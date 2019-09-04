Tencent Is My Top Chinese Stock Pick, But With Some Concerns

Source: windowscentral.com.

Overview

Tencent Holdings (OTCPK:TCEHY) (OTCPK:TCTZF) is one of the most successful companies in China and one of the best-known Chinese companies in the world. The stock earns the top rank among all Chinese companies per our factor-based business quality model. While the business possesses some durable competitive edges and decent long-term growth prospect, I do have some concerns regardings the competitive landscape facing the business and the ongoing deterioration of capital efficiency.

With a simple mission to "build connections," Tencent is now the world's largest gaming company, one of the world's most valuable technology companies, one of the world's largest social media companies, and one of the world's largest venture capital firms and investment corporations. Its many services (see below) include social network, music, e-commerce, online games, FinTech, which are all among the world's biggest and most successful in their respective categories thanks to the huge market they target - China's online population.

Source: 2019 Q2 Corporate Overview.

Source: 2019 Q2 Corporate Overview.

Economic Moat

Tencent builds its economic moats mainly through market leadership, broad product offerings, and network effect.

As you can see in the chart above, the company maintains its No.1 and No.2 positions, which strengthens the barrier of entry and fends off competitions in this winner-take-all online space, in many categories, such as gaming, mobile video, social media, mobile payment. It owns a strong portfolio of mobile apps, which adapt well to this mobile-first, mobile-only economy.

In particular, the powerful WeChat ecosystem (see below) touches upon multiple points of one's daily life at multiple times throughout the day, from taxi-hailing in the morning to ordering lunch delivery, to online shopping, then to reserving dinner tables, and to enjoying music/video before bedtime.

Source: chinachannel.co

As the leader of building connections among people and between consumers and businesses, Tencent owns a quite sticky user base, which is hard to replicate or disrupt.

What even widens the moat here is the so-called same-side network effect inherent in Tencent's social media apps like WeChat and QQ. If you have lived in China for long, the age of text-messaging or phone-calling may sound distant to you already. Even other communication tools like email, facetime (AAPL), skype (MSFT) would appear redundant to Chinese netizens. WeChat (and QQ in many cases among young users) has all the features here with superior quality as well as, more importantly, almost all your contact persons on the same network, including friends, families, and even clients, colleagues and bosses (Tencent launched its WeChat for Work a couple of years ago).

Statistics show that around 95% of the total population in Tier-1 cities and over 70% in Tier-2 cities in China cannot live without WeChat and that the users, on average, check the app over 15 times per day and spend more than 300 hours in total per year. WeChat does not generate the direct revenue for Tencent, but the platform is the important leverage that indirectly contributes to the value creation across multiple business segments, including advertising, business services, FinTech, gaming, and even the company's VC arm.

I would expect the network effect to last for quite some time, while people should certainly not forget the demise almost in no time of MSN, which was once the most popular social network in China.

Long-term Prospect

Based on its gigantic and loyal user base, Tencent has been broadening its service offerings and diversifying into more verticals. As described below, Tencent was mainly a gaming company a couple of years back with almost 50% of its sales coming from online games. Now that segment only represents less than a third of total businesses at the company. Percentage-wise, the FinTech and Business Services segment grew the most, followed by Online Advertising.

Source: 2019 Q2 and Interim Results Presentation

Given that the average user time spent online may be near its upper limit in China (see below), Tencent's best growth bet should be to tap into new verticals in the growing market unlocked by mobile internet.

The average online time of internet users in China per week (in hours)

Source: Statista

As you can see below, the Chinese internet market has increased its total size for the past 10 years. Today, China accounts for more than 20 percent off around 4 billion internet users worldwide. However, compared to its total population, China’s internet penetration rate is lower than in other Asian countries. As of the end of 2018, internet penetration in China ranged at approximately 60%, extensively lower than those in South Korea and Japan, which indicates some runway for the mid-term for Tencent.

Number of internet users in China (in millions)

Source: Statista

For the longer run, expansion into new product verticals appears to be a more sustainable contributor to growth. Such a strategy can be executed through three approaches - in-house R&D, acquisition and investment.

