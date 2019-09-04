Tanger Is A Short Squeeze Waiting To Happen

Since Tanger is not going bankrupt, at some point, there will be a stampede for the exit.

If shorts are 20% of the float it is high - Tanger is at 49.07%!

There is a monumental short interest in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Inc. (SKT). Generally, a company that has a short interest at 20% of the outstanding tradeable shares (called the float) is considered to have a high short interest. The level for Tanger is 2.5 times as high.

This is a truly extreme level. It is worthwhile reflecting on it a bit.

According to High Short Interest, Tanger is in the top 20 of the most shorted stocks. Their total float is 91.34 million shares, so if the short interest is 49.07% of that it means that there are 44,820,538 shares that are sold short. That means that instead of 91.34 million shares of SKT, there are now almost 50% more, or a total of 136.16 million shares. This means that a lot more people are holding positions in SKT than ever before. The price keeps going down not because there is no one who wants it, but because the supply has increased materially.

Often, a large short position is a sign that the market thinks that the company will fail, that is, go bankrupt. In case a company goes bankrupt, it makes no difference how big the short position is - all the shorts will make money.

However, in the case of SKT, there is no sign that the company will ever go bankrupt. On the contrary, the business is doing quite well. Growth has slowed somewhat but it is still growing. That means that the short position will eventually have to be "unwound," that is, all or most of the outstanding short shares will have to be bought back. This has consequences that we will discuss.

Remember that Lord Keynes famously said, "The market can remain irrational longer than you can remain solvent."

So caution is advised for all investors and in particular those investing long in SKT.

Nonetheless, the market seems to be more interested in stories of stocks than in their traditional business. Companies such as Amazon (AMZN) and Tesla (TSLA) sell for high prices even though their businesses are not so attractive according to traditional metrics. But they have great stories - and investors buy their stories.

Tanger Performance

SKT is involved with retail, although it is a relatively small niche in retail. It owns only outlet centers, which deliver not only value, but a shopping experience which has millions of fans. Tanger's registered motto is: Best Brands, Best Price and Best Experience.

Nonetheless, its stock price is declining:

Its revenues are rising, gently, against the background of general retail problems in the US, and the competition of Amazon.

Revenues

2014 2015 2016 2017 2018 419k 439k 466k 488k 495k

A recent article on Tanger wrote: "revenues may still be rising but are doing so at an alarmingly declining rate of growth." Growth is not usually alarming, and even if the rate of growth is declining, in normal times this would not be considered alarming unless it stopped or the revenues themselves declined. However, in a world where the Fed cuts interest rates when unemployment is at an all-time low and deficits are high and there is no inflation in sight, maybe this makes some sense, or at least it is consistent with the lead of the Fed.

If one takes into account that the last few years have been called a "retail apocalypse" and thousands of stores close each year, this performance is reassuring. According to the Wikipedia article cited, it has been going on since 2010 and began to be widely recognized in 2017.

Tanger itself has not opened a new outlet center since 2017, so it is reassuring, not alarming, that it can still show growth even if not as much as in the past.

Tanger Is Not Just About Price

The company knows where its bread is buttered, and it always explains that its value comes from three foundations:

Source: Tanger 2018 Annual Report

"No other retail venue provides the unique combination of branded merchandise variety, consistent value and social experience that shoppers count on when they visit Tanger Outlets." "Based on feedback from our shoppers, we have fine-tuned our format, adding amenities like cozy gathering areas with soft seating, interactive play spaces and features, sculptures and social art enhancements, digital directories, and mobile device and electric car charging stations. In some centers we are also incorporating attractions such as miniature golf, pop-jet water features and more family fun. We are designing centers with bold architectural features, enhancing our TangerCLUB loyalty program, and upgrading our tenant mix with the brands that shoppers demand. We have always believed that providing best-in-class experiences and innovations is critical to the long-term success of our centers."

The Massive Distortion Of So Many Shorts

When someone shorts a stock, they are creating new, "phantom" stock.

To short a stock, one has to borrow a share from a current owner, and then one can sell that borrowed share. The original owner retains his stock and the owner who bought the share that was shorted now also has stock. The new owner gets the dividends from the company, and the short must pay his lender any dividends that are paid by the stock. Eventually, of course, the short has to buy back a share to return to the original lender unless the company goes bankrupt which Tanger shows no signs of doing.

With massive shorting like there is in the case of Tanger, this has some staggering numbers. Tanger is now paying a dividend of $0.355 a quarter. For its 91 million shareholders, this comes to about $32 million. However, the holders of the 44 million "phantom" shares that were shorted are also getting another $15.6 million.

The supply of Tanger shares has massively increased without any underlying value offset such as when a company issued shares for new investment. Such a massive increase in supply will certainly drive down the price according to classical supply-and-demand economic principles.

Furthermore, at some point ALL of those 44 million "phantom" shares will have to be removed from the marketplace. If this happens gradually, it will still probably affect the price, but if it happens suddenly, or at least if it tries to happen suddenly, it could cause a gigantic pop in the price.

From the perspective of the company and its business, this has no effect. From the perspective of the market, however, it is like a massive buyback of shares. Millions upon millions of shares will be removed from the market.

The average daily volume of SKT is about 2 million shares. If all of this volume would be dedicated to shorts covering their positions, it would take them more than a month to do so. However, until now these 2 million shares have included the sale of 44 million new shares added to the Tanger float.

When the shorts start covering, they will be removing shares from the float, not adding to the float as they have been. If even 5% of this massive short position (over 2 million shares) gets nervous and wants to exit, I will not speculate on the magnitude of the move, but I guarantee that the direction will be UP.

Investment Strategy

I do not know how well-known this short position in SKT is, but I certainly knew nothing about it until recently, and I have been following Tanger for a long time now.

Thinking up until now that the price decline in Tanger is an organic market decline, my thoughts about what would be a catalyst for a turnaround in the price were along the lines of several quarters or rising sales per square foot, or rising occupancy after the "alarming" decline from over 97% "all the way down" to 95% and last quarter back up to 96%.

However, now knowing the massive short position in the stock, I have begun to think of what could cause some of them to stampede towards the exits. This is another line entirely.

Since this is more a question of psychology and herd behavior, it is much harder.

One idea I had is if insiders were to initiate a wave of buying on their part. There has been mild insider buying, but it has not triggered anything yet. However, perhaps a few buys in a short period might catch the attention of the shorts and make them nervous.

Another possibility is that someone with a few million dollars to invest (there are lots of those these days) may try to force a sudden rise in the price. This could trigger more buying. After all, the shorts have to be careful not to wait too long to cover their positions.

On the whole, we have obviously reached a level of value in which the downside is much more limited than the upside. The yield is close to 10 percent and the payout ratio is around 60% so the cushion for that yield is quite comfortable. How much lower can it go?

Given all the facts and figures, it seems a good bet that there will be a massive short squeeze, but I have no way of knowing when.

If any shorts are reading this article, my advice to you is: Don't be greedy. Cover your position as soon as you can.

For those considering a long position, here is another reason to take the plunge.

I might add, in a comment to another article about SKT, Brad Kenagy suggested that rebalancing SDY might cause a dislocation. This would be in January 2020. However, with conditions as we have described here, it could really happen any day.

