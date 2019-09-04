Bilibili: Long The Chinese Version Of YouTube

We believe Bilibili is the closest one to grow into the Chinese version of YouTube, which presents a huge upside opportunity for investors.

The market has been focusing only on the loss part but missed the huge potential of the company.

Bilibili's Q2 earnings show that the company is still in a fast-growing stage, despite still suffering from the loss.

Quick Review of BILI's Q2 Results

Bilibili (BILI) reported their Q2 results on Aug 26th, delivering great growth numbers. Here are some of the highlights:

Total net revenues grew 50% YoY , to RMB 1,537.7 million (US$224.0 million). Revenue from mobile games was still the largest portion (US$134.0 million), representing an increase of 16% from the same period of 2018. Non-game revenue grew by 162%.

, to RMB 1,537.7 million (US$224.0 million). Revenue from mobile games was still the largest portion (US$134.0 million), representing an increase of 16% from the same period of 2018. Non-game revenue grew by 162%. Total MAUs grew 30% YoY to 110.4 million . 9 million MAUs were added in this quarter, the highest net addition since 2017.

. 9 million MAUs were added in this quarter, the highest net addition since 2017. Gross margin improved to 16.4% from 13.8% sequentially.

On the other hand, the expanding net loss (RMB315.0 million or US$45.9 million, more than 4x of the same period of 2018) seems to offset the shining growth results, leading to the diving of BILI's price after the earnings:

We understand why the investors are concerned about BILI's expanding losses, but we think the market is missing some of the key factors that will drive BILI's long-term success in the market as well as in the capital market.

High Engagement from Users

Unlike the three other dominating online video platforms in China (iQIYI (IQ), Tencent Video (OTCPK:TCEHY), and Youku Tudou), BILI is relatively a small platform that started primarily from anime-related content and video game culture. The unique positioning of BILI ensures high engagement from its users, the majority of whom are China's Millennials and Generation Z.

BILI has been well-known for its video commenting feature, which is called Danmu (弹幕, directly translated to "bullet screen comment"). Users can make a quick comment at a particular moment during the video. The comments will shoot from the side of the screen, covering the video content like bullets. This feature largely increased the level of involvement and engagement of the users during the video streaming process:

Also, the unique membership structure helps to identify the most loyal users of BILI. There are in total of three levels of membership. First, non-members, where anyone can come to the site and view the videos from the platform. Second, "normal membership", where users have to pass a 100-question test to make to this level. The test shows how committed the users are to the culture of BILI. And then, finally, it comes to the premium membership, where it costs RMB ￥168 (about $25) per year for the membership fee. Only those users who passed the normal membership test have the chance to purchase the premium membership. This unique membership structure guarantees BILI will have a higher retention rate from their premium members compared to other platforms. As a validation of this, BILI's revenue per MAU rose 15% YoY in Q2, and their total number of monthly paying users surged 111% to 6.3 million, which is more than triple MAUs growth rate.

According to BILI's CEO in the Q2 earnings call, the MAUs are expected to double by 2020, to 220 million. The high engagement level will continue to drive faster growth of paying users and deliver shining revenue growth results in the coming years.

Improving Revenue Structure

Although BILI still generated 60% of its revenue from mobile games during the quarter, the percentage of gaming revenue has been declining since 2017.

Source: BILI's Earnings

For Q2 2019, 21% of the revenue came from its live video broadcasting platform and value-added services (VAS), 11% came from online ads, and the remaining 8% came from its "e-commerce and other" business. All four businesses posted impressive double-digit or even triple-digit revenue growth during the quarter.

Source: BILI's Earnings

China's online gaming industry has been quite competitive and volatile due to strong regulation. We think this is the right strategy for BILI, to weigh down the reliance on gaming, as BILI won't have any competing advantage over the two dominating giants, Tencent and NetEase (NTES).

Focusing on UGC, BILI is Closest to YouTube

Compared to the other three major video platforms, BILI is very different in terms of content focus. While the other three giants focus on purchasing licenses and creating original content, Bilibili has a strong revenue sharing program to encourage users to upload their own content, just like YouTube.

In fact, Bilibili is one of the highest paying platforms for content creators in China. Revenue sharing costs Bilibili RMB 551.7 million in 2019 Q1, making up for 40% of revenue and 47% of the cost of revenue. According to a blogger KatandSid, who published content on Bilibili, Toutiao, WeChat, YouTube, Weibo, and iQiyi, BILI gives the highest shared earnings for each 10-K view-count (YouTube is actually the highest but restricted in most China's territory):

YouTube: ~ 280 RMB

Bilibili: ~ 40 RMB

Toutiao: ~ 25 RMB

Weibo: 0 (does not have a revenue-sharing plan)

While the major online video market is already crowded enough and everyone has been burning enormous capital to purchase content and acquire users, it's not clear who will eventually survive until the end. BILI, on the other hand, will be the one that's closest to the Chinese version of YouTube. In case you don't think that's a big deal, remember that it is valued over $160 billion now, nearly 100x what Google acquired it for $1.65 billion in 2006. The huge success of YouTube shows how successful UGC platform can be, which should give BILI strong confidence in pursuing this path in China.

Oh, also, in case we haven't mentioned it, BILI doesn't have pre-video ads for any of its content right now! Consider YouTube made about $3.36-4.43 billion from ads in 2018, we think BILI has a huge potential. The $10 billion market cap goal stated by Mr. Rui Chen (CEO of BILI) doesn't sound that crazy now, does it?

Conclusion

BILI is still in the fast-growing yet loss-suffering stage right now. The market has been overly cautious about the loss part but missed the huge upside potential of BILI. We believe it will grow into the Chinese version of YouTube, which presents a great long-term opportunity for investors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BILI. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.