The in-house approach is organic and should be typically favored by management and investors. Tencent has its great track records of building, superior products and gaining tractions in the China market. However, innovation capability may often be unable to meet the demand, especially given the increasing scale at Tencent. As a result, the company has been actively acquiring and investing in other businesses. Some of the most prominent deals (see below) include Pinduoduo (PDD), Didi (the Chinese Uber (UBER) or Lyft (LYFT)), JD.com (JD) and Meituan Dianping (OTCPK:MPNGF) (OTCPK:MPNGY).

Source: 2019 Q2 Corporate Overview

Risk

When it comes to investment risk, I, like many value/quality investors, only take the long-term view. Some investors may be concerned with regulatory uncertainty regarding the gaming industry. While acknowledging its short-term impacts from time to time, I do think that social stability is one of the top priorities on the government's agenda and that, as a result, online gaming would still be an important part of people's total time spent online for the foreseeable future.

In the meantime, two warning signs do catch my eyes. Firstly and most importantly, Tencent operates in one of the most competitive markets in the world - China's tech sector. I cannot emphasize more on how seriously competitions erode profits, which leads to value destruction in this sector which has been ironically creating tremendous value to users and society at large.

For example, Tencent's fastest-growing FinTech business is not only facing pressure from another key player in the domain, Alipay (BABA) but also being constantly challenged by emerging copycats of other internet giants, including online travel site, Ctrip.com (CTRP), local life service platform, Meituan Dianping, and e-tailer, JD.com. The margin, as you can imagine, has been trending down, and as a matter of fact, only the gross margin for online advertising has been kept relatively well for past few quarters (see below).

Source: 2019 Q2 and Interim Results Presentation

Despite the unfavorable competitive landscape, Tencent also faces an internal issue - the decline in capital efficiency. As you may notice below, the annual return on tangible assets has been steadily deteriorating over the last decade, from over 25% in 2009 to below 15% at the moment.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/2/2019.

A 13% return on tangible assets is still a good number, but not superior anymore, compared to its overseas peers (see below), such as Facebook (FB), Match Group (MTCH), Twitter (TWTR).

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/2/2019.

Furthermore, the free cash return on cumulative investments at Tencent is below 20% for the past 3-year or 5-year timeframe, which indicates poor capital allocations and less meaningful growths. Meanwhile, goodwill has been piled up quickly compared with total assets (see below).

Tencent Holdings Goodwill-to-Asset Historical Data

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/2/2019.

The root cause behind decreasing capital efficiency lies in the ongoing growth strategy backed by serial acquisitions and investments. As some may already beware, over 60% of the M&A deals fail at the cost of shareholders. Tencent's external equity stakes are implying the lack of attractive internal opportunities for the company to reinvest its earnings.

Given the signal of decelerating growth, the management should scale back on capital deployment and retain fewer earnings, but I highly doubt that Tencent would go that route.

Valuation

A free cash flow yield of above 4% is appealing for a technology leader like Tencent. As demonstrated below, the P/FCF is approaching its 5-year low.

Source: GuruFocus; data as of 9/2/2019.

Other price multiples and the dividend yield are also indicating a cheap valuation on the stock compared to their respective historical averages (see below).

Source: Morningstar; data as of 9/2/2019.

For those who would like to assume a high-teens CAGR (as most analysts do) and have the risk appetite for the intense competition and downtrend in ROIC mentioned above, the current price level would present a good opportunity to establish a position in Tencent.

Summary

Compared to many other Chinese companies, Tencent is relatively solid in terms of business fundamentals. However, the fierce competition in China's internet market and the decline in capital efficiency at the company keep concerning me. The share price is attractive at the moment. long-term buy-and-hold investors may want to establish a small position here and accumulate more shares over time while closely watching how Tencent's acquisition and investment deals play out as well as the development of its margins, goodwill-to-assets, and ROIC.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TCEHY, FB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Mentioning of any stock in the article does not constitute investment recommendations. Investors should always conduct careful analysis themselves and/or consult with their investment advisors before acting in the stock market.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.