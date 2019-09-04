AT&T: Trading At 52-Week Highs

With a share price of $35.26 at the end of August, AT&T (T) is trading just shy of its 52-week high of $35.50. Coming from a low of $26.80 last December, the current price means an increase of over 31%. Given how the company is performing, I do believe more appreciation is to come.

Data by YCharts

Introduction

The acquisition of DirecTV in 2015 and Time Warner in 2018 marked a change in direction for AT&T, but it also made its debt balloon to a whopping $180 billion when the last deal closed. Becoming one of the most indebted non-financial institutions in the world dragged the share price down from over $43 in 2016 to the earlier mentioned $26.80 last year. The current share price stands somewhere in the middle of both ends of the spectrum. But where does AT&T stand?

Hedging bets

The two large takeovers have transformed AT&T when compared to a direct competitor such as Verizon (VZ). Where Verizon is focusing on telecom, especially after the writedown on Oath, AT&T has become American Telephone and Television. However, when looking at where AT&T's revenue comes from, one must conclude that mobility and business wireline revenues still account for over half of all revenues, as seen below.

Source: AT&T Q2 Report

This side of the company is currently rolling out 5G and making the necessary investments to keep the cash flowing in the future. I consider this a stable core which can generate higher returns by charging more once 5G becomes more available.

The more interesting parts of AT&T at the moment are, for me at least, the following three segments: the entertainment group, WarnerMedia and Xandr. This because, to a large extent, the entertainment group and WarnerMedia are hedges of each other. A hedge that, in a sense, the entertainment group, which encompasses AT&T's video service brands DirecTV, AT&T Now, and AT&T U-Verse, provides services that see declining customer numbers due to the cord cutter phenomenon. On the other hand is WarnerMedia, planning to launch HBO Max as an over-the-top streaming service. This should redirect some cord cutters' dollars back into AT&T's coffins. Combining Xandr's analytics into this development should see personalized advertising comparable to that on Facebook (FB) or Google (GOOG, GOOGL). However, the competition for HBO Max will be steep with big names such as Disney (DIS), Netflix (NFLX), Apple (AAPL), and Amazon (AMZN) fighting in the same space.

Easing the burden

"We're confident in our ability to deliver on our 2019 priorities: pay down our debt, continue to invest in our growth areas and deliver a steady, consistent dividend to you." - Randall Stephenson, 2018 Annual Report

Putting debt reduction first in AT&T's goals for 2019, management made its priorities very clear. But how is management delivering on its intentions?

Source: AT&T Q2 Investor Update

Compared to the close of the Time Warner deal, 10% of the net debt has been paid down. Given that the share price since Q2 reporting hasn't closed beneath a pre-reporting price, I'd say the markets are positive on the direction AT&T is heading. While not an issue at the moment, but I'm hesitant about a possible buyback beyond 2.5x. Given the challenges and opportunities with 5G and in the media world, other uses of capital might come to mind, but please no more M&A for now. I guess the word 'opportunistic' is key here.

A thing that should help with the debt load is the fact that the Fed has lowered its rates and could be more dovish going forward. As seen below, the interest rates on company bonds have gone down sharply since the start of the year, which, for AT&T, means they can refinance at lower rates. Currently, AT&T's debt is rated at Baa2 by Moody's.

Source: St. Louis Fed, Moody's

Looking at the cash flow of AT&T, it stands out that the acquisition of Time Warner has immediately been adding to this. In essence, helping paying for its takeover. Furthermore, it looks like the FCF is sufficient to both retire debt and maintain current dividend payments. This makes management's guidance of net debt at $150 billion at year's end realistic.

Source: AT&T Q2 Investor Update

Conclusion

As of the end of August, AT&T has a market cap of ~$257.5 billion. This equates to a bit over 9 times the guidance for FCF for the full year. The fact that capex is being used, amongst other things, to further roll out 5G and there is room to actually do things Stephenson said in the annual report, gives confidence that there is more upside. When compared to summer 2016, when the stock traded at a premium of around 20 percent to today's price and produced an OCF of ~$38.5 billion a year. This year, that number is around 25 percent higher. With the debt still high, but looking under control, we arrive at the current 52-week highs. Given the current valuation and the progression of the balance sheet improvements, a further move towards the five-year high of over $43 seems only a matter of time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long T, GOOG, DIS, AAPL. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.