Momo: I Can't Pound The Table Any Harder

Momo's core app continues to grow, while the TanTan acquisition's growth potential is just beginning to be unleashed.

TanTan might not be the absolute victor in India, but growth in India is a testament to the app's quality in relation to Tinder.

In the face of regulatory headwinds, Momo posted strong Q2 numbers; challenges have been nothing more than a small blip on the radar.

A Great Quarter

Chinese social media firm Momo (MOMO) reported tremendous Q2 2019 results last week. The stock is up almost 30% since my first article covering the company in May. The company posted this brilliant quarter in the midst of two material headwinds.

The company continued its streak of beating Wall Street's expectations on both EPS and revenue. In May, the market was in an uproar over TanTan being removed from app stores, along with a newsfeed suspension of Momo's primary app. This was nothing more than a fear-induced buying opportunity for long-term investors.

For the month of June, total user time spent decreased by 12% from the month of March. After Momo's posting suspension was lifted on June 21, we undertook a major campaign to call back the users. By mid-August, DAU has gone back to the level that we saw before the inspection period. The gap between the current time spent and the daily average time spent in March has narrowed to low single-digit percentage. -CEO Tang Yang Q2 Earnings Call

Momo's challenges over the past several quarters have been a mix of headline fear and genuine headwinds. The suspensions were real challenges that the management team handled with swift and decisive action. These headwinds had a short-term impact on users, but no material impact on long-term financial performance. With users returning to levels pre-suspension, Momo's primary fundamental challenges are in the rear-view mirror.

So too are the headwinds to GAAP net income in relation to the TanTan acquisition. The company had a write-down that added to general and administrative expenses over the past quarters.

According to relevant US GAAP literature, a share-based compensation expense of RMB466.9 million was amortized during the first quarter 2019, based on the progress of achievements of the performance conditions as of March 31, 2019. We currently expect that the remaining RMB273 million would be fully amortized into the second quarter of 2019. -CFO Jonathan Zhang Q1 Earnings Call

The only noise remaining for Momo is the continual trade war narrative. This narrative has exactly zero effect on Momo's business. With some uncertainty shaken out of the stock, expect the focus to be shifting the company's strong fundamentals over the next several quarters. Hopefully, the recent volatility is a lesson in focusing on Momo's fundamentals as opposed to headline risk. Momo has been subjected to more concerns than the average stock, but over time, the market will come to realize the company's fair value.

High-Quality Fundamentals

Data by YCharts

Momo's share performance has diverged significantly from its closest peer, Match Group (MTCH), over 2019.

Data by YCharts

Momo's valuation is significantly lower than Match's. As investors, it becomes important to analyze why this is the case. If the qualitative aspects of Momo do not significantly deviate from Match, the company is a screaming buy.

To understand this, we need to compare the value users receive from Momo in comparison to Match. These two companies are not direct comparisons, Momo's primary business in its current state is live streaming, while Match is only a suite of dating apps. TanTan is actually still a drag on Momo's bottom line.

Tinder and TanTan offer similar swiping features. Datingscout.com has reviewed both Tinder and TanTan, and given both apps a 4-star rating. Incomplete profiles is a big problem for TanTan, but this is also a problem on Tinder. TanTan has some advantages over Tinder, including more free swipes, and games that help ease the awkwardness of getting to know someone new.

Both businesses offer similar services, and both have market-dominating characteristics in their respective geographies.

Brilliant Marketing And Core App Growth

Momo attributed its quick rebound following the suspension period to marketing strategies aimed at getting users back on the platform. This is just one example of how successful the company is in translating marketing dollars to users.

Momo has been effectively monetizing users by providing a quality experience. While many American companies operate subscription models, Momo's growth is coming from its value-added services. Momo's apps have somewhat of a hierarchical structure in which Momo classifies users by spending capacity.

For example, the company recently introduced what it calls a nobility program. Ratings are assigned monthly that keeps the top echelon of users motivated to continue spending on the platform. The company has found this to drive revenue growth amongst the highest-paying users. Momo also held a music event in May for its highest-paying users, further creating platform value.

In the second quarter the team starting to pull the levers they have in hand in a methodical way. In May, we held our first offline music tour in Shanghai. At the event, we let some of our high paying users invite their friends, who had not previously been exposed to live streaming shows to join them in the party. Together, they could resonate with what makes live streaming shows a unique entertaining experience. The main event turned out to be more successful than we originally anticipated. Therefore, we had a second one in June in Quanzhou, Fujian Province and the third one in Chengdu two days ago. The purpose of the offline music tour is to enhance the top spenders' experience as well as to expand the pool of high paying users. I'm glad that the tours have proven to be effective in achieving these goals. -Wang Li President/COO Q2 Earnings Call

The company has seen growth among the middle echelon of spenders as well, after rolling out new interactive gifting offerings.

