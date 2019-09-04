S&P Ends +2,900 (Surprising Everyone But Us), Readying An Assault To Old Highs. Eyeing Trade Desk And Others

Bears were unrelenting yesterday, I stayed contrarian

Every pundit and commentator I listen to was talking recession. Who could blame them with the heaviness to the market? Then the 10 am ISM number showed contraction, which should have surprised no one, and yet the market reacted badly. Monday was a sharp reversal to most of last week, in what market participants read as a sharp rebuke. The chart said otherwise, we held the old base of 2,820 for a full month.

While I was disappointed that we closed below 2,930 on Friday, we stayed positive and close enough to signal to me that the momentum was still there. So now technicians (nearly all traders at this point) are going to go through the exercise I went through in Friday's piece. As I said yesterday, everyone was on one side of the boat and are now going to have to shift to the other. Hopefully, you all heeded me and are already there ahead of the crowd.

Welcome to the new trading range +2,900 to 3,030

Levels matter, price matters, but how can we justify this high level when earnings will give us a 20+ P/E? You may not like the answer, but it is low interest rates. Valuation is determined by the present value of future revenue streams, and that revenue is more valuable with such tiny interest rates. Also, I still believe that earnings will reaccelerate in the second half, and that optimism will take hold as better news is coming for 2020.

Historically, election years are good for stocks and I believe the same for this coming election year. I am not saying that we are going into smooth sailing from here. We will probably still chop around in a way that will shake our faith and continue to make us hate this rally. In fact, market participants have had strong disdain for this market since the December fiasco. Everyone is still waiting for a 20% dive out of nowhere, and won't be happy until they see it again. I am afraid the market will not give them that satisfaction.

Also, have you noticed that the 10-year and 30-year rates are firming up (as I said they would)? I think that is telling us that recession talk is just that, talk. Also, please ignore the pundits that put the rally to developments in Hong Kong. The futures were up all night and well before news that the extradition bill would be withdrawn.

Whether we like it or not, Powell will cut

You all know that I did not think the previous cut was necessary but now the market wants more. Yesterday's PMI gives Powell the cover to cut, but I do hope he disabuses the market of the idea of more cuts. He needs to be VERY reassuring but confident that the economy does not need more.

I also hope that he and Mnuchin get together and change the configuration of the debt offerings. The market is demanding more instruments that are longer-dated. There is wide acceptance of the concept of 50-year and 100-year bonds, and even more 30-year bonds. This might be seen as QT, but the rest of the world is distorting our markets. The last thing we want is to emulate $17 trillion in negative sovereign debt.

Traders know not to "Fight the Fed", and as long as the Fed is accommodating, the market should remain bullish.

How to deal with this market? Stay with the cash management discipline

If you are an active participant in the market a few times a week, then you are likely already long and probably all in. If I am right, then as we approach 3,000, you should start trimming positions. Yes, I know many of you are going to be sick of hearing this, but work on generating cash as we approach the old highs. By now I hope that some of you have adopted the discipline of building 25% to 35% cash for your speculative accounts. I have also been introducing ways to hedge your positions. Late last week I asked you to close out your hedges, I hope you did. As we approach 3,000, we will talk about that again.

If this is too active for you, then sit this out to next month. Hopefully, you have the cash to add to your investments if we fall back to support. If you are a long-term investor, you should not be looking to trade at all. You should be allocating cash on a monthly basis to dividend-paying stocks.

With yesterday's volatility, additional names are back at interesting levels

The Trade Desk (TTD) is now 50 points below its all-time high. With political advertising about to assault our eyeballs, I think TTD is a screaming buy.

Also along that theme, Twitter (TWTR) and Snap (SNAP) look under-priced and ready to move up. Both these names have proven their utility for advertisers, and they dearly want to support alternatives to Facebook (FB).

Adobe (ADBE) is now 30 points below its all-time high, Salesforce (CRM) is down 15 points, Nvidia (NVDA) is 20 below recent highs.

On the other hand, Akamai (AKAM) is at all-time highs even after all this volatility, and that says something too. I still like Elastic (ESTC), Twilio (TWLO), Okta Inc. (OKTA) and MongoDB (MDB).

I think it's time to dip a toe into Ulta Beauty

We've waited 3 days, and while Ulta Beauty (ULTA) has room to fall another 20 or even 30 points, it is time to start accumulating it. Only do this with patience, this is a slow-money trade. ULTA could very well go nowhere for months. If you want to stay on the fast money track, this equity is not for you. You could choose to set up an options trade, or a "Buy-Write" strategy, perhaps taking a long-dated call and create a calendar spread.

If you have money to allocate but technology stocks feel too risky, how about the Med-Tech names?

Look at Intuitive Surgical (ISRG), Illumina (ILMN), Teladoc (TDOC), Edwards Lifesciences (EW), PerkinElmer (PKI), and Exact Sciences (EXAS). So many of the Med-Tech names have soared higher, I need to figure out if there are names that justify that level or they come down a bit.

Analyst Corner

I like all these names, just beware that Lululemon (LULU) is going to be reporting earnings so it could fall on any tiny nit that the analysts might find, or on forward guidance that isn't as aggressive as expectations.

Snap was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an "in-line" rating to an "outperform" rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $18.00. 26.4% upside from the current price of $15.82.

Square (SQ) was upgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. SQ was also upgraded by analysts at MoffettNathanson from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating.

LendingTree (TREE) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $395.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $355.00. 29.6% upside from the current price of $304.87.

Lululemon Athletica had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $215.00 to $217.00.

RealReal (REAL) is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co. They set an "outperform" rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. 48.6% upside from the current price of $13.46

Insider corner

The three biggest insider buying for August by number of buyers and the total amount:

General Electric (GE) 7 insiders @ $6.7 million

Energizer (ENR) 7 Insiders @ $1.4 million

Ocwen Financial (OCN) 8 insiders @ $779K

My take: I find the GE insider activity the most interesting. The other part that is interesting was the insider activity for energy stocks. I have washed my hands off this sector and I find this desire to buy shares in the oil-patch quizzical.