Nuvectra Corp. Offers Compelling Value Opportunity In The Short Term

Nuvectra Corporation (NASDAQ:NVTR) is a medical device company founded in 2008 that went public in March 2016. NVTR’s flagship product, Algovita, is a neurostimulator that is FDA approved for the treatment of chronic pain of the trunk (human torso) and limbs (reimbursable under existing Medicare codes). Algovita competes with like neurostimulation technologies from Boston Scientific (BSX), Abbott Labs (ABT), Medtronic (MDT) and Nevro Corp. (NVRO). Per NVTR's most recent investor presentation, Algovita produces roughly 20% more stimulation than its peers (its primary competitive advantage). Algovita has grown rapidly since its launch in Q2 2016 and was on track to do between $50MM and $55MM in 2019 revenues via a 60-person salesforce. To date more than 4,000 of the Algovita devices have been applied to patients. In June 2019 NVTR filed a submission with the FDA to expand Algovita’s indication to treat the entire body. Approval is anticipated in December 2019 (the FDA has 180 days to approve, deny or request more data). The market for Algovita with the full body indication is estimated at $2Billion by NVTR. NVTR’s next product in development is called Vitris. Vitris is being developed for the treatment of chronic urinary retention and the symptons of overactive bladders. NVTR had anticipated regulatory approval of Vitris in Q2 2020. The Vitris technology & design is very similar to Algovita except the market for Vitris is anticipated to be $600MM/year (with 2 products in the space…InterStim II from Medtronics and a device from & named Axonics). SOURCE: NVTR Investor Presentation. The author believes Axonics (AXNX) with a market capitalization of approximately $900MM may make a commercially reasonable/fair offer to acquire NVTR. NOTE: In this article MM means million and K means thousands.

For more background around NVTR valuation, in September 2018 NVTR closed a secondary offering of its common stock at ~ $21/share resulting in an enterprise valuation at the time of approximately $400MM. Since closing the financing, for a myriad of reasons, including the resignations of certain executives including the COO/CFO just last May, the stock has fallen consistently since closing at about $1.32/share on Friday August 23, 2019 indicating a market cap of $25MM (when, as of 6/30/2019 per NVTR's 6/30/2019 10Q, NVTR had working capital of $70MM and long term debt of $45MM…with net tangible assets of $36MM). Search NVTR and you will see both NVTR's CEO and CFO are titled “Interim.” On Monday August 26, 2019, after the close, NVTR's Board of Directors announced NVTR was “exploring options to enhance shareholder value.” More often than not this means NVTR is for sale to the highest bidder as once any company (NVTR or otherwise) makes such an announcement it is difficult to do otherwise. This is because employees "read the tea leaves" and seek new positions immediately…in addition to making it difficult to attract new customers and retain existing customers.

In the days following NVTR's announcement, NVTR’s stock rose as high as $2.50/share before settling to close last week on Friday 8/28/2019 at $1.95/share. Should more than one NVTR competitor be genuinely interested in the Algovita (and/or Vitris) technology and make reasonable bids for the company, the author’s analysis indicates that NVTR will eventually be sold netting shareholders perhaps $6.00/share, at a minimum $2.79 per share, but most likely between $6.00 and $11.00/share. Again NVTR closed Friday 8/28/2019 at $1.95/share. The author will show you how these values were calculated later in this article.

NVTR reported an operating loss of $10.2MM in Q2 2019 that included $741K of non-cash depreciation expenses and $2.24MM of stock-based compensation expenses (SOURCE: NVTR 6/30/2019 10Q). This means NVTR's Q2 2019 EBITDA was a negative $7.2MM for the quarter (or $2.4MM cash/EBITDA losses per month) as shown below. NVTR has one class of common stock with 17,848,000 fully diluted shares outstanding per its 6/30/2019 10Q. At $1.95/share NVTR’s market cap is $34.8MM but because, as of 6/30/2019, NVTR had $69.8MM in cash and $45MM in total debt its enterprise value is only $10.3MM. These calculations (Q2 2019 EBITDA & current enterprise valuation at $1.95/share) are as follows (SOURCE: NVTR 6/30/2019 10Q):

As noted our analysis concludes that NVTR shareholders should net perhaps $6.00/share, at a minimum ~$2.80/share, but more likely somewhere between $6.00 and $11.00/share if multiple offers are made for NVTR. This is because, considering the strength of NVTR’s current products (Algovita & Virtis), NVTR will most likely be sold as a going concern commanding a purchase price of either a multiple of revenues or a multiple of gross margin. It is said NVTR’s products offer the best neurostimulation profile of anything on the market. It is our opinion a likely suitor would be AXNX because Algovita would fit in very well with AXNX's profile. AXNX is just launching its technology in the urinary retention/overactive bladder market (where NVTR was hoping to compete via Vitris in Q2 2020) and does not have a like system to compete in the complimentary pain market (again the basic technologies are consistent). Medtronic (MDT) also competes in both spaces. Of course MDT has a market cap of $145Billion to AXNX's $900MM. However, AXNX is still very well capitalized and could offer a compelling mix of cash and stock for NVTR.