Momo's management has done this all while boosting margins meaningfully. Momo only operates at about a 50% gross margin because of the upfront costs of paying broadcasters on its core platform.

The company has cited the recent growth drivers as long-term structural improvements to the business, as opposed to short-term gains. Despite the growing competition in live streaming, Momo is improving margins, a testament to the creativity and brilliance of management.

Market-dominating characteristics

Network effects dominate social media. The value of the platform as an entity increases as the number of users increase.

Source

While TanTan and Tinder compete in different markets, the underlying goal and principle is the same. As the network gains more users, the value of the platforms increase to those using it.

Plenty of dating apps exists, but Tinder has dominated the dating scene in America. In March, Tinder was estimated to be worth 10 billion, while its closest competitor Bumble, was valued at just 1.1 billion in November. Over time, network effects compound advantages for winners. Bumble does not pose a significant challenge to Tinder because users will gravitate towards their applications that give the highest probability of successful outcomes. As they say, dating is a numbers game. This funnels dating apps to compete in a winner-take-all market dynamic in respected markets.

TanTan will likely end up as a Bumble-like competitor to Tinder in non-core markets, but China's regulatory stranglehold on tech companies tilts in TanTan's favor. TanTan is positioned to hold a market-dominating position in China.

India

Tinder is dominating the United States, TanTan is dominating in China, and India appears to be the battleground in the middle. Tinder and TanTan both have a presence in the world's second largest nation by population. This gives us valuable insight into how the two apps stack up against each other. Tinder is the number one dating app in India, but TanTan has quietly risen through the ranks, going from outside the top 10 in May of 2018, to 5th after Momo's management unleashed a marketing blitz, especially on short-video social app TikTok, and also on Facebook (FB).

Momo and other Chinese apps view India as a huge opportunity, as Chinese apps lack the same level of acceptance in the west. TanTan slightly trails Bumble in India, thus giving the impression that TanTan is comparable to Bumble's user experience. While not at the same level of Tinder, TanTan has free rein in the Chinese market.

If the trend is your friend, TanTan is moving in the right direction in India. TanTan's rise following the acquisition is a testament to the app's quality in relation to Tinder. We've seen Momo's marketing brilliance. TanTan could very well continue to move up the leaderboard in India. This is one metric to closely watch moving forward. This is on top of Momo's core app, which at the current time is generating all of Momo's cash flow.

The dust is yet to settle in the dating app battle in India. While I mention winner-take-all dynamics being at play, TanTan's position in India is not absolute. Currently, it looks like Tinder has the leadership position in India, but TanTan's strong showing attests to its quality, and solidifies its market-dominating position in China.

Challenges

Source

Growth rates for the online dating market are relatively muted.

Region CAGR 2019 Revenue (millions) 2019 Users (millions) Worldwide 6.0% 1,958 219.8 United States 4.5% 912 30.4 China 8.4% 204 62.4 India 8.9% 54 20.3

Source: Statista

The possibility that growth disappoints is possible, if online dating is dominated by free services.

I believe Momo is different because of management's skill at extracting value from value-added services. Momo could prove an anomaly at creating value for services that would otherwise be free. China already has nearly double the users as the United States. Effective monetization is key, an attribute that Momo has proven through deliberate value extraction from its core app. The TanTan acquisition is Momo taking the same playbook to a different field. Coupled with Momo's strong cash flows from its core app, investors are getting a likely outcome for almost nothing. Growth in the core app reaccelerated to 18% this quarter, TanTan's expansion is not factored into Momo's cheap share price.

I believe that most risks associated with Momo are overblown.

Momo? No no. That is exactly the kind of stock I don't want you in. It's a Chinese stock. I mean, hey, listen: we're having a trade war to end all trade wars with the Chinese and you want some Momo? I say ix-nay. -Jim Cramer 1/4/19

Poor sentiment was on display when CNBC's Jim Cramer recommended to avoid Momo on January 4th of this year. Momo closed at $25.41 per share that day, investors who heeded Cramer's advice missed out on owning a great business while watching their investment grow 45%.

This is an example of a clear unforced investment error. Momo's fundamentals have nothing to do with any trade war, or ridiculous short-term fear-mongering. Long-term investors should take advantage of these types of sell-off opportunities.

Momo is a pound-the-table long-term investment to gain exposure to the growing online dating market. More challenges and fear-mongering will inevitably rise, but over the past year, Momo has proven resilient and focused. The company offers one of the most attractive risk to reward profiles in the market. Given the company's strong cash flows from its core app, growth is far from priced in. Momo has a high probability of producing market-beating returns over time.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MOMO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.