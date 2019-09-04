Marathon Oil Corporation's (MRO) CEO Lee Tillman Presents at Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference 2019 - Transcript

Marathon Oil Corporation (NYSE:MRO) Barclays CEO Energy-Power Conference September 4, 2019 7:45 AM ET

Lee Tillman

All right, well thank you very much for the introduction Andrew. I very much appreciate Barclays hosting this week. As you know, I will be making some forward-looking statements this morning, so please read this disclaimer on Page 2 at your convenience. Before I begin my update on Marathon Oil, I'd also like to remind those listening on the webcast that the slides accompanying my remarks are available on our website, marathonoil.com.

I'll begin now on Slide 3 with a brief summary of our framework for success. It's no secret that energy equities including independent E&Ps have underperformed in the marketplace for the last few years. It's also no secret as to why this has been the case. Bottom line enterprise-level returns have languished. The E&P sector hasn't generated any free cash flow including during the most recent quarter when WTI prices averaged $58 per barrel. And at the end of the day this sector has not delivered financial outcomes that are competitive with other investment opportunities within the broader marketplace.

There has been far too much focus from E&Ps on energy specific metrics that do not necessarily correlate with shareholder value. IP30s, type curve EURs, production growth, single well IRRs, and not nearly enough focus on the bottom line financial metrics of enterprise-level returns, cash flow growth, sustainable free cash flow and return of capital to shareholders.

And in the wake of our sectors' underperformance there's been a lot of talk across the industry about capital discipline, with many companies and investors having different visions of what capital discipline should look like. At Marathon Oil we have a very clear and transparent definition of exactly what capital discipline means for our company and to our shareholders.

It has been our touchstone as we have transformed our business to an advantaged, high-performing multi-basin U.S. resource play model. And we believe that consistent and comprehensive execution against this framework and the delivery of compelling bottom line financial and operational outcomes quarter after quarter is exactly what our sector needs to attract investors back to our space.

At Marathon Oil we are leading the charge, delivering this level of performance now. We are driving significant underlying corporate returns improvements. We are generating meaningful and sustainable free cash flow at conservative pricing. We are returning a considerable portion of that cash flow back to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases and we are improving our capital efficiency, cost structure and resource base through differentiated execution quarter after quarter.

This strong operational and financial performance as being powered by a transformed portfolio and a top-tier balance sheet, providing the foundation for continued execution success through the commodity cycle.

Turning to Slide 4, I will review the specific enterprise-level results that serve as proof points of our delivery against our framework for success. And while second quarter was a truly exceptional quarter from an operational and financial delivery standpoint, this execution success is not new. It is the continuation of a trend that is now well established over multiple quarters. It all starts with our returns first orientation.

During second quarter we realized an annualized cash return on invested capital of 20% consistent with the prior year quarter despite a 12% decline in WTI price and meaningful weakness and secondary product pricing. The underlying improvement in our corporate returns is expected to continue and underscores our success across multiple dimensions; portfolio management, concentrated capital allocation, more efficient operations, high-margin oil growth, cash cost reductions and lower completed well costs.

Enterprise-level returns are at the forefront of all that we do, and as a reminder, both cash return on invested capital and cash flow per debt adjusted share are components of our executive compensation scorecard. Second is our commitment to sustainable free cash flow generation at conservative pricing. For many this objective remains aspirational, but our track record on this front is now well-established with six consecutive quarters of positive organic free cash flow post dividends.

We aren’t just talking about free cash flow or forecasting it for the future. We are delivering it here and now, with multiple assets generating strong free cash flow, including the Eagle Ford, the Bakken and our integrated business in Equatorial Guinea, each of which will remain strong free cash flow contributors in our portfolio for years to come.

During second quarter specifically, we generated $137 million of post dividend organic free cash flow. Since the beginning of 2018 we have now delivered over $1 billion of cumulative organic free cash flow post dividend for our shareholders. Our annualized organic free cash flow yield is over 5% year-to-date and over 8% since 2018, placing us competitively not only with our E&P peers, but also with the broader market.

Our portfolio is resilient and capable of generating free cash flow below current pricing with a peer leading enterprise breakeven oil price. Yet we also retain significant upside leverage to even modest oil price support. And rest assured, any higher pricing we realize will translate directly to higher free cash flow, not higher activity through our commitment to capital discipline.