It is debatable how much a company like either MDT/BSX/ABT/NVRO or a company like AXNX would pay for NVTR. The NVTR technology & existing customer bases are compelling enough for all of them to be interested. It seems safe to assume a sincere suitor would offer a multiple of, at a minimum, 2 times revenues (but more likely 3 to 5 times revenues) for NVTR. One might even consider it irresponsible for a competitor not to make a "low ball" bid even if just to shelve the technology out of someone else's hands. Alternatively, a suitor could offer a multiple of NVTR’s approximate 50% gross margin because a suitor would likely not need NVTR’s S, G & A nor R&D people nor infrastructure. By purchasing gross margin such a suitor is, in substance, purchasing cash flow. Osiris (OSIR), a company with roughly the same financial profile but in another device industry, was sold recently for about 5 times TTM revenues (~70% margin products) or 7 times gross margin. The MDTs of the world (with tens of billions of dollars in valuation) trade at 4 to 6 times revenues. AXNX is just now launching its product so an AXNX current revenue multiple is not meaningful (though it should be noted AXNX trades at roughly 12X estimated 2020 revenues). Smaller companies (those with less than $1Billion in market cap) with somewhat a NVTR like profile include TCMD that trades at 5X estimated 2019 revenues and SIEN that trades at 4X estimated 2019 revenues. Any company in the world would like to buy revenue for less than 2X and get a valuation benefit of well more than 3X.

Whatever any final offer, the broader point is to note that NVTR is trading at a mere fraction of what NVTR shareholders would likely net in a genuine willing buyer and willing seller NVTR acquisition. The following provides an overview of the NVTR valuations in a sale at ranges of multiples of NVTR estimated 2019 revenues and multiples of estimated NVTR 2019 gross margins:

Let's take the first column to walk through how much NVTR shareholders could receive if NVTR is sold as a going concern either as a multiple of revenues and/or gross margin. The top side of the first column from the left reflects an assumption of 1 times the low end of NVTR's estimated 2019 revenues. 2019 NVTR revenues were last estimated to be between $50MM and $55MM. Let's assume $50MM in 2019 revenues and a revenue multiple of 1. This means NVTR is worth $50MM as a going concern. We then add $0 for the value of Vitris (but you could add your own value). We then need to add cash of $69.8MM as of 6/30/2019 and subtract debt of $45MM. Then we assume NVTR burns $5MM/month of cash for 5 months (until the sale is finalized)...and remember we showed NVTR was bruning $2.4MM/month in Q2 2019 and we're using a burn of $5MM in this example (twice Q2's actual cash burn). This nets shareholders $49.764MM to be divided by the 17,848,000 fully diluted shares outstanding resulting in $2.79 for each NVTR share. This is why the author believes that if NVTR is sold as a going concern it should net shareholders at least $2.79 per share. It would be irresponsible for a competitor not to make a low ball bid at 1 times 2019 revenues. As you move to the right the assumptions become more aggressive yet still commercially reasonable especially in a bidding situation. Moving to the right we assume that instead of selling at a multiple of 1 times revenue NVTR is able to get a multiple of 2...or 3...or maybe even a revenue multiple of 4 times the high end of NVTR's 2019 revenue estimate. If NVTR is able to negotiate a value for the Vitris technology we can add that to the Algovita revenue (100% of NVTR product sales are Algovita). Considering it is very possible multiple bids are made for NVTR, a sale at 2 to 4 times estimated 2019 revenues netting shareholders, per the calculations above, between $6 and $11 per share.

Alternatively NVTR could be sold as a multiple of gross margin using the same basic formula. Looking at the bottom of the workpaper above and again moving left to right we start with an assumption that NVTR is sold for 3 times their 2019 estimated gross margin...and up to 6 times (recall OSIR that had a ~70% gross margin was sold for 7 times its forecasted gross margin). Add a value for the Vitris technology (or don't), cash/debt and expected cash burn to get a value for NVTR as a multiple of gross margin. This value is divided among the 17,848,000 shares.

At the bottom of the worksheet you see what the average of the two methods. Again the author believes AXNX would be irresponsible to its shareholders if it does not take advantage of NVTR's current (and maybe temporary) weakness and not make a bid of 1 to 2 times estimated NVTR 2019 revenues. To be clear the author has not had any discussion with AXNX. Hence AXNX may see a NVTR acquisition as a distraction or a non-issue for all the author knows.

