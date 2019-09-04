Performance Of Factor Tilts: August 2019

It was a notable month of performance. Value and Equal-Weighting lagged the broad market by their largest gaps in multiple years while Low Volatility and Momentum powered further higher.

I hope a display of these returns and a brief discussion about why these factor tilts deviated from the broader market can help readers with their asset allocation decisions.

In yesterday' Editor's Pick article - The Magnitude of the August Bond Rally - I illustrated for readers that an index of long duration Treasuries (TLT) had its fourth best monthly return in a 46-year data history. It should comes as no surprise then that the more defensive equity strategies also outperformed on the month.

In this series, I have been covering seven different factor tilts - Size, Value, Low Volatility, Dividend Growth, Equal-Weighting, Momentum, and Quality - that have delivered long-run outperformance. In the past month, Low Volatility and Momentum, which has been biasing towards low vol stocks recently, posted positive returns while the market fell 1.6%. Quality and Dividend Growth, two additional strategies with positive selection bias, produced market-beating returns, but still lost investors money. Size, Value, and their Equal Weight cousin, which drives its alpha from a combination of those two strategies, meaningfully lagged.

Below I have listed the performance of exchange-traded funds that replicate these factor indices. Given the more recent inception dates of these funds, we do not have the full histories that we have for the underlying indices above, which is why I continue to show both in this series. These are certainly not the only ways to get exposure to these factors, and increasing competition in the realm of smart beta is likely to continue to further push down expense ratios in the industry going forward. Value, Low Volatility (SPLV), Dividend Growth (NOBL), (SDY), Equal-Weighting (RSP), and Quality (SPHQ) draw from the S&P 500 (SPY) - they are simply alternative weightings to that traditional capitalization-weighted index. Size (IJR) draws from the small-cap S&P index. Momentum draws from the broader MSCI USA Index.

For these seven factors and the S&P 500, I have also calculated the standard deviation of monthly returns. In this series, I am using this volatility measure as a risk proxy. While some buy-and-hold investors may counter that they have a long-term view and are not impacted by market volatility, unfortunately, many individual investors all too often can be whipsawed by market swings.

Some investors may prefer strategies with less variability of returns like low volatility and dividend growth. I think these calculations give readers a feel for the volatility differences in the various strategies. We will also track this measure to ensure that these strategies are delivering on their promise of a smoother return profile. The dark green for Low Volatility and light green for dividend growth suggests these strategies have been delivering on their promise of defensiveness. Size and value have historically been higher risk strategies, but have compensated investors for that riskiness. Over the past year, they have produced worse returns with higher volatility - a bad combination for investors.

For this month, I have also shown the tracking error of the ETFs in the second table versus the index data represented in the first table. Like examining the standard deviation of annual returns to ensure that lower risk strategies are delivering on their stated objective, a periodic review of tracking error ensures that the funds are delivering on their goals. The higher tracking error for Dividend Growth is due to the mismatch between the SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (SDY) and the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrat Index, replicated by NOBL. I originally used the ETF return history of SDY for Dividend Growth in these articles because it had a longer history for the ETF, but may need to reconsider given the growing return disconnect.

Discussion Of Recent Performance

In July, the return distribution of these factor tilt strategies was as tight as they have been through this series. In August, amidst an uptick in market volatility, the return dispersion of these factor tilt strategies was significantly higher. Here are some notable observations from recent performance:

It was the worst relative monthly return for this particular Value index versus the S&P 500 since October 2009. The Value fund's largest overweights versus the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 include Financials (+21%), which were hurt by falling interest rates and a flattening yield curve, and Energy (+6%), which was negatively impacted by the trade fear-induced reduction in commodity prices.

Similarly, it was the worst relative monthly return for the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index versus the capitalization-weighted S&P 500 since September 2011. Equal-weighting the S&P 500 constituents gives investors relatively larger exposures to smaller companies, a strategy that also backfired in August.

After August's swoon, the S&P 600 Small Cap Index has trailed the S&P 500 by 18% over the last 12 months, a historically elevated period of underperformance that will be examined in a future article.

On the flip side, it was the largest outperformance for Low Volatility since...May. Before that it is the largest outpeformance since Brexit in 2016, and the fifth largest monthly outperformance versus the S&P 500 since stocks bottomed in March 2009. Low Volatility has produced a 17% total return over the past 12 months (versus 3% for the broad market).

It was an interesting and varied month for these factor tilt strategies, and I hope these four bullets successfully encapsulate the August moves in these markets. Over multiple business cycles, all of these strategies have delivered risk-adjusted outperformance. In this particular part of this business cycle, the relative outperformance of Low Volatility is getting more extreme. The underperformance of small caps and Value feel stretched in the other direction. As the markets increasingly price in recessionary fears into bond and volatility markets, defensive late cycle strategies - like Low Volatility - are winning while early recovery strategies - like Value and Size - are waning.

Disclosure: I am/we are long IJR,RPV,SPLV,NOBL,SDY,RSP,MTUM,SPY. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.