax burden. Since USAC is an MLP, I expect the tax burden to be 1.0 because USAC is a pass-through entity. Therefore, it makes sense that to have a coefficient close to 1.0.

The second item is the interest burden, and I am worried about it. Ideally, you want to see interest burden ratios close to 1.0, which means that the interest expense amount is small compared to the EBIT. In USAC’s case, the metric has been well below 0.5, my line-in-the-sand, over the past five quarters. The trailing five-quarter average is 0.13. In brief, the company does not keep much profit after paying the interest expense, and this is worrisome from the equity investor perspective.

A positive trait for USAC is the stable operating income margin. I ask you not to be deceived by the seemingly increasing operating income margin for Q2 2019 YOY. The reason is that the company received approximately $4.7 million in property tax refunds related to prior years, and USAC credited the funds against the property tax expense incurred in Q2 2019. Further, the company does not expect the event to be recurring.

There is not much to write home about the asset turnover, as it is stable at 0.05.

Lastly, USAC’s equity multiplier has been increasing slowly, primarily driven by decreasing equity.

In brief, the company’s interest burden is significant, and it is the primary driver for the company’s weak operational performance.

Let’s discuss USAC’s debt position further

My go-to metrics to evaluate the debt level are the interest coverage ratio and the debt/equity ratio. The former tells me if the company can pay its creditors every quarter from the operating income. The later tells me if the company can take on more debt.

As I mentioned before, the company’s leverage has been increasing slowly but steadily due to declining equity. The D/E ratio jumped from 0.84 in 2Q 2018 to 1.03 in 2Q 2019. At first glance, it seems that the company is in a position to expand its leverage. However, the interest coverage ratio is low. Typically, I feel comfortable when companies have ICR ratios of at least 3.0, which provides me with the assurance that the company can pay the interest expense with ease. Therefore, although USAC’s leverage is not high, I do not think that the company could issue debt. To raise funds, I believe that the only solution would be to issue equity as USAC did in Q4 2018.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

The distribution is not sustainable

My preferred coefficients are the distribution coverage ratio, calculated from the net income and the cash flow from operations (CFO). It is worrisome to see that the company has not generated enough net income over the past five quarters to meet the equity distributions. Also, the CFO is not enough to cover capital expenditures and distributions. On a year-to-date basis, the company has generated $147.6 million in CFO. Meanwhile, capital expenditures and distributions amount to $87.8 million and $119.8 million. In other words, the company has been funding the distributions using the equity raised in Q4 2018. Such a strategy is not sustainable in the long run.

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

Source: Image created by the author. Data collected from the SEC EDGAR website

My takeaway

I think that USAC has significant headwinds. I do not see the company growing revenue while cutting capital expenses. Also, the fact that creditors hiked the interest rate for Q2 2019 YOY worries me as a potential equity investor. It seems that USAC’s creditworthiness has deteriorated over the last twelve months. The operational performance has not been stellar over the past five quarters, and I believe that USAC funds its distribution in an unsustainable way. Therefore, USAC is a sell.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The opinions expressed herein are the author’s sole views, and they do not constitute investment advice in any form. Past performance may not be indicative of future performance. Always do your due diligence, and determine if the investments mentioned here suit your risk tolerance and objectives, your return objectives, and your personal constrains.