You will note the range of NVTR valuations in an acquisition as a going concern are quite broad. To reiterate, the point is that NVTR, at $1.95/share, offers compelling upside should a MDT or AXNX type suitor be genuinely interested in NVTR’s technologies and revenues/customer base. While an investor may want to discount the above valuations to reflect an uncertainty and time factor, it appears at $1.95/share NVTR shareholders could do very well in a matter of months. It is also likely there might be multiple bidders for NVTR resulting in even higher valuations. For reasons outlined below, it won't be months before we know whether a NVTR sale is happening or not. It will be weeks.

NVTR issued the press release announcing the effort to enhance shareholder value on 8/26/2019. The press release also noted that NVTR does not plan to issue an update until their strategic review (of options to enhance shareholder value) is completed. In substance this means no further information will be forthcoming until a deal is done. An announcement like this creates enormous uncertainty among NVTR employees. If NVTR is to sell itself as a going concern then it is in NVTR's best interest to do so as quickly as possible to minimize the losses of key employees and customer disruption. Put simply, NVTR's value as a going concern gets less and less the longer there is uncertainty. It is therefore the author's opinion that if an acquisition is contemplated it will come sooner than later. The author estimates that if a NVTR purchase is not announced within 2 to 4 weeks then it is less likely NVTR will ever be acquired. However there is no authoritative data point to support such a timeline. That being said 2 to 4 weeks appears reasonable considering the hot job market and common sense.

If NVTR is unable to sell itself as a going concern then the next best value enhancing option (or Plan B) would most likely be a commercial partnership where NVTR licenses out the sales rights to its Algovita and Vitris technologies to a third party. In such a scenario NVTR in substance becomes a manufacturer only with a focus on R&D. This is a very common practice for life science companies that want to focus on science and not commercialization. A very likely partner would be MDT, if MDT was even interested, because MDT competes both in the neurostimulation and bladder control spaces. NVTR estimates that MDT has a 26% share of the pain space to NVTR's 5% per its most recent investor presentation on page 7. In such partnerships, a rule of thumb is the manufacturer gets 35% of the end user revenues while the licensee (i.e. MDT) is responsible for all S, G & A. Such an arrangement would make NVTR a break even entity immediately. Last quarter NVTR product revenues were $12.2MM versus $12.9MM in S, G & A with EBITDA of negative $7.2MM. That being said it is unfortunately difficult to determine how a commercial partnership would benefit MDT or even AXNX. Hence a traditional commercial partnership appears very unlikely.

The 8/26/2019 NVTR press release was clear that NVTR was committed to maintaining world class support while value enhancing opportunities are sought. This is why a sale as a going concern appears NVTR's priority. However, reading verbatim as well as between the lines, it was also clear that continuing independently as a going concern was not a viable option. Remember the 200 or so NVTR employees are likely all immediately seeking positions elsewhere so if NVTR is to be sold as a going concern then time is of the essence. If NVTR is unable to find a suitor or partner within a few weeks then, to protect shareholders as well as NVTR's $45MM creditor, NVTR would likely announce ceasing operations as soon as commercially reasonable (while maintaining physician & patient commitments and support). In such a circumstance it is likely shareholders would receive nothing. This is because, while NVTR had about $75MM in working capital as of 6/30/2019, NVTR had a $45 debt facility leaving about $30MM in net liquidity. Now that the news is out it is very likely NVTR is unable to count on material new product sales. Q2 operating expenses averaged about $6MM/month suggesting TXMD is months away from insolvency if it is unable to find a buyer.

To conclude, it appears NVTR is either going to announce a sale of the company in which shareholders should do well or become insolvent in which shareholders get nothing. Because time is working against them, the longer we go without hearing about a sale, the less likely shareholders are to receive value of substance for their shares. However, at the moment $1.95 seems like a steal for the next few weeks while a NVTR sale is negotiated. The longer we go without hearing about a sale then the less valuable TXMD's stock will become.

The author would also note that on 7/24/2019 NVTR’s stock, after falling week after week, went from $2.04 at the open to close at $2.70/share on 5 times the average daily trading volume the 5 days leading up to 7/24/2019. While it may have meant nothing, to the author it appeared a transaction or value enhancing announcement was imminent. The author recommends investors follow NVTR and, should they see higher than usual trading in either direction, trade accordingly.

The author did not consult with NVTR, AXNX, MDT nor any other company mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NVTR.

Additional disclosure: I own 3,000 shares of TXMD worth ~ $6,000 (at $2.00/share).