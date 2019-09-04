Transocean Will Scrap 3 Drillships And Write Down $580 Million

Transocean is set to have more rig retirements in the future. Their timing depends on the company's desire to face the accounting consequences of such moves.

Discoverer Enterprise

Transocean (RIG) has just announced that it will retire drillships Discoverer Enterprise, Discoverer Spirit and Discoverer Deep Seas. Due to this decision, the company’s third quarter results will include a non-cash impairment of $580 million. A write-down of more than half a billion is surely a big development, so let’s get into more detail.

All the above-mentioned drillships have been built in 1999-2001 and had no chance to return to work as even modern drillships face significant challenges in finding employment in today’s market. In this sense, the decision is not surprising at all. However, Transocean could have kept the rigs stacked in Trinidad to avoid the major accounting consequences of the decision, but apparently chose not to do so.

The latest Transocean’s report values its “property and equipment” at $19.6 billion. Bassoe Offshore values the company’s fleet at $9.4 billion-$10.4 billion (note that newbuilds are not counted by Bassoe). Clearly, the book value is materially overstated and there’s place for many more write-downs (also not a surprise for anyone who follows the industry). The company does not rule out such a scenario: “As the company continues to evaluate the long-term competitiveness of its fleet, additional rigs may be identified as candidates for retirement.” Actually, there are many such candidates:

Source: Bassoe Offshore

Currently, Transocean has 8 cold stacked drillships including the ones which will be scrapped. As the older drillships leave the fleet, modern ones survive for now: Discoverer Clear Leader, Ocean Rig Apollo, Ocean Rig Athena, Ocean Rig Mylos and Ocean Rig Olympia. Discoverer Clear Leader has recently been cold stacked after being without a job in the warm stacked state for quite a while – that’s a primary scrapping candidate. I do not believe in scrapping of Ocean Rig drillships anytime soon regardless of the underlying fundamentals, the cost to bring them back and their technical condition because in this case the management will have a hard time keeping their positions – these cold stacked drillships were a major part of the Ocean Rig acquisition. Scrapping them is confessing that the biggest bet on drillship recovery was a terrible blunder (I believed it was a bad move right from the start and I maintain this stance).

In addition to the above-mentioned cold-stacked rigs, certain warm-stacked ones are also under big question. These rigs are Deepwater Champion (2011, stacked in February 2016), Discoverer Luanda (2010, stacked February 2018), Discoverer Americas (2009, stacked April 2016). In a negative scenario, Transocean will ultimately lose many drillships, including some Ocean Rig drillships.

While investors and traders can speculate about which cold-stacked drillships may survive and which are doomed to scrap, the situation is much simpler on the semi-sub side. Polar Pioneer (1985), Sedco 711 (1982), Sedco 714 (1983) and Songa Dee (1984) are doomed. Bassoe Offshore believes that the cold-stacked GSF Development Driller II still has a value of $79 million-$90 million, but I doubt that in the current financial situation, Transocean will even look at this rig in the upcoming years, so its perspectives are very muted.

In short, Transocean has many rigs to scrap, and more write-downs will follow in the future if the company decides to weather the storm of accounting consequences. While the $580 million write-down will not hurt the company’s cash position in any way, the size of this write-down will likely make investors and traders study the perspectives of the company’s fleet more closely. I believe that this will act as a negative catalyst for Transocean. At the same time, the company’s shares have already been punished materially in the near term, and at these levels, oil price movements and recession fears are likely to play a bigger role for the day-to-day movement of Transocean shares.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.