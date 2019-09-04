Northern Trust: Net Interest Margin Compression Will Be A Concern In The Near Term

Investment Thesis

Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) delivered an unimpressive Q2 2019 with flat top line and bottom line growth. The bank’s focus on ultra-wealthy clients should yield good results in the long term as these clients are less likely to switch to other management firms. It also has a cost control initiative to constrain its operating expense growth. However, net interest margin may decline due to declining interest rates. Northern Trust currently pays a growing 2.7%-yielding dividend. However, given the current global economic uncertainty, we think investors may want to stay on the sidelines.

Data by YCharts

Recent Developments: Q2 2019 Highlights

Northern Trust posted an OK quarter with flat revenue growth. Thanks to declining provision for credit losses of $6.5 million to offset the increase in non-interest expense, its net income also stayed flat year over year. Fortunately, its EPS increased by 4% year over year due to its share repurchase plan.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Earnings and Growth Analysis

Wealth management business should enjoy long-term growth

Northern Trust’s wealth management segment focuses on serving the needs of ultra-wealthy clients. Its assets under management at the end of Q2 2019 was $293 billion. This was up by 2% year over year and flat sequentially. Its investment and other servicing fees were $406 million. This was an increase of 4% year over year. Although the global financial market appears to be volatile lately due to economic uncertainties, this is less of a concern for Northern Trust. Unlike many other asset wealth management clients, Northern Trust’s focus on serving the needs of ultra-wealthy clients is advantageous because most of its clients are much more conservatives in making investment choices. They do not expect strong performance (e.g. beating the market). Instead, the focus for its clients are more on financial and tax planning, asset allocation, and wealth preservation. Therefore, these clients are less likely to switch to other operators simply due to performance or market volatility. In addition, its clients are likely more conservative in asset allocation as well. Therefore, in an economic downturn, Northern Trust’s AUMs may be less volatile than other AUM operators.

Sustainable expense management initiative is progressing well

We like the fact that Northern Trust has done well to contain its non-interest expense growth in the past few years. As can be seen from the chart below, the company’s operating expenses only increased by 1% year over year to $1.006 billion. The company continues to expect its expense management initiative (which started back in 2017) to result in run rate savings by 2020.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Northern Trust’s effort to contain its non-interest expense has resulted in operating efficiency improvement. As can be seen from the chart below, its non-interest expense as a percentage of trust and investment fees has been on a declining trend. It has reduced to 105% in Q2 2019 from 115% in 2013.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Declining interest rate and deposits may impact its earnings

One area where we are concerned is its net interest income growth prospect in H2 2019 and 2020. Net interest income represents about 28% of Northern Trust’s total revenue. In Q2 2019, its net interest income increased by 1% year over year. The increase was primarily due to an improvement of net interest margin (from 1.48% in Q2 2018 to 1.61% in Q2 2019) offset by declining average earning assets. We expect net interest margin to decline as the company may have to increase the rate to attract more deposits. In addition, it's widely expected that the Fed will cut its key interest rate lower in the fall term. This may make it much more challenging for Northern Trust to maintain its NIM.

Source: Q2 2019 Presentation

Valuation Analysis

Northern Trust currently trades at a forward P/E ratio of 12.80x. This is below its five-year average P/E ratio of 16.22x. Its current P/E ratio of 12.80x is also below the 14.0x average of its peers.

Data by YCharts

A growing 2.7%-yielding dividend

Northern Trust currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.70 per share. This is equivalent to a dividend yield of 2.7%. The bank has an excellent track record of growing its dividend. In fact, it has increased its dividend for eight consecutive years. As can be seen from the chart below, its dividend yield of 2.7% is towards the high end of its yield range in the past 10 years.

Data by YCharts

Risks and Challenges

Macroeconomic risk

Northern Trust faces macroeconomic risks. In an economic downturn, its AUMs may decline due to declining asset value. This may reduce its fee income.

Foreign exchange risk

A sizable of Northern Trust’s AUMs are foreign assets. Therefore, the company is exposed to foreign exchange risk.

Investor Takeaway

We like Northern Trust and its future growth potential especially given its focus on ultra-wealthy clients. However, given the global economic uncertainty, we think investors should remain careful. Therefore, we recommend investors stay on the sidelines until better visibility is seen.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This is not financial advice and that all financial investments carry risks. Investors are expected to seek financial advice from professionals before making any investment.