Battle Of The Boxes: Box Vs Dropbox

A few years ago, Box (BOX) and Dropbox (DBX) were among the best-known technology companies in their world. The two companies had pioneered a new dimension in data storage and content sharing. As a result, their respective CEOs were idolized in the technology industry. The two companies went public in 2015 and 2018 respectively and earlier optimism has faded. At its peak, Box and Dropbox had market valuations of more than $4 billion and $16.82 billion respectively. Today, the companies are valued at $2.1 billion and $7.4 billion.

Dropbox and Box began as cloud storage companies. With their desktop and mobile apps, people could save their documents and files and access them from everywhere. Along the way, the two took different paths. Box decided to place more emphasis on corporate clients. While the storage remained being the core product, the company expanded its offerings with products like Box Relay, Box KeySafe, Box Governance, and Box Shuttle. In fact, when you visit Box’s website, it is difficult to believe that storage is the core product. In the most recent earnings call, Levie reiterated that the goal of these additional services was to disrupt the content management industry he believes is worth more than $40 billion. According to Box, it serves 69% of all companies in the Fortune 500 list.

Dropbox on the other hand has focused mostly on individual users. As of the most recent quarter, the company had more than 500 million registered users. Of these 13.6 million were paying customers. This was a higher number than the 11 million that the company reported in its S1 filing. From the 500M, the company believes that it can convert 300 million users to become paying customers. Like with Box, Dropbox has been on an aggressive move to attract more corporate customers. This has seen it buy HelloSign, as it attempts to create a more holistic platform for corporates. It has also been developing more corporate apps like Dropbox paper. It has also been boosting its integrations by partnering with companies like Microsoft (MSFT), Slack (WORK), Zoom (ZM), and Google (GOOG).

In the most recent quarter, Box had revenue of $172.5 and a net loss of more than $36.23 million. Dropbox on the other hand had revenue of $401 million and a net loss of $21 million. In this quarter, the revenue growth for the two was 16.40% and 18.37% respectively. In 2019, 2020, and 2021, investors expect that Dropbox will generate revenue of $1.65 billion, $1.89 billion, and $2.1 billion. Box on the other hand is expected to generate revenue of $690 million, $776 million, and $881 million respectively. The table gives a brief comparison of the company’s statements.

Dropbox Box Total Assets $2.36 billion $827 million Total Cash and Short-Term Investments $972 million $201 million Total Liabilities $1.63 billion $805 million Total Debt 0 $40 million Free Cash Flow $333 million $41 million Market Cap $7.4 billion $2.1 billion Gross Margin 75% 68%

Source: Ycharts

Saturated Industry

Box and Dropbox are not undervalued companies. The two have an EV to EBITDA margin of 37 and 17 respectively. Investors are giving the company a premium valuation because of the low churn rates and the predictable cash flows.

In the past decade, the two companies have introduced the world to the world of cloud storage and online collaboration. As a result, most people who previously did not have a way to store, access, and share their files rushed to create accounts with these companies. Along the way, other companies moved into the industry. Apple (AAPL) developed iCloud, Amazon (AMZ) developed Amazon Drive, Google developed Google Drive, and Microsoft (MSFT) unveiled OneDrive. In Asia, companies like Alibaba (BABA), Tencent, and Baidu developed similar products, and in Russia, Yandex developed a similar product. In New Zealand, Kim Dot Com also developed Mega, which gives users 50GB for free. Further, companies like Slack (WORK) too are attempting to disrupt the communication and storage industry.

The challenge for Dropbox and Box is that the larger companies like Google and Microsoft offer their products as part of a suite. This lowers the cost to the end user. For example, a Business G-suite subscription costs $12 per month. This comes with an unlimited subscription to Google Drive. In addition to this, this service comes bundled with additional services like business email, photos, hangouts and shared calendars. Microsoft’s OneDrive on the other hand comes bundled with Office 365. As such, an Office 365 Home costs $10 a month and comes loaded with 6TB of OneDrive data, Office applications, and other tools. Also, as I wrote recently, my company is increasingly using Slack for collaboration and some file storage.

Dropbox and Box fans will argue that this level of competition has always been there and the companies have managed to succeed. They argue that these small companies will continue to use their brands to attract more users. This is indeed the truth. However, another truth is that it is impossible to expect that these companies will continue to experience the historic growth rates. This is simply because most people who want to have a cloud storage platform already have them. Personally, I use Google Drive for most of my personal work and Microsoft OneDrive for my work-related tasks.

Way Forward

Box and Dropbox are each trying to achieve growth by increasing their focus on the enterprise customers. These customers tend to be more reliable. This means that they rarely cancel their subscriptions and they tend to pay a higher price of the subscriptions. Box has been doing this for years and has been developing products like Governance and Relay.

In recent months, Dropbox too has been trying hard to get more corporate clients. It is this reason why the company recently unveiled the ‘new Dropbox’, which is now a unified workspace connecting many services like G-Suite, Zoom, and Slack among others. The company also acquired HelloSign, a company that competes with DocuSign (DOCU) in the e-signature industry.

Still, investors have not been pleased especially after the most recent earnings season. In the past one month, the stock prices of Box and Dropbox have dropped by 9 and 23% respectively. The two are trading near their all-time lows.

So, what should investors do? While Box is still making losses, I believe that there is value in the relationships the company has made. The company’s products are used by more than 95k companies, with a good number of them paying more than $100k per year. Part of the reason why Box is still making losses is that it depends mostly on direct sales. As such, the company spends more than 50% of all its revenue in sales and marketing. With the company being relatively priced, I believe that the existing customer base presents important value to a bigger company like Salesforce (CRM). At the current market value of $2.1 billion, an acquiring company would be able to make a good return within a short period by creating synergies in the sales and marketing department. Indeed, Salesforce once considered acquiring the company as shown below.

Source: Business Insider

As for Dropbox, I believe that it is relatively risky to invest in it for two primary reasons. First, most of its paying customers are individuals, which increases the risk of churn. Second, the recent launch of ‘new Dropbox’ appears to have been launched too late. It was launched at a time when similar workspaces have been there for quite some time. Finally, as mentioned before, growth in the consumer storage will continue to slow mostly because of saturation. Therefore, I believe that investors should avoid Dropbox for now.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BOX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.