Stock Returns After Long Bond Rallies

At the prompting of a new reader, this article examines S&P 500 returns in the month after outsized bond market rallies.

As a follow up to a piece on the magnitude of the recent long bond market rally, this article looks at subsequent S&P 500 returns.

In yesterday's article - The Magnitude of the August Bond Rally - I demonstrated for Seeking Alpha readers that August's 10.5% return for the Bloomberg Barclays Long Treasury Index (TLT) was the fourth largest monthly return in a datasest dating back to 1973.

By also looking at the next month's returns for that particular bond index, I indicated for readers that after large rallies that the bond market tends to continue to see heightened volatility, which may create opportunities for tactical trading. Reader, MadamPresidentTulsi2020, asked the provocative question of what happens to the S&P 500 (VOO) following these large moves in the long bond. I was intrigued by the question too, so please indulge us.

In the far right column, I have included the total return for the S&P 500 over the next month following these historically large rallies for the long bond.

In the previous article on future bond market returns, I noted that the three largest returns happened during NBER-dated recessions. I expected equity returns to be weak for this full table given the coincidence with recessionary environments, but on average, equity returns were above trend with an arithmetic average of 1.3%. Like the bond market data, the returns were highly variable with only two observations fitting within 1 standard deviation (+4.4%) of the average monthly return for the S&P 500 from 1973-current.

The two most negative equity market returns in this table followed the December 2008 and August 2011 bond market rallies. Bullish equity investors will notice that these long bond rallies - late 2008 prior to stocks bottoming in early March and fall 2011 after the debt ceiling debacle, sequestration, and the S&P downgrade of U.S. Treasuries - were periods that kicked off multiple year rallies for the equity market.

The only concrete takeaway I think Seeking Alpha readers can make from this data is that both long bonds and stocks exhibited heightened volatility following large rallies for the long bond, and investors should expect volatile swings to continue for both long duration Treasuries and equity markets this fall.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