Third, we continue to return significant capital back to our shareholders through our dividend and share repurchases. Year-to-date we have repurchased $250 million of our own shares with $230 million executed during 2Q as we took advantage of our attractively valued stock. Almost 90% of the over $1 billion in post dividend free cash flow generated since the beginning of 2018 as been returned back to our shareholders through our share repurchases, reducing our outstanding share count by over 6%.

In combination with our dividend we have returned over $330 million to shareholders year-to-date and $1.2 billion since the beginning of 2018, equating to 25% of our operating cash flow and funded by organic free cash flow. We have a well established track record of returning capital to our shareholders. To underscore that commitment we are one of the only E&Ps that has incorporated a return of capital metric into our executive compensation scorecard.

We are fans of both, dividends and buybacks. We pay a dividend with the current yield around 1.5%, competitive not only against our E&P peers, but also competitive with a broader set of similarly sized industrial companies within the S&P 500. We look at our dividend with our Board each and every quarter and we certainly have the portfolio strength and financial outlook to consider taking our dividend payment higher over time.

However, in the current environment our preferred avenue of incremental return of capital for shareholders is through share repurchases. We are generating post dividend free cash flow in the current environment at a time when our share price remains significantly disconnected from its fundamental value.

We therefore believe that the disciplined repurchase of our own share [Audio Gap] funded by organic free cash flow is one of the highest return uses of our capital, representing a somewhat unique counter cyclical opportunity. Our Board's recent decision to increase our outstanding share repurchase authorization to $1.5 billion positions us well to continue building on our well-established track record of return of capital.

Finally differentiated execution is the engine that powers our delivery against our commitments, both operational and financial. Our culture is built on continuous improvement in our capital efficiency, in our operating costs, and in our resource base. And to that end, second quarter was truly a stand out from an execution perspective.

High-margin U.S. oil production exceeded the top end of our guidance and was up 17% from the year ago quarter. Our total company production exceeded the top end of our guidance range as well, meaning we are well on our way to deliver on our full-year total oil production guidance calling for 12% growth in the U.S. and 10% growth for the total company.

Regarding capital spending, I've said it multiple times and I will say it again, our budget is not a suggestion, it is a commitment. Our teams understand this and we have spent exactly one half of our development capital at the midpoint of the year fully consistent with our plans. We are solidly on track to deliver on our original $2.4 billion annual development capital budget while also achieving our key 2019 objectives and ensuring operational momentum into 2020.

Importantly, we are driving a declining trend in completed well cost per lateral foot in each of our basins by optimizing our well design, taking advantage of commercial leverage, self sourcing, and capturing execution efficiencies. We also continue to drive a declining trend in our cash cost and with U.S. unit production costs down 14% from the year ago quarter, the lowest since we became an independent in 2011.

Similarly our international unit costs are also the lowest since we became an independent E&P, following the successful divestment of interest in Kurdistan and the UK our ninth and 10th country exit since 2013. All of this is supported by a balance sheet that is investment grade at all three primary ratings agencies with upgrades from both Moody's and S&P during second quarter.

This waterfall chart on Slide 5 simply reiterates our financial strength and flexibility. We ended the quarter with $1 billion in cash and have $4.4 billion in liquidity including our untapped credit facilities.

Moving on to Slide 6, it is easy to see the results from our many years of hard work on our portfolio, the product of which is our differentiated and concentrated position in each of the top four U.S. basins. Our portfolio of assets has never been stronger, simplified to our high-performing U.S. resource plays and our free cash flow generating integrated business in EG.

We have always believed that our multi-basin model affords us a competitive advantage versus our peers, providing us with differentiated capital allocation optionality and flexibility, price realization exposure to various end markets, service cost diversifications helping us better manage inflationary environments and allowing us to leverage our scale across numerous basins, rapid sharing of learnings and best practices between asset teams, and finally an advantaged platform that is uniquely positioned to attract, develop and retain key industry talent, the true source of our long-term sustainable competitive advantage.

Overall our optimized portfolio with assets spanning the development cycle is well positioned to sustainably deliver on our framework, improving corporate returns, free cash flow and return of capital.

Though portfolio optimization will always be an ongoing effort, the heavy lifting is behind us. We can now concentrate our capital allocation to our highest margins, highest return and most competitively advantaged opportunities, our high-performing U.S. resource plays. Our portfolio optimization has materially reduced our cash cost which are now at the lowest level since we became an independent E&P. It has also significantly reduced our long-term liabilities and risks as evidenced by $1.8 billion reduction to our asset retirement obligations since 2014.

