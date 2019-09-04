Lam Research Corp. Is Committed To Paying Large Dividends And Buybacks To Its Shareholders

The stock is worth $288.47 on a peer comp basis, an upside of 37% from here.

The company has committed to doing significant buybacks going forward. It has reduced its shares by 23% in the past 7 years. I estimate the company will reduce shares by 3-4% per year.

Management expects strong free cash flow going forward. I estimate FCF will be at least $2.66 billion in FY 2020, slightly below $2.87 billion for the June FY.

Lam's 2.9% dividend yield and an estimated 4.4% buyback yield give the stock a striking total yield of 6.6% going forward.

Lam Research Corp.'s free cash flow yield of 8.7% is very attractive compared to its peers in the wafer fabrication equipment and services sector.

Lam Research Corp Stock Is Good Value Here

Lam Research (LRCX) produced solid net income and free cash flow ("FCF") results for its quarter and fiscal year ending June 30. This chip wafer fabrication equipment and services supplier indicated that foundry spending is tracking higher than last year. This in part due to an acceleration in 5G development leading to strong demand for 7-nanometer and 5-nanometer products. (Lam's products and services help their customers build smaller, faster and better performing devices that are used in select electronic products like mobile phones, personal computers, servers, wearables, vehicles and data storage devices.)

The bottom line is that sales and free cash flow should stay relatively strong for the rest of the year. For example, its non-GAAP revenue was up 3.4% sequentially over Q1 and it expects to see solid growth for the rest of 2019.

Based on my estimates, FCF will be $2.7 billion this coming fiscal year ending June 2020. That represents an FCF yield of 8.7% based on LRCX's market value of $30.4 billion today (Aug. 30, 2019).

Moreover, management has committed to spending a large portion of this, at least 50%, on dividends and buybacks going forward. Based on that, I estimate that the dividend yield of 2.2% and the projected buyback yield of at least 4.4% provides a total yield of 6.6% for LRCX going forward. This is very attractive. My model shows that the stock is worth $288.47, or 37% higher than today's price.

Management's Commitment to Shareholder Value

Over the past 7 years, LRCX has reduced its share count by 23%. This can be seen in the chart below, along with my estimate that shares will be reduced further this coming fiscal year ending June 30, 2020:

Source: From SEC filings and Hake estimates

The table below shows that free cash flow growth has rebounded in the past 2 fiscal years ending June 30, and should stay strong going forward:

Source: SEC filings and Hake estimates

My estimates are based on the guidance that the company gave on its latest conference call:

Source: Q2 Presentation 7-31-19

Source: Same as above

Based on these statements, I put together a model for 2020 cash flow from operations, capex spending and free cash flow based on margin averages:

Source: SEC filings and Hake estimates

You can see from this model that I estimate that LRCX will slow down its buybacks to about 75% of FCF in 2020. By the way, this may not be the case. In FY 2019, management spent $3.78 billion on buybacks, even though this exceeded FCF by $1 billion.

LRCX has plenty of net cash to afford spending more than FCF on buybacks. Look at the table below which shows its gross and net cash and investments:

Source: Hake compilation from the balance sheet as of June 30, 2019

This table shows that LRCX has $5.4 billion in cash and investments, $941 million in net cash after all debt. So it has plenty of fire-power to spend on dividends and buybacks.

Management has an excellent history of paying out dividends and recently increased the quarterly dividend by $0.05 per share to $1.15.

Source: Seeking Alpha

The buybacks will continue to reduce LRCX's share count. The share count fell by 12.5 million shares in the year to June 30, 2019. This represents a reduction of 7.9%. I estimate the share count will be reduced another 5 million shares this FY to 139 million, or another 3.5%. This is with an estimated spend of $1.328 billion (see my table above) and assumes the stock price rises 20% while does. This represents a buyback yield of 4.4% ($1.328 billion / $30.5 billion market value).

One of the many beneficial effects this has is to make dividend increases easier in the future, for the same amount of dividend spend. Subscribers to my Total Yield Value Guide are aware of the many other benefits that share repurchases bring.

The total yield is therefore 6.6%: 2.2% (dividend yield) plus 4.4% (buyback yield). This represents excellent shareholder value, especially if it continues for the next seven years.

LRCX's Valuation is Attractive

Based on a review of a comparison with its peers LRCX is undervalued in most of the metrics:

Source: Hake estimates, using Yahoo! Finance numbers for peers

This shows that in every metric except, EV/Sales, LRCX is cheaper than its peers, especially in the FCF Yield category.

Applying these industry comps to LRCX provides an estimate of its true value:

Source: Hake estimates

This shows that based on industry metrics, LRCX is worth $288.47, or 37% more than today's (Aug. 30) price.

Summary and Conclusion

Lam Research Corp. stock is very undervalued based on its high FCF yield, its commitment to shareholder value and is relative valuation compared to its peers. In the past two years, LRCX has spent an extraordinary amount on share repurchases and recently increased its dividend. Management has committed to spend at least 50% of FCF going forward on shareholder value, including large amounts on buybacks. The stock has a total yield, including dividend and buybacks, of at least 6.6%. It is worth $288.47 per share, an upside of 37% from today's price (Aug. 30).

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.