I'll now briefly step through each of our four resource plays, highlighting specific - asset specific initiatives and accomplishments that are driving our enterprise-level success beginning with the Eagle Ford on Slide 7. In the Eagle Ford we are delivering financial returns and free cash flow to compete with any basin across the lower 48 [ph] and we are doing this while extending the core of our acreage position, uplifting the quality of our undrilled inventory, and continuously improving our capital efficiency.

Although we have been operating in the Eagle Ford for eight years now, our well productivity continues to improve. In fact, second quarter featured an all-time record for well productivity as measured by average IP30, an amazing accomplishment as our team continues to harness learnings from the more than 1700 horizontal completions we now have in the play.

Even more impressive is the fact the majority of our second quarter activity was concentrated outside of Karnes County, widely viewed as the core of the core in the Eagle Ford, demonstrating the strength of our position and the value in acreage that just a few years ago was viewed by many as lower tier. We are now delivering hot tier results across our entire Eagle Ford position.

Within Karnes County we established a new IP30 pad record during second quarter with a five-well pad that achieved an average well IP30 of over 3,000 BOED. We delivered tremendous results from 15 wells across the oil window of Atascosa County and we successfully applied enhanced completions Northeast of Karnes and Gonzales County, a specific area last tested by us over two years ago, as we continue to uplift the inventory quality across our Eagle Ford acreage to enhance completion and optimize workflows.

Most importantly, the bottom line capital efficiency of the Eagle Ford continues to improve. 2019 productivity as represented by 90-day cumulative production is tracking ahead of the prior year and at an all-time high, while our completed well cost per lateral foot are on a declining trend.

Eight years in and our performance continues to improve and this acreage map only underscores the breadth of our success in the Eagle Ford. From the expanded Atascosa County core and the in the up dip oil window the core extension test in Gonzales, our Eagle Ford team continues to find opportunities to deliver enhanced returns and free cash flow.

Turning to Slide 9, for the Bakken where we continue to build on our hard earned reputation as best in basins. While our results are impressive, productivity alone is not our primary focus. These are relentless efforts on improving capital efficiency we are delivering this record productivity with some of the lowest well cost in the basin. Our year-to-date well costs are down 15% from the 2018 average with half of our second quarter wells delivered at an average completed well cost of $5 million or below, a number not thought possible just a few years ago.

Additionally, just as in the Eagle Ford we have had great success in meaningfully extending the core of our acreage positions dramatically upgrading the economic returns of our decade of remaining inventory. More specifically, extended production history has validated critical core extension tests that I previewed last year at this very conference, highlighting the strength of our broader acreage footprint as well as our operational capability.

Our industry leading productivity is well-established in the Williston Basin and conclusively validated by public data. On a 90-day cumulative oil production basis, we now account for 20 of the top 25 wells and 60 of the top 100 wells in the Williston basin over the last three years despite accounting for only 9% of the total wells drilled. In our Ajax area where we had not drilled since 2015 the four wells we initially brought online late last year delivered initial productivity three times our prior wells in the area and have now achieved cumulative production of over 1 million barrels of oil equivalent at 240 days or an average production rate over the same timeframe of over 1040 BOED.

In the southern part of our Hector area, the four delineation wells we've brought online during the second half of last year have now achieved cumulative production of over 950 million barrels of oil equivalent at 200 days or an average production rate of almost 1200 BOED for the same time period. While extended production history is impressive, more impressive are their bottom line financial results. Importantly, these same pads have already fully paid out at actual costs and actual pricing with an average payback period of roughly eight months per well. Rest assured, in both the Eagle Ford and Bakken we will continue the thoughtful delineation of our full acreage position encouraged by the transformative success we have already achieved while also delivering both returns and free cash flow.

Turning to Oklahoma on Slide 11, since our transition last summer from STACK leasehold protection to a program focused primarily on multi-well pad development in core areas, we have firmly established a foundation of strong and predictable results at optimized spacing designs. Second quarter represented a continuation of this trend highlighted by our Mike Stroud six wells per section STACK infill outperforming our type curve by 100% at 60 days.

With this foundation of strong and predictable performance in place, our teams have been focusing on improving capital efficiency and their efforts are paying dividends. Most notably, our two most recent overpressured STACK infills were delivered with industry-leading drilling and completion costs. These six wells were delivered at an average completed well cost of just $6.3 million when normalized to a 10,000 foot lateral, with an average IP30 of over 1600 barrels of oil equivalent per day and a 70% oil cut [ph]. These wells are earning strong economic returns, notwithstanding the current challenges within the basins for secondary pricing.

As we are always cognizant of current pricing realities, our Oklahoma activity for the second half of the year will be overwhelmingly concentrated in the oilier areas of the play. This includes the oil-rich Springer where we will bring 12 wells to sales [ph] over the back half of the year, leveraging our own operative success in the play in addition our learnings from other operators.

Slide 12 illustrates our focus development plans for the oily parts of the play and the strong outperformance of the overpressured STACK. The photo highlights the dual pad developments that delivered the Marjorie and Lloyd infills at an average completed well cost of $6.3 million.

In the Northern Delaware on Slide 13 we are protecting our leaseholds, delineating our positions, and improving our margins, all while delivering significant early development drilling success. Specifically, our Upper Wolfcamp wells in Malaga delivered an average IP30 of 345 BOED per 1000 foot of lateral during second quarter. As we continue the trend of strong Upper Wolfcamp performance in Eddy County. We also remain focused on improving our margins. As evidence of our improving margin profile, our cash costs were down 10% sequentially during the second quarter, 100% of our produced water was on pipe and our oil on pipe is at 70% and rising.

And while much of our activity so far this year has been concentrated in Malaga, there will be an increasing proportion of delineation of the prolific Red Hills area within our drilling mix over the second half of the year, as we continue to advance our understanding of our full acreage position.

Stepping outside of our four U.S. resource plays, our commitment to portfolio optimization continues with our international portfolio now streamlined to our free cash flow generating integrated business in EG. With our two most recent country exits from Kurdistan and the UK we have exited 10 countries and have reduced our asset retirement obligation from $2 billion to less than $200 million today, significantly mitigating our forward risk.

During second quarter, EG contributed over a $140 million of EBITDAX and is well positioned to remain a strong free cash flow generator for our company for years to come. This is driven by an advantage cost structure including pro forma 2Q per unit production costs of just $2.21 per BOE, a shallow decline profile without the need for any capital reinvestment on our part and its advantage world class infrastructure in a gas rich region of the world.

As a reminder, earlier this year, we signed agreements to process third-party gas through our EG infrastructure solidifying Punta Europa as a cornerstone component of the EG gas mega hub and securing value through both tolling and profit sharing.

I'll wrap up my comments with Slide 16. This slide shows graphically exactly how we are delivering financial results that are competitive not only against our direct E&P peers, but more importantly, against the broader markets. Our challenge as a company and as an industry is less E&P and more S&P. We must deliver financial results that are competitive with the broader markets and that are attractive to both generalists as well as energy investors.

While many speak aspirationally on this point, Marathon Oil is already competing in this broader space, with year-to-date annualized free cash flow yield of over 5% and over 8% annualized free cash flow yield since 2018. And since the beginning of 2018, we have returned around $1.2 billion of capital to our shareholders through our competitive dividend and disciplined buybacks equating to well over 10% of our market value and representing about 25% of our operating cash flow, all funded entirely by organic free cash flow generation, not by our balance sheet or through one-time divestment proceeds.

We don't believe it is a mystery as to what investors are looking for within energy or within any other sector for that matter and we think we stack up well. We have optimized our portfolio to a core group of high performing high return assets. We have a rock solid balance sheet which along with our focused portfolio positions us to execute on a shareholder friendly strategy throughout the commodity cycle.

We have a transparent framework for success well aligned with shareholder value creation against which we have an established track record of execution. We are driving underlying corporate returns improvement, generating meaningful and sustainable free cash flow, returning free cash flow back to our shareholders through dividends and share repurchases, and executing quarter in and quarter out.

So while we are frustrated by market volatility and by our sectors; equity under performance we are strong believers in our strategy and our framework for success. And within that context, we will focus on what we control, which is our execution and a consistent delivery of compelling bottom line financial returns and operational outcomes. Consistently superior financial results coupled with shareholder friendly actions will over time be rewarded in the market.

As we look ahead to 2020 and beyond, our conviction and our framework for success will remain unchanged. There won't be any surprises. Corporate returns first, sustainable free cash flow at conservative pricing, returning cash to shareholders and differentiated execution. High value oil growth will be an outcome of our rigorous multi-basin capital allocations, not an objective.

Importantly, our 2019 plan already has us well positioned for both operational momentum and capital efficiency going into 2020. We are delivering against our framework. This is our sixth consecutive quarter of post dividend organic free cash flow. Our capital discipline and our pure leading enterprise breakeven are a powerful and winning combination across a wide range of commodity environments.

Thank you for your attention today, and your interest in Marathon Oil.

